Download The Best Kabaddi Betting Apps in India 2026
After thorough market research, SportsCafe experts have compiled a list of the best kabaddi betting apps for you, offering a wide range of kabaddi events, high bonuses and payment options using major payment processors common in India. All these apps are absolutely reliable and trusted, and guarantee you favorable and safe bets. Also, experts have selected for you cricket betting apps, horse racing betting apps, football betting apps and other sports.
Each application on the list was carefully selected and evaluated by experts according to dozens of criteria. Among the main criteria is the presence of a license, number and size of bonuses, high odds, 24/7 support and a variety of payment methods. Guided by these criteria, our experts have compiled a list of 10 best kabaddi betting apps that you can start making now:
Below we present a detailed description of each of the above kabaddi betting apps.
#1 4rabet App
4rabet app stands as a premier gateway to the world of online betting, offering a unified and immersive experience for gamblers.
Pros
Cons
Low minimum deposit of 300 INR;
Delays in customer support response times.
Up to 20 events and betting options for Kabaddi fans;
Lightning-fast and reliable 4rabet mobile app;
More than 5 promotional offers and bonuses for Kabaddi devotees.
#2 Batery App
Batery has developed a handy mobile application for the two operating systems Android and iOS. With Batery app you can bet on kabaddi anytime and anywhere, using only the Internet. A wide range of sports, free live streaming, user-friendly interface and favorable odds await you. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of the app:
Pros
Cons
Legality and safety in India (official license Curacao);
Requires a lot of free space to download.
Many popular deposit and withdrawal methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe);
Instant registration;
Favorable bonuses (Welcome Bonus 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS);
Work on multiple operating systems Android, IOS, Windows;
Support for several languages, including Hindi;
A responsive customer support team (which is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week).
#3 Stake App
Stake operates under a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and offers a cryptocurrency-focused approach to kabaddi betting. All deposits and withdrawals are processed via cryptocurrency, with support for over 40 coins (USDT, BTC, ETH, D, TRX, and others). The PWA can be installed on both Android and iOS without taking up space on the device. Coverage of kabaddi is centered on the Professional Kabaddi League (PKL), with live betting available. Stake organizes special promotions around major PKL matches.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of INR 100
Crypto only, no UPI or local methods
200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711
Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards
Curaçao license OGL/2024/1451/0918
40+ cryptocurrencies accepted
PWA for Android and iOS, no storage needed
Exclusive PKL promotions
#4 Rajabets App
Rajabets app is number 4 in our list and is a very good app for kabaddi betting in India. It lets you bet on many matches, including the Pro Kabaddi League and international kabaddi events. The app works well on Android and is fast when you open it. If you use an iPhone, you can open the PWA version in your browser, and it will run smoothly too. The app is simple, so it’s easy to find your match and place your bets. It supports live betting, so you can bet while the match is happening. The odds are good, and you can follow the game in real time. Payments are fast with PayTM, UPI, and other Indian options. You can start betting with INR 200, and the welcome bonus is 200% up to 100,000 INR.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit starts at INR 200
Limited language options
Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR
No iOS app (PWA only)
Live kabaddi betting with quick updates
App available for Android
Fast deposits with PayTM and UPI
#5 Thrill App
Although the Thrill app is currently under development, mobile users can take advantage of the PWA. You can add it to your Android or iOS home screen and launch it just like a regular app. The kabaddi section features the Pro Kabaddi League and other events available for live and pre-match betting. Deposits and withdrawals are processed exclusively via cryptocurrency. There is no traditional welcome bonus, but Thrill offers up to 70% cashback through its rakeback program. The registration process takes just a few seconds if you use your Google account.
Pros
Cons
PWA works on Android and iOS without downloads
No welcome bonus
Pro Kabaddi League covered in live and pre-match
Free to use in India
Live streaming in a good quality
#6 Lucky Star App
Lucky Star made a great job developing the application that you can now use on Android and iOS devices. In it you can find all the most popular betting markets for kabaddi betting, as well as various fun tournaments including the Pro Kabaddi League. All the bets have lots of betting markets as well as live odds that change to your favor. You will also be able to use many great and reliable payment methods for your deposits and withdrawals.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit is 300 INR
Takes quite some space on your device
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52862,88 INR
Quick verification
Fully legal to use
Automatic updating
#7 1win App
The 1win app is already used by hundreds of thousands of players every day and will be a really good option for kabaddi betting. In the app for Android and iOS you will find dozens of different kabaddi tournaments in pre-match and live mode, and you will also be able to use good payment methods such as UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto. The application sends push notifications to your device as well so that you do not skip a single valuable event.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of 300 INR
Should be updated manually
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR
Dozens of kabaddi events daily
Fully usable in Hindi
Curacao license
#8 Melbet
Melbet holds a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060), and the app offers a very wide range of kabaddi betting options. The Kabaddi League runs throughout the season, and both pre-match and live bets are available for every game. In addition to betting on the match winner, the app offers markets on points per raid, successful tackles, and individual player bets in select games, providing more in-depth coverage than most kabaddi-focused apps. The APK installs directly on Android, while the PWA provides iOS users with the same access. The app also features live streaming.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of INR 45
Manual update required for APK
Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000
Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses
Curaçao license 8048/JAZ2020-060
APK for Android, PWA for iOS
Raid points, tackle and player prop markets
Push notifications for PKL fixtures
Live broadcasts in a good quality
#9 MegaPari App
The MegaPari app is a really great option if you want to bet on kabaddi or any other sport in India. The app’s navigation is as simple as it can possibly be and the odds for all kabaddi bets get updated in real time. The app has a really nice quality of live streaming and various bonuses for kabaddi betting, as well as reliable payment methods. The application features the best encryption, as well as intuitive navigation and great visuals.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of 100 INR
Has stricter system requirements than others
Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR
Promo code CAFEBONUS
Payments with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank, Crypto
Free to download
#10 Parimatch App
As one of the oldest brands, with almost 30 years of history, Parimatch has developed one of the best mobile betting platforms for more than two dozen sports, including Kabaddi. The secret behind the popularity of the Parimatch App lies in a number of advantages that the platform provides to users:
Pros
Cons
More than 20 available kabaddi events;
Unstable on older phones.
Hindi interface;
Available on Android and iOS;
High welcome bonus of up to INR 1,05,000;
More than 30 payment methods, including cryptocurrency.
All You Need to Know About App Betting in India
Are Kabaddi Betting Apps Legal in India?
Kabaddi betting is totally legal in India. However, there are two conditions that a betting site must meet to be considered legal: first, it must be registered outside of India "offshore" sites and licensed. Secondly, players must be able to make deposits and withdrawals in Indian rupees.
All kabaddi betting appsrecommended by our experts have internationally recognized international operating licenses issued by the Gambling Regulatory Commission of Curacao.
Security of Betting and Gambling Through Apps
Application security is the cornerstone of all activities of betting companies. Betting is connected with financial transactions, personal data, which security is the most important task of developers. All of our recommended applications are 100% safe and reliable as:
Have an official license;
They feature SSL data encryption to protect against information leaks;
Provide for two-factor authorization;
Have good security professionals to prevent fraudulent activities and hacking from happening.
Features and Benefits of Kabaddi Mobile Betting
The main advantages of betting from an app are its convenience and mobility, allowing you to play anywhere with at least some internet connection. Mobile applications have proven to work stably even with a poor quality connection. In addition, they are designed to work on small screens, and will give the user the opportunity to enjoy betting 100 percent anytime and anywhere!
Here are a few more reasons why you should bet from mobile apps:
High performance and comfortable ergonomic design;
Quick one-click access to the application;
Many bookmakers offer additional bonuses when betting from the application;
Regular updates.
Ranking Kabaddi Betting Apps by Category
TOP 4 Kabaddi Betting Apps for Android in India
Due to the fact that the vast majority of smartphone users in India (95%, according to statistics) have Android devices, apps on the Android platform are in particular demand among Indian players. Among the popular brands, the following should be highlighted:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App.
All of the above applications are characterized by high performance, excellent design and minimal system requirements, which allows you to install them even on older devices. All of them have been installed and thoroughly tested by our experts.
TOP 4 Kabaddi Betting Apps for iOS in India
Apple phones are also gaining popularity in India lately and the number of their owners is steadily increasing. That is why many betting platforms have created, and some are going to develop iOS apps in the near future. Our experts have highlighted 4 most reliable and functional kabaddi betting apps on iOS, the list of which is given below:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App.
The Best Pro Kabaddi League Betting Apps
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is a professional kabaddi league in India. It was established in 2014 and since then it has become one of the most popular and successful sports leagues in the country. The league is modeled after other successful sports leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) for cricket and the Indian Super League (ISL) for soccer. All PKL matches can be bet on in one of our suggested pro kabaddi betting apps:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Thrill App;
Lucky Star App;
1win App;
Melbet App;
MegaPari App;
Parimatch App.
Like other sports, PKL has seasonal qualifying matches and playoffs to determine the winners.
The Best National Kabaddi Championship Betting Apps
The Senior National Kabaddi Championship is the most prestigious national kabaddi tournament in India and has been held every year since 1952. The brands selected by us offer the highest odds for this tournament.
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Thrill App;
Lucky Star App;
1win App;
Melbet App;
MegaPari App;
Parimatch App.
In each of the apps, a player can bet on their favorite team, both men's and women's:
The Best Kabaddi World Cup Betting Apps
The Kabaddi World Cup is an international kabaddi tournament in which teams from around the world participate. It is organized by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and is one of the most prestigious kabaddi competitions. It is noteworthy that India took the top spot in all the tournaments held, which is not surprising considering the immense popularity of the sport in the country. The next world cup will be held in 2026 and every sports fan can bet on it in one of our kabaddi online betting apps:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Thrill App;
Lucky Star App;
1win App;
Melbet App;
MegaPari App;
Parimatch App.
The World Cup does not take place every year, but the odds when betting on it are significantly higher on than other competitions.
TOP 10 Kabaddi Betting Apps with PayTM
Paytm is a renowned digital payments and financial services company founded in India in 2010. Paytm allows users to pay for various services and products including betting apps both online and offline. Users can make payments by scanning QR codes or using the Paytm app. Our experts have done a little research and compiled a list of best kabaddi betting apps for kabaddi betting that support PayTM:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Thrill App;
Lucky Star App;
1win App;
Melbet App;
MegaPari App;
Parimatch App.
It is important to note that the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts using this payment system differ from one application to another.
Kabaddi Betting Apps for Live Betting and Streaming
There are main categories of sporting events. The first is Prematch, in which the player bets on the outcome or various aspects of the event before it starts. In Live Betting, on the other hand, bets are placed on the current sporting event while it is taking place. The main difference is that in Live Betting the player can react to the ongoing events in real time and adjust the size of the bet.
Depending on your preferences and skills, you can choose both current and scheduled events to bet on in one of the following kabaddi betting apps:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Thrill App;
Lucky Star App;
1win App;
Melbet App;
MegaPari App;
Parimatch App.
Bookmakers also offer live streaming live broadcasts. In this way, the user will be able to react quickly to changes in the course of the game.
List of Kabaddi Betting Apps With The Best Odds
Odds (or quotes) are a fundamental concept in sports betting and gambling in general. They play an important role and are of great importance as:
provide a numerical expression of the probability of an event;
play a central role in betting decisions;
are used to calculate potential payouts on won bets;
help players manage their risk.
Of course, the higher the odds are, the bigger the potential winnings for the player is. That is why, our experts have made a selection of mobile applications with the best odds:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
New Kabaddi Betting Apps in India
While it may seem at first glance that the most reliable apps are the old and time-tested ones, newer apps have their own advantages that attract a large number of players. New apps offer the most lucrative bonuses and also when entering a country's market try to be more customized to their audience. In particular including more of a sport as exotic to the European player as kabaddi. Here are 5 new to India kabaddi online betting apps recommended by our experts:
4rabet App;
Batery App;
Stake.com App;
Rajabets App;
Alternative Apps for Kabaddi Betting From the Top 30
For kabaddi fans in India looking for more variety in their betting options, there's a great selection of alternative apps from our Top 30 list. These platforms provide excellent kabaddi coverage, competitive odds, and user-friendly interfaces, making them solid choices for any punter. The Paripesa app international giants with extensive sportsbooks that include kabaddi. For those who enjoy the thrill of a betting exchange, the Crickex app and the Fairplay app are fantastic options. The modern and crypto-friendly BC.Game app also offers a great kabaddi betting experience. Furthermore, platforms tailored for the Indian market, such as the Jeetwin app and the Indibet app, are highly recommended. You can also find great kabaddi odds on established platforms like the Fun88 app, the Mostbet app, and the cricket-focused 10cric app.
How to Download and Bet on Kabaddi Betting App?
How to Use Online Betting Apps in India?
Once installed, follow a few simple steps and start betting on Kabbadi right now:
Launch the application. To do this, click on the icon with the logo of the bookmaker's office.
Create an account. Most of the platforms offer both quick registration, where you just need to enter your mail/phone and password, and full registration, where you need to provide your full details.
Fund your account. You may deposit the minimum amount specified for each payment method. However, we recommend that you first familiarize yourself with the bonus rules and deposit the amount required to receive the bonus.
Select the sport you are interested in, then choose the desired event. Add the results you are interested in and fill in the bet coupon with the bet type and amount. It is highly recommended that you study the strategies and tips of experienced players before betting large sums of money.
If your bet turns out to be a winning one, the funds will be automatically credited to your gaming account.
Terms and Conditions for Using and Downloading the App
To download mobile apps and bet on Kabaddi, punters must meet a few simple conditions and rules that are the same for all betting platforms:
The player must be at least 18 years of age. Minors are not allowed to bet on sports and casino games
Each player is obliged to register with his real data. Persons who provide false data may be subject to verification restrictions
It is forbidden to have more than one profile. Players who have multiple accounts may be banned.
The bookmaker may request additional data or documents (account verification) at its discretion. Withdrawals or other transactions may be suspended until the verification is successfully completed.
In certain cases (in particular, in case of suspected money laundering), the bookmaker may request additional proof of origin of funds
How to Download a Kabaddi Betting App on Your Phone?
The application can be downloaded from the official website of the platform. To download and install the application, follow the instructions below:
Instructions for Android
Go to your phone settings and allow downloading files from unknown sources;
Go to one of the websites of the above platforms;
Find the Mobile Apps section. Find the Android app icon and tap on it;
After that, it will start downloading the apk file;
Install the downloaded apk file by clicking on it.
Instructions for iOS
Install and configure the "TestFlight" program by downloading it from the AppStore.
Open one of the above-mentioned official betting sites.
Go to the mobile apps section.
Find the iOS app button and click on it. The installation will start automatically.
Kabaddi Betting Opportunities of These Apps
Mobile apps are designed to optimize and make your betting experience more convenient and better from your cell phone screen. In addition to betting on sports, our recommended kabaddi online betting apps will allow you to:
make other types of bets, such as on cybersports, virtual events, politics, etc.
webcast
check the results of past events
play other games (e.g. casino and crash games)
In Each of the apps, of course, you can create and verify an account, contact support, deposit or withdraw funds, activate and utilize bonuses.
Payment Methods
When selecting the best kabaddi betting apps, our experts were not least guided by their support for the most popular payment methods in India. All kabaddi betting apps we have suggested support the following payment methods:
Paytm;
Google Pay;
PhonePe;
PayPal;
Cryptocurrencies;
Razorpay;
Amazon Pay;
UPI;
Visa and Master Cards etc.
All applications support fast payment processing and guarantee secure transactions with a high level of protection.
The Best Choice of Currencies at the Apps
As mentioned above, the main account in INR is a prerequisite for creating an account in India. At the same time, each player has the right to create additional accounts and bet in other currencies, which will save players from additional conversion losses. Below is the list of currencies available in the best apps we have presented:
BDT;
USD;
EUR;
BRL;
TRY;
UZS;
IDR.
The Best Cash-Out Opportunity
Cash out is a very useful chip that will allow players to cancel a bet with a full or partial refund. Since this option is relatively new, it has not yet received a mass distribution, one is available in the following kabaddi betting apps:
Batery App;
4rabet App;
Parimatch App.
Notifications
Although many people don't attach much importance to app notifications, they are an important feature, and that's why our experts paid special attention to them when ranking the best apps. In our apps, notifications appear on the screen of a mobile device, usually in the form of a pop-up, banner or sound, to inform the user about special offers, sporting events and bonuses.
Bonuses for Kabaddi Betting Apps
Each of the kabbadi betting mobile apps offers an extensive bonus program to attract new users and reward existing customers. The main types of bonuses are:
First Deposit Bonuses;
Bonuses on subsequent deposits;
Free bets.
In addition, there are various cashback programs, promo codes and increased odds that significantly increase winnings.
Let's take a closer look at the main types of bonuses.
The Best Welcome Bonuses
Bonuses for the first deposit are exclusively for new users and can be received within a certain period of time when depositing not less than the set minimum amount. They increase the amount of their own funds a certain number of times (usually 2-3 times). Below are the most favorable offers for beginners:
Kabaddi Betting App Bonuses List
№
Betting App
Bonus Offer
1
4rabet
700% Welcome Bonus up to ₹20,000
2
Batery
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
3
Stake.com
200% up to ₹186,711
4
Rajabets
200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000
5
Thrill
Up to 70% Rakeback
6
Lucky Star
500% Welcome Bonus up to ₹52862,88
7
1win
500% up to ₹80,400
8
Melbet
300% up to ₹50000
9
MegaPari
200% up to ₹40,000
10
Parimatch
150% up to ₹1,05,000
Comparison of Kabaddi Betting Apps and Sites
Although the web version and mobile apps have exactly the same functionality, there are significant differences between them, namely:
Mobile apps
Websites
Download and installation are required
Opens right in the browser
Quick one-click access
Each time you need to launch your browser and search for the desired site
Better adapted to the screen and system of the phone
Although there are mobile versions available, more adapted to large PC screens
Updates are required
No updates are required
There are additional bonuses in some applications
Standard set of bonuses
Saves traffic, works better with unstable internet connection
Consume more traffic
Push notifications and alerts about important events and bonuses
Do not have notifications
FAQ
Below are the answers to the most common questions users may have regarding mobile apps by Kabaddi.
Is Kabaddi Betting Legal in India?
Yes, online kabaddi betting is 100% legal in India. If you use kabaddi betting apps registered and licensed outside India ("offshore") for betting, you are not violating local laws as there is no legal in India prohibiting online gambling in any sport.
Which Is the Best App for Kabaddi Betting?
The list of best kabaddi betting apps is given above. It is impossible to say which one is the best, as each of them has its own advantages.
How to Download a Kabaddi Betting App on Your Phone?
Downloading and installing the app is quite easy. It will require:
Go to the official website of the betting company;
Allow installation of apps from unknown sources (Android) or install "TestFlight" (iOS);
Click on the corresponding icons on the website (Android or iOS symbols). The download file will be started automatically;
Confirm application installation.
How to Bet on Kabaddi in the Apps?
To place a bet at Kabaddi Apps, you need to do the following:
Register in the app. If you already have an account created in the web version, you do not need to register again;
Authorize;
Top up your balance. It is recommended to top up with the amount for which bonuses will be awarded;
Select kabaddi in the sports section, then choose the desired game;
Select a bet type and place a bet. Funds will be credited to the balance automatically, if the bet is successful.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.