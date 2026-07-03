The Best Football Betting Sites in India

Football is one of the most popular sports for betting and it is available on any betting site. There are dozens of betting sites available to Indian users, but not all of them can be trusted. To take the risk away from you and offer you the best betting experience, we have carried out in-depth research and analysis of the market and have ranked the best football betting sites in India. Each brand included in the recommended list has proven its reliability.

Best Football Betting Sites

Additionally, you can check out our rankings for the best cricket betting apps, online tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and more.

Top 10 Online Football Betting Sites in India 2026 #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Our Detailed Review of Football Betting Sites To identify the leaders in the Indian market for betting sites, we have personally analysed dozens of sites and mobile apps. Every bookmaker positions themselves as the best in the market, but we have compiled our independent and unbiased opinion. Among them, we have selected the 10 best websites with the most favorable and comfortable betting conditions. This rating will help you make a good choice and get the most out of your money. Note that most platforms provide their free cricket betting apps for Android and iOS. Choose only the most reliable and reputable sites for football betting from the list of recommended sites: Actual Bookmakers Welcome Bonuses Website Welcome Bonus 1. 4Rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR by promo SCAFE230 2. Batery 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS by promo SCBAT 3. Stake 200% up to 186,711 INR by promo SPORTSCAFE 4. Rajabets 200% up to 100,000 INR 5. Thrill up to 70% Rakeback 6. Lucky Star 500% up to 52,863 INR 7. 1win 500% up to 80,400 INR by promo SCAFE145 8. Melbet 300% up to 50000 INR by promo SCAFE30 9. MegaPari 200% up to 40,000 INR by promo CAFEBONUS 10. Parimatch 150% up to 1,05,000 INR by promo SCAFE30 4Rabet 4Rabet stands out as a premier destination for online betting enthusiasts, renowned for its array of unique features and opportunities. With its simple interface and comprehensive offerings, the platform caters to the diverse preferences of its users. Additionally, the casino offers a minimum deposit of 300 INR, making it accessible to a wide range of bettors, and provides a plethora of payment options for added convenience. Pros Cons 4Rabet boasts a low minimum deposit requirement of 300 INR Limited range of customer support channels Choose from over 1000 teams available every day Fast withdrawals up to 2 hours Welcome bonus of up to 20,000 INR Free and fast 4Rabet app for Android and iOS Batery Batery is one of the leading online platforms designed for football fans who want to enhance their sports betting experience. The site is presented by a licensed bookmaker and offers a wide range of football betting options, from traditional match results to complex bets, providing users with a comprehensive and engaging betting experience. With a user-friendly interface and easy navigation, the platform allows users to easily access the latest odds, place bets and use the site at any time. The safe platform caters to the needs of all football betting enthusiasts, even if you are a beginner. Pros Cons Many popular deposit and withdrawal methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe) Withdrawals can take up to 5 days Availability of a separate mobile app for Android and IOS Free download betting app for Indian players Support for multiple languages, including Hindi Instant registration A responsive customer support team (which is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week) Stake Stake has become well-known in football circles in part due to its sponsorship activities in the sport, which give it a prominent presence at several top level clubs. European leagues are well-represented, and a wide range of pre-match betting options is available for key matches. For most major matches, alongside standard bets, options such as first goalscorer, goalscorer at any time, number of shots on target, card bets, and total corners for a team are available. During major matches and international tournaments, special offers related to specific events appear. Live betting runs without lags, and the interface is not cluttered. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 The customer support team can be slow to respond in busy hours 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive match and tournament promotions PWA available for Android and iOS First goalscorer, cards, corners and shot markets European leagues and international competitions covered Live betting with fast odds updates Rajabets Rajabets is number 4 on our list. It is a very good site for football betting, especially if you are new. The design is simple, and everything is easy to find. You can bet on Premier League, La Liga, and many other big and small football leagues. The site works fast on both computers and phones. You don’t need to wait long for pages or bets to load. You can deposit money using UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, or other Indian payment methods. The welcome bonus is big — 200% up to 100,000 INR. You only need 150 INR to start betting. Rajabets also offers betting on more than 30 sports, but football is the most popular one.

Pros Cons Low minimum deposit – only 150 INR No promo code Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR 30+ sports including football Works on Android and iOS (PWA) Fast and simple payments Thrill Thrill entered the market in 2025 and holds an Anjouan license (ALSI-202506019-FI1). The sportsbook offers football betting with pre-match and live markets for major leagues and tournaments. The Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers are all available.

All transactions are processed via cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin are supported, and the minimum deposit is 10$. Thrill does not offer a welcome bonus. Instead, players earn up to 70% rakeback on every bet, including football. Pros Cons Rakeback on every football bet up to 70% No INR payment methods Live football odds update in real time Fast withdrawals Intuitive interface Lucky Star All who value stability while having lots of betting options for football will surely enjoy using Lucky Star. On it you will find all the most popular tournaments and leagues both in pre-match and live mode. Lucky Star accepts INR as currency and lets you pick from many great payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM as well as many cryptos. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Withdrawals require verification Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Mobile app for Android and iOS Dozens of football bets daily Hindi available 1win 1win features thousands of nice football bets that you can pick from every day. All the bets that you can find can bring nice winnings since the range of betting markets is huge and the odds also do not disappoint. Apart from that, you can pick from all the most popular football tournaments and leagues, as well as check out different local Indian matches. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR The customer support may not always be useful Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR Registration is instant Verification takes very little time Full support of Hindi Melbet Melbet has been offering football betting for longer than most bookmakers operating in India, and this is clearly evident in the range of options available. The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 are covered in great detail, along with the Champions League, Europa League, and numerous lower-division matches that most bookmakers do not cover. The betting market for key matches is very broad. Asian handicap, both teams to score, first goalscorer, correct score, total corners, and player shot markets are regularly available for major matches. Live betting is also excellent. A wide range of markets and high-quality live streams are available. Exclusive promotions are also regularly developed for football events. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 You can only withdraw after verification Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses APK for Android, PWA for iOS Asian handicap, corners, first goalscorer and player markets UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted Lower-division leagues covered alongside top events MegaPari MegaPari has been on the Indian market for many years now and has earned a great reputation among fans of football betting. It operates under the Curacao license and uses SSL-encrypted servers to store your money and data. All the odds for football bets are high and you can enjoy various betting markets both in pre-match and live mode. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Not many statistics of previous matches Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS 24/7 support in Hindi Popular payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank Parimatch Parimatch is a Ukrainian brand that was founded in 1994 in Kyiv. Until 2015, the company only accepted sports betting offline, but now the website is available as well. The site's legality in India is confirmed by a Curacao license, and the total number of football betting events exceeds 1,000 matches daily. Pros Cons Convenient mobile site Support speaks English Over 1000 events for your daily football betting needs Fast withdrawal within 3-6 hours Two versions of welcome bonus of 150% up to 1,05,000 INR Available good apps for Android and iOS Deposit and withdrawal via PayTM and UPI

Other Football Betting Apps Worth Exploring These apps might not have scored high across all our criteria — whether it’s consistency, design, or depth of football markets — but they still bring solid value to the table. If you're looking to explore beyond the mainstream options, here are a few alternative apps that might be worth your time: Leonbet;

Vbet;

Gamdom;

Marvelbet;

W88;

Bitsler;

Linebet;

Betswap;

Ibet;

Paripulse.

Ranking Indian Betting Sites for Football by Category Each bookmaker has its own characteristics and advantages, so when choosing, you need to consider the criteria that are important to you. To simplify this task, we have divided the best sites in the table into different categories. Category A Winner of Category Best Football Betting Site 4rabet Best Indian Local Site Rajabets Best World Cup Football Betting Site Tez888 Best Football Betting Site in Indian Rupees 1win Best Football Betting Site with PayTM Megapari Best Football Betting Site for Live Streaming Parimatch Best Environment for Indian Users 1win Best Football Betting Prediction Site Batery Best New Football Betting Site 1win Best Odds for Football Betting 4rabet Best Welcome Bonus 4rabet Best Bonus for the Second Deposit Lucky Star Best No Deposit Bonus Dafabet Best Free Bet Bonus Rajabets Top Football Betting App 4rabet App

The Best Indian Local Football Betting Sites Not all football betting sites in India are based in this country and operate exclusively for Indian users. Many of them are internationally licensed and offer their services to customers from dozens of countries. Below we list the best local sites where you will feel most comfortable. Indibet; 4Rabet. They provide an ideal environment for local Indian players.

The Best World Cup Football Betting Sites for 2026 The Football World Cup is played every 4 years, and it is one of the favourites of all sports bettors as there are plenty of matches available at a wide range of odds every day. If you are interested in the competition, check out the online betting sites for Football World Cup. Below you will find a list of our expert online World Cup betting sites: 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch. Here you will find not only all the matches in this tournament but also many promotions and bonuses organised for the occasion.

The Best Leagues Betting Sites The most number of matches on football betting sites are available for the national leagues. They are England Premier League, Italy Serie A, Spain La Liga, Germany Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, etc. The sites listed below are the best for betting on national leagues as there are more leagues available: 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch.

TOP 10 Online Football Betting Sites in Indian Rupees For many players, a very important criterion for choosing football betting online sites in India is the support of rupees (INR). Depositing, withdrawing and betting in this currency is not only convenient but also profitable as you will not have to pay conversion fees and you will not have to follow the exchange rate. That is why we recommend choosing a site that allows you to choose Indian rupees as the main balance currency. Such an option is implemented on the following sites: 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch.

TOP 10 Football Betting Sites with PayTM PayTM is probably the most popular payment system in India. It allows bookmakers to fund their accounts in seconds and get their winnings in no time. 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch. Football betting sites with Paytm provide maximum convenience when using the cash register. This service is available on most of the major Indian sites. Live Football Betting Sites in India If you don't want to wait long for a bet to be placed or if you are a quick judge of the course of events in matches that have already started, try live Football betting sites in India. 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch. They offer live betting and live broadcasting options whereby you can bet on matches while they are taking place and also watch live streaming of the event in question.

TOP Sites With the Best Environment for Indian Users Betting sites for football in India that cater to the local market offer the best user experience. These are language environments (Hindi, Bengali etc) for local users, popular local payment methods, local currency (Indian rupees) and many more. Indibet; 1Win; 4Rabet; Parimatch. Such online football betting sites do their best to make you feel comfortable using them. TOP New Football Betting Sites in India Most of people prefer to play on reputable betting sites for football rather than the ones that have recently appeared. But this is not always correct. New in India often try to offer better playing conditions to attract customers, and this can be used to get extra benefits. 1Win (2016); Batery (2019); 888starz (2019); Indiabet (2020); 4Rabet (2019). These new and young sites have the most diverse bonus program. TOP 5 Football Betting Sites With the Best Odds You can use the predictions + experts on our site to find out what promising bets you can place on upcoming events. Then, we will give you a list of Indian betting sites for football with high odds to make sure you get the highest winning odds. The low-odds sites are not included in this list. 4rabet; Parimatch; Indibet; 1xbet; 1Win.

Football Betting Sites with the Best Bonuses All top football betting sites in India offer bonuses to their customers to lure new players and keep existing ones interested. From all these sites, we have selected the best ones that offer exclusive bonuses for regular players and for new players as well as loyalty programs. Choose the offer that suits you best, to make playing the game even more rewarding. The Best Welcome Bonuses The first bonus most newbies get. This allows you to increase your first deposit by a certain percentage - in most cases between 100% and 200%. The welcome bonus is designed for new players and can only be activated on one or more of your first deposits. You will not be able to redeem your welcome offer. Below you will find a list of the best offers for new players. Name of the Site Welcome Offer 4Rabet +700% up to 20,000 INR 1win 500% up to ₹80,400 INR Batery +500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS Lucky Star 500% up to 52863 INR Rajabets +200% up to 100,000 INR Bonus for the Second Deposit On some legal football betting sites in India, you can also get a bonus on the second deposit. The amount is usually lower than the welcome bonus, but it still allows you to count on an additional benefit. All you have to do to activate it is make a deposit. Sometimes you need to manually activate the bonus or enter a promo code. Name of Website Terms and amount of bonus on the second deposit 4rabet Get a 150% bonus up to INR 5,000 on your second deposit Crorebet Get a 150% bonus up to INR 5,000 on your second deposit Megapari Make a deposit of at least INR 470 - Get a 100% deposit match of up to INR 10,000 Lucky Star Make an INR 500 deposit - Get a 150% deposit match up to INR 20,000 No Deposit Bonuses No deposit bonus is a popular promotion, especially for new sites for football betting. With these promotions, the site tries to attract active players, and you, in turn, can get some extra money. The main feature of these offers is that there are no deposit requirements. You don't have to make a deposit to take part in the promotion. Brand name Terms & Conditions of No Deposit Bonus Dafabet Refer a friend and earn up to INR 2,000 free bet for successful referrals Megapari Birthday bonus gives a personal promo code based on your profit and average deposit Free Bet Offers A free bet is another type of bonus that allows you to place one or more bets for free. Their cost is paid by the bookmaker, and you don't lose your own money if you fail. Name of the App Amount of Free Bet Bonus Conditions Rajabets up to INR 3,000 To get a free bet, make a deposit of at least 200 INR. Megapari up to INR 10,804 To get a free bet, make a first deposit of at least INR 3,242.

Are Football Betting Sites Legal in India? The legal status of the best football betting sites in India is not enshrined in law, but they are legal to play on. The only states in India where gambling is completely banned are Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. If you are based on one of these, it will not be easy to play.

How to Use Online Football Betting Sites in India? With all of the best betting sites for football being online, there are very few things you need to do to get started. For how to play football betting online, see the instructions below: Choose one of the brands featured on the football betting sites list in India. Create an account on it. Provide only valid personal and contact details. Deposit your account. You can do it over the counter. Observe the minimum deposit requirement. Place a bet. Select one of the sports events, add the outcomes to your bet and fill in the betting slip, specifying the type of prediction and its amount. All these actions on any online football betting website will take you a few minutes. That means you will be able to start playing on the same day you create your account.

Terms and Conditions for Football Betting on the Websites Before you sign up with one of the football betting sites online, make sure you read the rules of the site, as breaking the basic rules can lead to account blocking and the inability to bet. There are only a few basic rules that apply to every bookmaker: Only users 18 years old are allowed to gamble;

You can only register one account with a particular bookmaker;

You have to give true information about yourself, otherwise, you won't be able to pass the verification in the future. The registration procedure is free - you do not have to pay any money to create an account. But you have to stick to the rules described above.

Football Betting Opportunities of These Sites Online betting has many important advantages, the most important of which is mobility. You don't have to go to a land-based site to place a bet - all you have to do is open the site in your browser. The sites also offer many additional features: Bonuses, promotions and tournaments;

Online casino gambling;

Lotteries, instant games;

Jackpots;

Regular cashback;

The ability to quickly resolve problems through customer support. But all these advantages are implemented differently on the sites. Some brands offer more profitable and comfortable conditions than others. That is why we have prepared this ranking, to make it easier for you to choose the best football betting website. Payment Methods The most popular in India are football betting sites with PayTM because this payment system is more widespread than others. But apart from it, gambling sites offer many other trusted and safe services through which quick money withdrawal is possible. A list of all available payment systems can be found at the cashier's desk. The most reliable among them are: Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayPal;

Cryptocurrencies;

Razorpay;

Amazon Pay;

UPI;

Visa;

Mastercard, etc.

The Best Choice of Currencies on the Sites You can select your balance currency when registering. The best sites offer several currencies including Indian rupees (INR). But you can often choose from a few other currencies as well: INR;

BDT;

USD;

EUR;

BRL;

TRY;

UZS;

IDR. If you live in India and use local bank cards or e-wallets issued in local currency, rupees is the most convenient option for you, as you will not have to pay conversion fees for currency exchange The Best Cash-Out Opportunity Partial cash out will allow you to get your money back in case you want to cancel and make another, better bet. This feature often enables you to save your money and use it more effectively. The cash-out amount is calculated individually for each bet and depends on how likely it is to be successful. Website Conditions for Cash Out 4rabet Cash out option available before event ends Crorebet Early cash out supported on selected bets 1win Early cash out available in the app and on the website Batery You can close a bet early and take current profit Megapari Cash out feature works in live and pre-match markets Exclusive Football Betting Offers Best online football betting sites in India besides the classic bonuses also offer promotions that apply only to Football, World Cup, national and international matches, leagues and championships section. If you plan to place most of your bets on football, look out for bookmakers who have such promotions. Name of Brand Exclusive Football Betting Offer Dafabet Get up to 20,000 INR for football betting. Extra profit boost on 3+ selection parlays with 1.50+ odds Megapari Make a deposit of at least 540 INR on Saturday and get a 100% bonus for football

Betting Rules in Football All customers of football betting sites online are subject to a number of requirements that must be complied with. The main rules include the following: You must be over 18 years old;

You can only have one account;

Only one person should play from a single device;

The personal details you provide must be authentic;

You may only make deposits and withdrawals via your own bank cards and e-wallets. Some bookmakers also have a mandatory verification rule. In that case, you will need to confirm your identity by sending your passport scans or photos to the support team for verification.

How to Play on Football Betting Sites Online? Thanks to the fact that gambling is not illegal in India, it is available to almost everyone. The only strict requirement is age. You have to be at least 18 years old. If you are an adult player, you need to follow four simple steps to get started: Account Registration. Making a Deposit. Place a Bet. Withdrawal. Each of these steps will take you no more than a few minutes to complete. Below we will cover each of them in more detail. Account Registration To start playing football betting sites in Indian rupees, you will have to create an account. Without an account, you will not be able to play all the betting functions. Every user can only have one account per site. After you select a brand, you should do a few more steps: Click on the button to register. It is usually found in the top-right corner of the page. Enter your personal information. You need to enter valid personal and contact information in each empty field. Complete the registration. Make sure that all fields are filled in correctly and then confirm the account creation. Automatic authorisation will then occur. If this does not happen, log in to the account yourself by entering your login and password. Making a Deposit If the platform does not offer a sign-up bonus, you must make a deposit. To do this, go to the cashier's desk and select the deposit tab. Then specify the payment system and fill in the fields with financial details and details. Once your payment is confirmed, the money will instantly appear on your balance and you can move on to the next step. Place a Bet To place a bet, select a sport from the main menu, choose a country or league and open a specific sporting event. After that, you will see a set of selections available for betting. Next to each of them will be the odds. Click on the odds that correspond to the outcomes you are interested in. Then go to the betting slip, select the type of stake, and the amount and confirm it. Withdrawal You can withdraw your winnings to your e-wallet or bank card. To do that, follow the instructions below in a few steps: Open the cashier's office and select the withdrawal tab. Select one of the offered payment systems. Specify the withdrawal amount and the details of the means of payment. Make sure that the information is correct and confirm the transaction. Withdrawal speed depends on the bookmaker's financial policy, as well as the payment system. In most cases, your transaction will take up to 24 hours to process.

Is It Safe to Bet on Football Through Betting Sites in India? In order to ensure responsible play principles and a high level of data security, reputable betting sites implement several measures. For instance, they have SSL certificates and other cryptographic protocols in place that encrypt information and transmit it through secure channels. Companies also follow privacy policies and fair play rules.

Blacklisted Football Betting Sites Since gambling sites are not heavily regulated in India, there are plenty of scammers who steal users' money and infect their devices with malware. To protect you from blatantly fraudulent sites, we have compiled a blacklist. The sites on the blacklist are not recommended for playing. Dream11.bet This site tries to pass itself off as the well-known Dream11.com brand by copying its design, interface and information. Many newcomers, coming here, think it is a reliable company. They create an account here and replenish the account, but in the end, they simply lose their money. This project does not pay out winnings to users, nor does it allow them to withdraw the money they already have on their balance. Don't trust this site and don't fall victim to scammers. Dreamxch This project is also a fraudulent one. It tries to pass itself off as a Dreamexchange brand but our inspection, as well as user reviews, revealed that the site is deceiving its customers. It has no legal information about the company or year of registration. There is also no licence. The customer service assures that this information will become available after registration, but this policy is very suspicious. This project is dishonest and we do not recommend playing on it. Probet9 This project positions itself as one of the most reliable live football betting sites in India but in reality, it is another one. It gives out the lack of key information about the brand. There is no management company, year of registration or contacts.