Best Betting Apps in India for June 2026

Updated: 15/04/2026

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

In our detailed research, we have compiled a list of the ten best bookmaker apps based on their betting markets, convenience, legality in India, and user reviews.

Best Sports Betting Apps by Preferred Indian User Categories Each bookmaker has features that may resonate more with betting enthusiasts than others. We have compiled a list of the best sports betting apps based on the most common needs in India for 2026. Category Best Betting App Best Betting App for Android 4Rabet Best Betting App for iOS Melbet Best New Betting App Lucky Star Best Cricket Betting App Rajabets Best Betting App for IPL 2026 1win Best Betting App for Football Melbet Best Betting App for Kabaddi Megapari Best Betting App for Horse Racing 4rabet Best Betting App for UFC Megapari Best Betting App for Tennis 4rabet Best Betting App for Basketball Melbet Best Betting App for Esports 4Rabet Best Betting App for Golf Rajabets Best Betting App for NBA Parimatch Best Betting App for NFL Lucky Star Best Betting App in PayTM 1win Best Betting App in Indian Rupees Parimatch Best Instant Withdrawal Betting App Stake Betting App With the Best Low Minimum Deposit Melbet Betting App With the Best Sign Up Bonus Batery Betting App With the Best Live and In-Play Betting 4Rabet

Reasons Why These Betting Apps Made It Into Our Top 10 In our search for the best option for you, we evaluated dozens of platforms for security, ease of use, speed, availability of live sports betting, and withdrawal speed. Let's take a closer look at what we learned during the ranking process. #1 4rabet We assign the 1st place in the rating to the 4rabet app, which is popular in India. The bookmaker is trying to do its best to improve the quality of its services, but so far it has managed to attract our attention due to its 700% welcome bonus, maximum bonus of up to 5,000 INR on each of the 4 first deposits and display of aggregate statistics for the casino and betting section, which are really good reasons for our recommendation. Best Features Low minimum deposit is just 300 INR;

Diverse betting options with competitive odds;

24/7 customer support availability;

Hindi interface for user convenience;

Access to live streaming and statistics for sports and esports matches. What Can Be Improved? Incorporating phone support into the casino's support channels could expedite assistance for certain users. Bonus Enjoy a staggering 700% welcome bonus, up to 20,000 INR. #2 Batery The Batery app takes the honorable 3th place in our rating, and it can't claim the first place only for one reason: the app is quite young and has recently entered the world market. However, many of the offerings are really unique, for example, you will be able to customize the interface of the app based on personal preferences, as it has many flexible settings, for example, the color can be selected from different times in the day. The app is also fully adapted for Indian users, as evidenced by the live chat in a choice of two Hindi dialects. Best Features Minimum deposit is 100 INR;

Rapid withdrawals in as fast as 6 hours;

Accelerated Interface;

Automatic Updates;

Instant alerts and updates on your device. What Can Be Improved? Optimizing the app's performance to reduce battery consumption. Bonus Receive a warm welcome with 500% bonus offer up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS. #3 Stake Stake provides Indian users with access to a full sportsbook and casino via a PWA, which can be installed on both Android and iOS directly from the official website. It operates exclusively with cryptocurrency and supports over 40 types of digital coins for deposit and withdrawal transactions. The PWA loads quickly, requires no manual updates, and includes all the features available in the desktop version. The site is available in Hindi, and the minimum deposit is 500 INR. Best Features: PWA installs in under a minute on Android and iOS;

40+ cryptocurrencies for fast and secure transactions;

Many cricket tournaments, including IPL and T20 World Cup;

VIP Club with tiered rewards for active players;

Hindi interface;

3,000+ casino games including slots, and live casino games. What Can Be Improved? There is no native app. Bonus Enjoy a great welcome bonus of 200% up to 186,711 INR by applying the "SPORTSCAFE" promo code. #4 Rajabets Rajabets is number 4 in our list of sports betting apps. This platform works well for both new and experienced users. You can download the Android app or use the iPhone browser version (PWA), which loads quickly and doesn’t lag. The menu is clean, and the sports list is easy to scroll. Cricket, football, and kabaddi are just a few of the options. Hindi is available, and support responds fast if you have a question. You can start with just 150 INR and deposit money using PayTM, UPI, or Google Pay. The 200% welcome bonus gives you a strong start with up to 100,000 INR. Best features Minimum deposit is 150 INR

Android app and iPhone PWA

200% welcome bonus

More than 30 sports to bet on

Hindi language is available

Fast payments with Indian wallets What can be improved No app for iPhone, only browser version

No promo codes yet Bonus: Join and get a 200% bonus up to 100,000 INR. #5 Thrill Thrill is a new bookmaker and casino that operates exclusively with cryptocurrencies and launched in 2025. It does not have its own Android or iOS app, but the PWA version works perfectly on both platforms. The mobile interface loads quickly, and switching between the bookmaker and casino sections takes just one tap. The site covers over 35 sports and esports and offers more than 4,000 casino games. Instead of a welcome bonus, Thrill offers up to 70% rakeback and a weekly race with a $75,000 prize pool for active players. Registration takes less than a minute via email or a Google account. Best Features PWA works on any mobile device without installation

Up to 70% rakeback

4,000+ games including Thrill Originals

Crypto deposits

24/7 customer support via live chat What Can Be Improved? No dedicated Android or iOS app Bonus Thrill does not have a traditional welcome bonus. Active players earn rakeback up to 70%, as well as weekly and monthly rewards through the 8-tier loyalty program. #6 Lucky Star Lucky Star provides Indian users with a mobile app that covers sports betting and a large casino section. The APK for Android is available on the official website, and iOS users can use the PWA version. Players can register by phone number or via social networks directly from the app. The sports betting list features over 40 disciplines, including cricket, soccer, kabaddi, and esports. The casino section offers 9,000+ games in various genres. Both fiat and cryptocurrency payments are accepted, and the loyalty program rewards regular users with bonuses and cashback. Best Features Licensed and trusted;

Fast registration via phone number or social media;

Low system requirements;

Cryptocurrency payments are accepted;

Loyalty program with rewards for active users;

40+ sports including cricket, football, and esports. What Can Be Improved? No native iOS app. Bonus Welcome bonus for new users of +500% up to 52,863 INR. #7 1win 1win provides Indian users with a high-tech mobile app for sports betting and casino games. The APK for Android is available on the official website, and iOS users can access all features via PWA. The bookmaker offers more than 50 sports and e-sports, with cricket being the key discipline. 1win supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments, including UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, and crypto. The casino lobby features over 12,000 games. The loyalty program regularly provides generous rewards to active users. Best Features Small application size and automatic updates;

User-friendly interface and simplified betting process;

Live statistics;

Using only internal SSL encrypted servers for data storage and processing;

Convenient and pleasant interface;

Push notifications about upcoming matches and new bonuses. What Can Be Improved? High bonus wagering requirements. Bonus Welcome bonus for new users of +500% up to 80,400 INR. #8 Melbet Melbet is one of the few bookmakers on this list that offers its own apps for both Android and iOS. The APK file for Android is available on the official website, and the iOS app can be downloaded from the App Store. The app provides full access to over 50 sports and esports, a dedicated section for cricket and kabaddi, as well as a casino lobby with over 9,000 games, including crash games. Players from India can make deposits in INR using UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, or GPay. The interface is available in Hindi, and four registration options make the sign-up process quick and easy. Best Features: Licensed and trusted;

Minimum deposit is 45 INR;

Full INR support with UPI, PhonePe, PayTM and GPay;

Low system requirements;

Access to live streaming and statistics of sports and esports matches;

9,000+ casino games including crash games and live casino. What Can Be Improved? High bonus wagering requirements. Bonus Welcome bonus for sports betting of 300% up to 50,000 INR with a promo code “SCAFE30”. #9 MegaPari MegaPari stands out as one of the few bookmakers offering mobile apps for Android and iOS. The app provides full access to the bookmaker with more than 50 sports and esports, as well as a casino section with more than 9,000 games. The app features a Hindi interface and the option to make payments in INR. Best Features Minimum deposit is only 90 INR;

Different types of bets in a couple of clicks;

Access to live streaming and statistics of sports and esports matches.

Over 20 payment methods including UPI, PhonePe, GPay, and crypto;

Four registration methods including one-click sign-up;

50+ sports and esports with focus on cricket and kabaddi. What Can Be Improved? Support is not available around the clock and can take a long time to respond. Bonus Welcome bonus for sports betting of +200% up to 40,000 INR with promo code “CAFEBONUS”. #10 Parimatch The 10th place of this rating opens the Parimatch app, which provides the most advantageous and unique features, for example, each user will be able to customize notifications for personal requests, take part in the Toto Lottery, the total winnings of which already amount to 3,680,407 INR. But what will definitely surprise you is that only at Parimatch you will be able to bet on virtual cricket. Best Features Try live and line betting;

Access in Hindi, transact in Rupees;

Competitive odds for better wins;

Receive live updates with notifications;

Choose from 10+ secure payment methods. What Can Be Improved? There is room for improvement in the speed of customer service, as it can sometimes be slow to respond to queries. Bonus Enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus of 150% up to 1,05,000 INR.

Other Betting Apps Not Included in the TOP 10 Beyond the headline brands, the Indian market features a host of fully licensed bookmakers that deliver solid odds, reliable payouts, and broad sports coverage. These apps are perfect for bettors who enjoy trying fresh interfaces, hunting for unique promotions, or simply keeping multiple wallets active for line‑shopping. If you’re ready to venture outside the mainstream, consider installing one of these well‑rounded Indian betting apps: Spinbetter app

Betmaster app

888starz app

Banzai Bet app

Casumo app

188Bet app

Mostbet app

LeonBet app

Rabona app All of these operators accept INR, support convenient local payment options, and run both pre‑match and live markets — so you won’t miss a single kick, wicket, or goal no matter where you place your stake.

Criteria for Ranking the Best Online Betting Apps We rated the best Indian betting apps based on several key factors. These include the variety and quality of betting options offered, the app’s user interface and ease of navigation, the reliability of payment methods, the responsiveness of customer support, and the availability of attractive bonuses and promotions. After carefully evaluating these aspects, we have identified the top performing apps that provide an exceptional betting experience for players in India. Safety and Security Equipment When assessing the top online betting apps, prioritizing safety and security is essential. Opt for apps employing cutting-edge encryption to safeguard users' sensitive data. Moreover, reputable platforms typically hold licenses from recognized gambling authorities, ensuring adherence to industry regulations. Robust account verification procedures and secure payment options bolster transaction security. Regular security assessments and updates underline the commitment to providing users with a safe betting environment, building trust and confidence. The User Interface and Experience The user interface and experience are critical factors in selecting the best online betting apps. Opt for apps with intuitive interfaces that are easy to navigate, ensuring an enjoyable betting. Look for features such as clear and concise layouts, quick access to betting markets, and customizable settings to tailor the app to your preferences. Additionally, apps with responsive design and fast loading times enhance user satisfaction, allowing for efficient browsing and betting on various sports events. Sports Coverage and Betting Options Consider the depth of sports coverage and the range of betting options provided. Look for apps offering a broad array of sports markets, encompassing both mainstream and niche sports to accommodate diverse preferences. Assess platforms that offer various betting types, including pre-match, live betting, and special bets, to cater to different betting strategies. Additionally, evaluate the competitiveness of odds and the availability of features such as live streaming and comprehensive statistics. Payment Methods and Withdrawal Options It's crucial to assess the available payment methods and withdrawal options. Look for apps that offer a variety of secure payment options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, to cater to users' preferences. Additionally, consider the speed and convenience of withdrawal processes, ensuring timely access to winnings. Evaluate any associated fees or withdrawal limits to make informed decisions regarding financial transactions on the platform. Promotions and Bonuses Look for platforms that provide attractive welcome bonuses for new users, as well as ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards for existing customers. Assess the terms and conditions associated with these bonuses, including wagering requirements and expiration dates, to ensure transparency and fairness. Additionally, explore any special promotions or bonus offers tailored to specific sports events or betting markets. Customer Support The quality of customer support is paramount. Seek platforms that offer responsive and knowledgeable customer support teams available through various channels such as live chat, email, and phone. Evaluate the accessibility and responsiveness of customer support, ensuring timely assistance for any queries or issues that may arise. Additionally, consider the availability of comprehensive FAQs or help sections to address common questions and provide self-service options for users. Compatibility with Mobile Devices It's also crucial to examine the compatibility of apps with mobile devices. Seek out apps optimized for both iOS and Android platforms, guaranteeing smooth performance across various devices. Evaluate the app's mobile performance, including loading speeds, responsiveness to user inputs, and stability during operation. Live Streaming Consider whether the app offers live streaming functionality, allowing users to watch events live directly within the app. This feature can enable users to follow the action closely and make more informed decisions. Look for apps that provide a smooth live streaming experience, with high-quality video and minimal buffering, to ensure users can enjoy the excitement of live events without interruptions. Reputation and Licensing Look for apps that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities in the jurisdictions where they operate. This ensures that the app complies with industry standards and provides a safe and fair betting environment for users. Additionally, consider the app's reputation among users and within the betting community, paying attention to reviews and ratings to gauge its trustworthiness and reliability. Language and Currency Support Language and currency support are vital aspects to consider when assessing online betting apps. Ensure that the app supports your preferred language for easy navigation and understanding of betting options and terms. Additionally, check if the app offers support for your local currency to facilitate seamless transactions and avoid currency conversion fees. The Odds and Payouts Examining the odds and payouts provided by an online betting app is crucial for informed decision-making. Evaluate the competitiveness of the odds offered for various sports events or games compared to other betting platforms. Additionally, consider the payout options available and the terms associated with withdrawals, including any fees or processing times. Betting Limits Understanding the betting limits imposed by an online betting app is essential for managing your wagering strategies effectively. Assess the minimum and maximum bet limits for different sports events or games to determine whether they align with your desired betting amounts. Additionally, consider any restrictions on maximum winnings or payouts per bet, as these limits can impact your potential returns. Sports Analytics and Data Sports analytics and data are essential components of online betting platforms. Look for apps that provide comprehensive statistics, trends, and live updates on teams and players. These features enable users to make more informed betting decisions by analyzing past performances, injuries, weather conditions, and other relevant factors. Additionally, consider the availability of advanced analytics tools or predictive algorithms that can assist in predicting outcomes and maximizing winning opportunities. Responsible Betting Features Consider the responsible betting features offered by online betting apps. Look for tools like deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and access to support services for problem gambling. These features promote responsible gambling practices and demonstrate a commitment to user well-being. Additionally, evaluate the app's educational resources and partnerships with organizations dedicated to promoting responsible gambling behavior. Compatibility with Third Party Tools Evaluate the compatibility of online betting apps with third-party tools such as odds calculators, bankroll management tools, or tipster services. Seek out apps that smoothly integrate with these tools. This compatibility enhances your ability to make informed betting decisions and manage your betting activities effectively.

How to Claim Welcome Bonus Using Betting App? Each of the platforms we present offers a welcome bonus for registration for new players from India. The process of obtaining it is quite simple and does not differ between platforms: You need to start the registration process in the app. During registration, enter the promo code (you can find it on this page). Make the minimum deposit required for this bonus. Receive additional money. It is often the case that the welcome bonus can be obtained on several initial deposits, so please review the bonus terms and conditions in advance.

How to Use a Betting App? Here, we'll explore the steps to utilize online betting apps in India and initiate your gaming process. Step 1: Download the App To start, visit the official website of the betting platform on your mobile device's browser to download the app. Upon accessing the site, find the download section and follow the provided instructions to install the app on your device. Once installed, you can proceed to enjoy the full range of features and betting options offered by the app. Step 2: Register To register on the platform, launch the app or website and locate the registration or sign-up button. Fill in the required information, such as your name, email address, and password, and follow any additional prompts to complete the registration process. After successfully registering, you may need to verify your account via email or SMS before gaining full access to the platform's features and services. Step 3: Make a Bet Navigate to the desired sports event or game within the app. Choose your preferred betting option and enter the amount you want to bet. Confirm your bet, and if successful, your bet will be processed, and you'll await the outcome of the event.

How to Download Betting App on Android and iOS? The process of installing the app with a registration bonus is similar on Android and iOS devices. The general steps are to choose the platform that suits you best, then go to the official website from your phone.

Installation on Android There are two ways to install the mobile version of the betting platform on Android: Go to official bookmsker's website using device. Click on the dowloading section or button. Download APK-file from trusted site. Open file and allow installation in settings. Done! If betting site, for example Stake, doesn't have APK: Visit website and and click "3 dots". Click on the “Add to Home Screen” option. Icon added on your home screen.

Installation on iOS For iOS devices follow this steps for installation: Open the bookmaker’s website in the Safari browser. Tap on the section for downloading the iOS app. Follow the on-screen instructions (some apps may require you to install a configuration profile). Complete the installation via your device’s Settings. Launch the app and log in to your account.

Are Sports Betting Apps Legal in India? All of the betting apps in this review are legal for use in India. This is confirmed by the fact that all applications are from licensed bookmakers with official licenses. The range of services of official sites and apps is fully consistent, which means that they have the same legal validity. All this confirms the fact that it is legal to use betting apps in India.

Let Us Look at the Pros and Cons of Using a Betting App Betting through mobile apps presents unparalleled convenience, enabling users to place bets effortlessly on the go. These apps provide effortless navigation, live updates, and tailored notifications, ensuring a hassle-free betting process. Moreover, mobile platforms often offer exclusive bonuses and promotions, enhancing the appeal of mobile betting for users seeking convenience and excitement in their gambling pursuits. Pros Easy Access: You can bet from anywhere using your phone. Convenience: It's simple and quick to use, no need for a computer. Instant Updates: You get live info on matches and odds changes. Special Deals: You often get exclusive bonuses and rewards. Easy to Use: The app is designed to be simple and easy to understand. Personalized Tips: You might get suggestions based on what you like. Safe: The app keeps your info secure. Cons Tech Issues: Sometimes the app might not work due to technical problems. Small Screen: It can be hard to see everything clearly on a small phone screen. In conclusion, utilizing the app provides an exceptional and highly convenient avenue for gamblers.

Summary We have provided you with a really truthful ranking of mobile apps in India in which you can enjoy betting. Any of the apps listed above not only meets all the standard features, but also offers unique sports betting opportunities. If you want to bet on a daily basis on extremely favorable terms, you should definitely choose 4rabet for that, because it is in any case the best in India in 2026.