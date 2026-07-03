After thorough market research, SportsCafe experts have compiled a list of the best kabaddi betting apps for you, offering a wide range of kabaddi events, high bonuses and payment options using major payment processors common in India. All these apps are absolutely reliable and trusted, and guarantee you favorable and safe bets. Also, experts have selected for you cricket betting apps, horse racing betting apps, football betting apps and other sports.

Best Kabaddi Betting Apps 2026

As one of the oldest brands, with almost 30 years of history, Parimatch has developed one of the best mobile betting platforms for more than two dozen sports, including Kabaddi. The secret behind the popularity of the Parimatch App lies in a number of advantages that the platform provides to users:

The MegaPari app is a really great option if you want to bet on kabaddi or any other sport in India. The app’s navigation is as simple as it can possibly be and the odds for all kabaddi bets get updated in real time. The app has a really nice quality of live streaming and various bonuses for kabaddi betting, as well as reliable payment methods. The application features the best encryption, as well as intuitive navigation and great visuals.

Melbet holds a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060), and the app offers a very wide range of kabaddi betting options. The Kabaddi League runs throughout the season, and both pre-match and live bets are available for every game. In addition to betting on the match winner, the app offers markets on points per raid, successful tackles, and individual player bets in select games, providing more in-depth coverage than most kabaddi-focused apps. The APK installs directly on Android, while the PWA provides iOS users with the same access. The app also features live streaming.

The 1win app is already used by hundreds of thousands of players every day and will be a really good option for kabaddi betting. In the app for Android and iOS you will find dozens of different kabaddi tournaments in pre-match and live mode, and you will also be able to use good payment methods such as UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto. The application sends push notifications to your device as well so that you do not skip a single valuable event.

Lucky Star made a great job developing the application that you can now use on Android and iOS devices. In it you can find all the most popular betting markets for kabaddi betting, as well as various fun tournaments including the Pro Kabaddi League. All the bets have lots of betting markets as well as live odds that change to your favor. You will also be able to use many great and reliable payment methods for your deposits and withdrawals.

Although the Thrill app is currently under development, mobile users can take advantage of the PWA. You can add it to your Android or iOS home screen and launch it just like a regular app. The kabaddi section features the Pro Kabaddi League and other events available for live and pre-match betting. Deposits and withdrawals are processed exclusively via cryptocurrency. There is no traditional welcome bonus, but Thrill offers up to 70% cashback through its rakeback program. The registration process takes just a few seconds if you use your Google account.

Rajabets app is number 4 in our list and is a very good app for kabaddi betting in India. It lets you bet on many matches, including the Pro Kabaddi League and international kabaddi events. The app works well on Android and is fast when you open it. If you use an iPhone, you can open the PWA version in your browser, and it will run smoothly too. The app is simple, so it’s easy to find your match and place your bets. It supports live betting, so you can bet while the match is happening. The odds are good, and you can follow the game in real time. Payments are fast with PayTM, UPI, and other Indian options. You can start betting with INR 200, and the welcome bonus is 200% up to 100,000 INR.

Stake operates under a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and offers a cryptocurrency-focused approach to kabaddi betting. All deposits and withdrawals are processed via cryptocurrency, with support for over 40 coins (USDT, BTC, ETH, D, TRX, and others). The PWA can be installed on both Android and iOS without taking up space on the device. Coverage of kabaddi is centered on the Professional Kabaddi League (PKL), with live betting available. Stake organizes special promotions around major PKL matches.

Batery has developed a handy mobile application for the two operating systems Android and iOS. With Batery app you can bet on kabaddi anytime and anywhere, using only the Internet. A wide range of sports, free live streaming, user-friendly interface and favorable odds await you. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of the app:

Below we present a detailed description of each of the above kabaddi betting apps.

Here are a few more reasons why you should bet from mobile apps:

The main advantages of betting from an app are its convenience and mobility, allowing you to play anywhere with at least some internet connection. Mobile applications have proven to work stably even with a poor quality connection. In addition, they are designed to work on small screens, and will give the user the opportunity to enjoy betting 100 percent anytime and anywhere!

Application security is the cornerstone of all activities of betting companies. Betting is connected with financial transactions, personal data, which security is the most important task of developers. All of our recommended applications are 100% safe and reliable as:

All kabaddi betting apps recommended by our experts have internationally recognized international operating licenses issued by the Gambling Regulatory Commission of Curacao .

Kabaddi betting is totally legal in India . However, there are two conditions that a betting site must meet to be considered legal: first, it must be registered outside of India "offshore" sites and licensed. Secondly, players must be able to make deposits and withdrawals in Indian rupees.

Ranking Kabaddi Betting Apps by Category

TOP 4 Kabaddi Betting Apps for Android in India Due to the fact that the vast majority of smartphone users in India (95%, according to statistics) have Android devices, apps on the Android platform are in particular demand among Indian players. Among the popular brands, the following should be highlighted: 4rabet App; Batery App; Stake.com App; Rajabets App. All of the above applications are characterized by high performance, excellent design and minimal system requirements, which allows you to install them even on older devices. All of them have been installed and thoroughly tested by our experts.

TOP 4 Kabaddi Betting Apps for iOS in India Apple phones are also gaining popularity in India lately and the number of their owners is steadily increasing. That is why many betting platforms have created, and some are going to develop iOS apps in the near future. Our experts have highlighted 4 most reliable and functional kabaddi betting apps on iOS, the list of which is given below: 4rabet App; Batery App; Stake.com App; Rajabets App.

The Best Pro Kabaddi League Betting Apps Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is a professional kabaddi league in India. It was established in 2014 and since then it has become one of the most popular and successful sports leagues in the country. The league is modeled after other successful sports leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) for cricket and the Indian Super League (ISL) for soccer. All PKL matches can be bet on in one of our suggested pro kabaddi betting apps: 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

Thrill App;

Lucky Star App;

1win App;

Melbet App;

MegaPari App;

Parimatch App. Like other sports, PKL has seasonal qualifying matches and playoffs to determine the winners.

The Best National Kabaddi Championship Betting Apps The Senior National Kabaddi Championship is the most prestigious national kabaddi tournament in India and has been held every year since 1952. The brands selected by us offer the highest odds for this tournament. 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

Thrill App;

Lucky Star App;

1win App;

Melbet App;

MegaPari App;

Parimatch App. In each of the apps, a player can bet on their favorite team, both men's and women's:

The Best Kabaddi World Cup Betting Apps The Kabaddi World Cup is an international kabaddi tournament in which teams from around the world participate. It is organized by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) and is one of the most prestigious kabaddi competitions. It is noteworthy that India took the top spot in all the tournaments held, which is not surprising considering the immense popularity of the sport in the country. The next world cup will be held in 2026 and every sports fan can bet on it in one of our kabaddi online betting apps: 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

Thrill App;

Lucky Star App;

1win App;

Melbet App;

MegaPari App;

Parimatch App. The World Cup does not take place every year, but the odds when betting on it are significantly higher on than other competitions.

TOP 10 Kabaddi Betting Apps with PayTM Paytm is a renowned digital payments and financial services company founded in India in 2010. Paytm allows users to pay for various services and products including betting apps both online and offline. Users can make payments by scanning QR codes or using the Paytm app. Our experts have done a little research and compiled a list of best kabaddi betting apps for kabaddi betting that support PayTM: 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

Thrill App;

Lucky Star App;

1win App;

Melbet App;

MegaPari App;

Parimatch App. It is important to note that the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts using this payment system differ from one application to another.

Kabaddi Betting Apps for Live Betting and Streaming There are main categories of sporting events. The first is Prematch, in which the player bets on the outcome or various aspects of the event before it starts. In Live Betting, on the other hand, bets are placed on the current sporting event while it is taking place. The main difference is that in Live Betting the player can react to the ongoing events in real time and adjust the size of the bet. Depending on your preferences and skills, you can choose both current and scheduled events to bet on in one of the following kabaddi betting apps: 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

Thrill App;

Lucky Star App;

1win App;

Melbet App;

MegaPari App;

Parimatch App. Bookmakers also offer live streaming live broadcasts. In this way, the user will be able to react quickly to changes in the course of the game.

List of Kabaddi Betting Apps With The Best Odds Odds (or quotes) are a fundamental concept in sports betting and gambling in general. They play an important role and are of great importance as: provide a numerical expression of the probability of an event;

play a central role in betting decisions;

are used to calculate potential payouts on won bets;

help players manage their risk. Of course, the higher the odds are, the bigger the potential winnings for the player is. That is why, our experts have made a selection of mobile applications with the best odds: 4rabet App;

Batery App;

Stake.com App;

Rajabets App;

New Kabaddi Betting Apps in India

While it may seem at first glance that the most reliable apps are the old and time-tested ones, newer apps have their own advantages that attract a large number of players. New apps offer the most lucrative bonuses and also when entering a country's market try to be more customized to their audience. In particular including more of a sport as exotic to the European player as kabaddi. Here are 5 new to India kabaddi online betting apps recommended by our experts: