SportsCafe experts have conducted an in-depth study of the betting platforms market and have compiled a list of the best and most reliable sites for kabaddi betting for you. Each of them features a huge selection of kabaddi events, excellent bonuses and the ability to pay with the most popular payment systems among Indian users. Every day millions of players in India choose these sites, which have proven to be reliable and safe and offer the most favorable betting conditions!

Best Kabaddi Betting Sites

The result of our comprehensive analysis is presented for you in the list of the best cricket betting sites, which we have selected through qualitative analysis.

Compare Betting Sites for Kabaddi

Choosing the best betting platform or app comes down to comparing a variety of parameters that can be crucial. Below is a detailed comparison of platforms and applications for Kabaddi fans from India.

Paremeter 4rabet Batery Rajabets Tez888 Lucky Star Megapari 1win Parimatch Melbet Stake Mobile App Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Payment Options Count 15 15 10 4 30+ 30+ 20+ 5 35+ 30+ Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Minimal Deposit 300 INR 300 INR 200 INR 500 INR 300 INR 100 INR 300 INR 300 INR 45 INR 500 INR Supported Languages Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu Hindi, English Hindi, English, Telugu Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English Hindi, English Withdrawal Speed Up to 3 banking days 30 min-2 hours 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Day 30 min-2 hours 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 Minutes - 3 Banking Days 15 min-2 hours Live Betting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes License Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Curacao Legal in India Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sports Offered 50+ 30+ 30 20 40+ 30+ 50+ 50 50+ 30 Support Channels Chat, email Live chat, email Chat, email Live chat, email, Phone support Chat, email, phone Chat, email Live chat, email, phone Live chat, email Live chat, email, phone Live chat, email

Best Bonuses Comparison Paremeter 4rabet Batery Rajabets Tez888 Lucky Star Megapari 1win Parimatch Melbet Stake Welcome Bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS 200% up to ₹100,000 500% up to ₹75,000 500% up to ₹52863 200% up to ₹40,000 500% up to ₹45,000 400% up to ₹50,000 300% up to ₹50,000 200% up to ₹186,711 Available Promo Code SCAFE230 SCBAT No Code No Code No promo CAFEBONUS No Code SCAFE30 SCAFE30 SPORTSCAFE Loyalty Programs Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cashback Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes

Why are These Sites the Best for Pro Kabaddi League Betting? When compiling this rating, our experts were guided by many criteria, among which the main ones were the availability of a license, security and data protection, a variety of kabaddi events, high odds, and a variety of payment methods. As a result, we selected the following 10 sites that combine the above factors to the greatest extent. #1 4rabet 4rabet takes 1nd place with its extra-large welcome bonus and wide kabaddi markets. It covers Indian and international kabaddi leagues and lets you pay with both crypto and local wallets. Android users get a full app, while iOS users can access through PWA. 🎁 Welcome bonus: 700% up to 20,000 INR;

🔑 Promo code: SCAFE230 (✅ 38 uses today). Pros Cons Huge welcome bonus for new users iOS version is browser-based Good kabaddi coverage with live updates Interface may feel busy to new users Android app + iOS PWA available Supports Bitcoin, Tether, Skrill, Payz Minimum deposit is INR 300 Kabaddi odds update fast 4rabet App 4rabet gives an Android app and a PWA option for iOS users. It is simple for Indian players who follow kabaddi, cricket and football. The app shows many match markets like winner, top scorer or total points. You can play with UPI, PayTM, cards and also crypto and live bets run really well with quick updates. #2 Batery Batery is ranked 3th for giving kabaddi fans both high odds and big-value welcome offers. The site works smoothly on Android and through iOS PWA. You get hundreds of deposit options, including UPI and crypto, and the layout is clear and mobile-friendly. 🎁 Welcome bonus: 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 free spins;

🔑 Promo code: SCBAT (✅ Used 21 times today). Pros Cons Full Android app and iOS PWA version Some screens may load slowly on old phones Accepts UPI, PhonePe, USDT, BTC, BNB, and more No Hindi language setting Fast live betting on kabaddi matches Big welcome bonus with extra spins Minimum deposit is INR 300 Supports crypto + local wallets Batery App Batery offers an Android app and a PWA for iOS that fit well for Indian players. It covers kabaddi, cricket and many other sports with clear bet types like match result, totals and best player. The app supports live action with fast odds change. Payments are easy through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and cards. #3 Stake Stake covers the Pro Kabaddi League through the full season and builds the market range out further than most bookmakers bother with for the sport. Pre-match lines cover the standard options, and live betting is where the product holds up well, with in-play odds that respond quickly as a match develops. Around major fixtures and tournament stages, Stake puts together event-specific offers separate from the deposit bonus. The minimum deposit is INR 100. 🎁 Deposit bonus: 200% up to INR 186,711 🔑 Promo code: SPORTSCAFE. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No separate welcome bonus for new users (only 200% deposit bonus available) Pro Kabaddi League with full season coverage Exclusive fixture and tournament promotions PWA available for Android and iOS Match result, totals and player markets Fast in-play odds updates Stake App The Stake app works as a PWA on both Android and iOS. The app features sports such as kabaddi, cricket, and soccer, as well as betting markets like match outcome, total goals, and live betting lines. Odds are updated quickly during matches in real time, and the interface remains clean and uncluttered. Payments can be made using cryptocurrency. #4 Rajabets ‌Rajabets takes the 7th spot and is a great place for kabaddi betting in India. The site is easy to use and gives you quick access to kabaddi matches. You can bet on big events like the Pro Kabaddi League and see live stats while the game is on. The odds update fast, so it’s easy to follow the match and make your bets. Rajabets works on desktop and also on your phone. If you use Android, there’s an app. If you have iPhone, you can use the PWA version in your browser. It supports payments through UPI, PayTM, and even crypto. You can start betting from just INR 200. 🎁 Welcome bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR;

🔑 Promo code: Not available.

Pros Cons Minimum deposit starts at INR 200 No official iOS app (only PWA) High odds for Pro Kabaddi League Limited support for regional languages Available on Android and mobile browsers UPI, PayTM, crypto payments supported Fast live betting and cashouts Rajabets App Rajabets has a full Android app and a PWA option for iOS users. It is built for Indian players who enjoy kabaddi and cricket with many betting choices like totals, best player, and match result. The app works fast with live odds and simple design in English and Hindi. Payments are possible with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, cards, and crypto. #5 Thrill Thrill is a relatively new online bookmaker, launched in 2025 and licensed under No. ALSI-202506019-FI1 by the Union of the Comoros. The website features kabaddi among more than 35 sports, and users can place bets on PKL season matches and international kabaddi competitions. Odds are updated in real time during live broadcasts. Thrill accepts popular cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, including Bitcoin and USDT. There is no sign-up bonus, but you can receive up to 70% cashback on all bets. Pros Cons Legal in India No fiat payment methods PKL and international kabaddi events 24/7 support Available via mobile version #6 Lucky Star Lucky Star focuses deeply on sports and kabaddi is no exception. There are both international and local games present for betting, and all of them allow you to pick from various kinds of betting markets with really high odds. You can also use reliable payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM as well as cryptocurrencies for all your payments. 🎁Welcome bonus: 500% up to 52,862 INR. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Some events have less diversity in betting markets Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,862 INR No commissions for payments Fully licensed Great quality of live streaming Lucky Star App You can use the Lucky Star app on your Android or iOS device effortlessly. The application has all the same kabaddi tournaments and leagues as well as provides push notifications about upcoming events so that you never miss a good opportunity. #7 1win 1win has a really good history among kabaddi betting fans in India. The range of betting markets, as well as high odds while being licensed make it one of the safest and most fun options to use. It also features quite a lot of bonuses for sports betting, all of which can be used for kabaddi as well. 🎁Welcome bonus: 500% up to 80,400 INR.

Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Sometimes the withdrawals are not quick Welcome bonus of 500% up to 45,000 INR Locally used payment methods available Many registration methods 1win App You can use the 1win app on the go for Android and iOS devices. The application features all the same bonuses and promotions, as well as payments with UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and cryptocurrencies. It sends push notifications and lets you pick from the best kabaddi bets daily. #8 Melbet Melbet covers the Pro Kabaddi League in full across the season, with both pre-match and live betting available on every fixture. The market range goes beyond the match winner, with raid points, tackle success, team totals and player props on the bigger games. Live odds update quickly as matches develop, and UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and cryptocurrency are all accepted. Hindi is available throughout the site. 🎁 Welcome bonus: 300% up to INR 50,000 🔑 Promo code: SCAFE30. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 Limited reload bonus options Full Pro Kabaddi League coverage Raid points, tackle and player prop markets APK for Android, PWA for iOS UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted Live betting with fast odds updates Melbet App Melbet offers an Android APK and a PWA for iOS users. The app covers kabaddi alongside cricket and football, with betting markets including match result, team totals, raid points and player props. Live betting runs without lags with quick odds updates, and payments work through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and cryptocurrency. #9 MegaPari MegaPari is widely used in India for its great conditions regarding kabaddi betting. All new players will be able to get a nice welcome bonus, as well as use different other bonuses that can be helpful in the beginning. The odds for all kabaddi bets are already quite big, but they also update in real time and change in a positive way. 🎁Welcome bonus: 200% up to 40,000 INR;

🔑Promo code: CAFEBONUS.

Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Not all events have many betting markets Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Reliable payments with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank Very high odds for kabaddi bets MegaPari App The MegaPari app can be used on any Android and iOS device thanks to low system requirements. It features automatic updating, push notifications and lets you pick from all the best tournaments and leagues both in pre-match and live mode. #10 Parimatch Over its 30-year history, Parimatch has established itself as one of the best bookmakers with more than 15 million customers. This is largely due to the huge selection of sports disciplines and events: for example, there are more than 20 events on the site for kabaddi alone. In addition, Parimatch offers users the following advantages: 🎁 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 1,05,000 INR;

🔑 Promocode: SCAFE30 (✅ Registered 32 uses today). Pros Cons High welcome bonus - up to 50,000 INR Withdrawals by some payment means take several days Localized in Hindi and other Indian languages: Telugu, Bengali, Tamil More than 30 deposit and withdrawal methods, including PayTM and cryptocurrency Mobile application on Android and iOS Quick registration in two clicks Parimatch App Parimatch has apps for both Android and iOS made for Indian players. It covers kabaddi, cricket, football and more with many betting markets. The app has live betting and streaming with stable odds updates. It is simple to use and works in English and Hindi. Payments include UPI, PayTM, PhonePe as well as crypto.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 13: Everything You Need to Know for Kabaddi Betting The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 2025 runs from March 26 to May 3, 2026. This includes the league stages, and the playoffs and finals are scheduled for the end of May (the exact dates of the playoffs will be announced later).

Here are the top Kabaddi online betting sites in India adapted for PKL 2026. We selected them based on bonuses, PKL odds, mobile apps, and INR support. Each site offers special promos for the season.



Site Welcome Bonus PKL coefficients Mobile App 4rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 High odds for live matches Android APK and PWA for iOS Batery 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Good on the players Android App Stake 200% up to ₹186,711 Competitive odds for PKL and live betting PWA for iOS and Android Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 Competitive odds Yes (Android) Thrill Up to 70% Rakeback High odds for both live and line matches Mobile web version only Make sure that the site supports INR and has a license (Curacao). Avoid illegal platforms for safety.

Ranking Indian Betting Sites for Kabaddi by Category All the sites presented by our experts are quality and reliable platforms, but each of them has its own unique features and advantages. Therefore, when choosing a betting site, you should first of all pay attention to the criteria that are important for you. To make this process easier, we have created a table with the categories and the sites that best fit these categories. Category The best site in the category Best Kabaddi Betting Site 4rabet Best Indian Local Site Rajabets Best Kabaddi World Cup Betting Sites 1win Best Environment for Indian Users Rajabets Best Kabaddi Betting Prediction Site Batery Best New Kabaddi Betting Site Lucky Star Best Odds for Kabaddi Betting Thrill Best Kabaddi Betting Sites in Indian Rupees Megapari Best Kabaddi Betting Site with PayTM Parimatch Best Welcome Bonus Batery Best Bonus for the Second Deposit Lucky Star Best Free Bet Bonus Megapari Top Kabaddi Betting App 4rabet TOP 10 Online Kabaddi Betting Sites in Indian Rupees According to Indian law, only those sites that accept payments in rupees are legal in India. Besides, the support of the national currency is convenient and beneficial for players, as it avoids conversion fees and losses on it. Therefore, we strongly recommend choosing a site that allows you to choose Indian rupees as the main currency of your account. Such a possibility is implemented on the following sites: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch Apart from Indian rupees, the above sites also support other popular currencies. TOP 10 Kabaddi Betting Sites with PayTM One of the most important criteria when choosing a betting site is the variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. In particular, support for Paytm - one of the most popular payment methods in the country - is important for many Indian users. After a thorough market research we have compiled a list of bookmakers that support PayTM: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch It should be noted that the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts using PayTM differ from platform to platform. Live Kabaddi Betting Sites in India Many professional bettors prefer kabaddi online betting in real time as they have a number of advantages. Firstly, with Live Betting there is an opportunity to analyze the course of the game, to make quick decisions against the background of events. Secondly, live betting often offers higher odds. If you want to try kabaddi live betting, we recommend that you try to do it on one of the following sites: 4rabet Batery Stake.com Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch All of the above sites also have live streaming, which will allow the player to react more quickly to events during the game and more competently adjust bets. New Kabaddi Betting Sites in India Some players prefer sites with a long history, believing that they have a better reputation and are safer. However, new sites have confirmed over several years of their existence that they are not inferior to the "veterans" of the market in terms of reliability and security. In addition, new platforms offer higher bonuses and odds. Check out the list of new to India kabaddi betting sites recommended by our experts: 4rabet (2018); Rajabets (2019); Batery (2021). It's also worth noting that new platforms often take into account and "fix" the flaws of older platforms when developing their sites.

Kabaddi Betting Sites with the Best Bonuses The hallmark of the most popular kabaddi betting sites in India is the variety of bonuses in order to attract more new players and improve the performance of existing players. However, not all platforms have valid favorable and generous bonuses. Here we present you the kabaddi betting sites with the highest and most exclusive bonuses, also having interesting VIP programs and promo codes. The Best Welcome Bonuses Welcome bonuses are exclusively for newcomers and can be credited when depositing a certain amount of money. Usually these are first deposit bonuses that increase the deposit amount by a certain percentage (from 100 to 200%, sometimes more), but there are other types of welcome bonuses, such as free bets. See below for the most favorable offers: Kabaddi Betting Bonuses List Rank Betting Site Bonus Offer 1 4rabet 700% Welcome Bonus up to ₹20,000 2 Batery 500% Welcome Bonus up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS 3 Stake 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹186,711 4 Rajabets 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000 5 Thrill Up to 70% Rakeback 6 Lucky Star 500% Welcome Bonus up to ₹52862,88 7 1win 500% Welcome Bonus up to ₹80,400 8 Melbet 300% Welcome Bonus up to ₹50,000 9 MegaPari 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹40,000 10 Parimatch 150% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,05,000 Bonus for the Second Deposit To keep players interested in betting further on the platforms, many of them offer a bonus on the second deposit. Some have gone even further, offering a whole package of bonuses on the first four deposits. Below we will take a look at the most favorable offers: Site name Bonus on second deposit 4rabet Get a 150% bonus up to INR 5,000 on your second deposit Megapari Make a deposit of at least INR 470 - Get a 100% deposit match of up to INR 10,000 Lucky Star Make an INR 500 deposit - Get a 150% deposit match up to INR 20,000 No Deposit Bonuses A special type of bonus that you can get under certain conditions (like when you sign up or as a birthday present). Below are the coolest no deposit bonuses: Website The amount when given Megapari Birthday bonus gives a personal promo code based on your profit and average deposit Free Bet Offers Free bet is a great offer that will keep you from spending too much. With this offer, a player can make a fairly large bet without fear of losing a penny of his own money. It will suit both experienced players willing to take risks and inexperienced players, insuring them in case of rash decisions. We offer to familiarize with the best offers: Website Amount, terms and conditions Rajabets App up to INR 3,000 To get a free bet, make a deposit of at least 200 INR. Megapari App up to INR 10,804 To get a free bet, make a first deposit of at least INR 3,242.

Is Kabaddi Betting Sites Legal in India? Online Kabaddi betting in India is in a grey area. The original law, Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibits public gambling houses but since it’s a pre-internet law it doesn’t mention online betting. Gambling is a state subject in India which means the laws can vary from state to state. What’s allowed in one state might be prohibited in another. Many online betting sites that feature Kabaddi are licensed in offshore jurisdictions (like Curacao or Malta) and accept users from India. If you decide to play, make sure to use verified platforms, understand and follow the laws of your state and always gamble responsibly. For more info on Indian laws check the official legislative website: indiacode.nic.in.

How to Use Online Kabaddi Betting Sites in India? It is very easy to start betting on kabaddi: all you need to do is follow these steps: Go to one of our expert recommended sites for kabaddi betting in India. Register on the website. Provide your real personal and contact information. Some of the featured sites have quick two-click registration. Authorize on the site. Deposit to your account using any of the available methods. It is recommended to deposit the amount for which bonuses will be granted Select kabaddi section and match/tournament. Select bet type, results and enter the amount. In case the bet turns out to be a winning one, you will receive the funds automatically to your balance. Terms and Conditions for Kabaddi Betting on the Websites The conditions for betting on any sports, including kabaddi are the same on any betting platforms and are summarized as follows: Persons under 18 years of age are not allowed to register and use the platforms.

When registering, it is obligatory to provide real data. If during account verification it is found that the player has provided false data, his account may be suspended or blocked

Re-registration is not allowed.

The bookmaker has the right to request additional data or documents at its discretion (verification). Prior to its completion, restrictions may be imposed on the player's account

In certain cases (in particular, in case of suspected money laundering), the bookmaker may be entitled to request additional proof of origin of funds Kabaddi Betting Opportunities of These Sites The main advantage of online platforms is the ability to bet on any event from anywhere in the world. All recommended online platforms offer the best bonuses and special offers compared to other platforms and even more so to classic bookmakers. At the same time, these platforms are not limited to sports betting only, but also offer the following options: Betting on cybersports and virtual sports events, politics, etc.

Online broadcasting of sporting events

Other games: casino, jackpot, crash games Sign up now and see for yourself the great features of our online platforms.

Payment Methods Having a large selection of payment methods is one of the most important criteria when choosing a site for betting on kabaddi. Each site from our rating offers at least 20 different payment methods, the most common in India, including: Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayPal;

Cryptocurrencies;

Razorpay;

Amazon Pay;

UPI;

Visa and Master Cards etc. All sites recommended by our experts have instant crediting and fast withdrawal of funds, as well as a high degree of protection of transactions from data leakage and fraudulent actions of third parties.

Betting Rules in Kabaddi There are a number of mandatory requirements for all customers of Kabaddi betting sites in India: Only one account is allowed;

Only one person can play from one device;

The player is obliged to provide only his/her real data;

You are allowed to deposit and withdraw funds only with your own means of payment;

It is mandatory to make a deposit to place bets.

How to Play on Kabaddi Betting Sites Online? To start betting on kabaddi, all you need to do is have access to the internet and follow just a few simple steps: Sign up; Top up your account; Place a bet; Withdraw funds. Please note that bets can only be placed by persons over 18 years of age. Account Registration Registration is a prerequisite for betting on kabaddi. However, only one account per platform is allowed. Select a site and then follow the instructions: Click on the registration button. It is usually located in the upper right corner of the page. Choose the type of registration - quick (usually you only need to enter your phone number and/or e-mail and password) and full (full data, including full name, age, etc.) and enter your personal data. Choose a welcome bonus (optional). It is usually selected at the registration stage. Confirm your agreement with the terms and conditions of the betting platform and complete registration After registration, you will be automatically authorized in your personal account. However, if you log in again or authorize from another device, you will need to log in to the account yourself by entering your login and password. Making a Deposit In order to start betting on kabaddi you need to deposit your balance by any of the available methods. Please note that the minimum deposit amount differs depending on the chosen method. To replenish your account you need to enter your personal cabinet, choose the form of payment and follow the instructions on the screen. Usually payments are credited instantly. If the funds are not received, you can always contact the 24/7 support of our platforms in your language and get a quick solution to your problem. Place a Bet To bet on kabaddi, select a sport, country or league in the main menu and open a specific sporting event. You will then see all the available betting options with their respective result odds. Select the one you are interested in and then you will be taken to the betting form where you will select the type of bet and enter the amount. Then just wait for the outcome of the game, or make a cash-out (if available). Withdrawal You can withdraw your winnings to your e-wallet/crypto wallet or bank card. It is important to note that if you want to withdraw by another method, you usually need to confirm the new payment method through the support team. Withdrawals require: Open your personal account and click on "Withdrawal of funds". Select one of the suggested payment systems. Specify the withdrawal amount and details of the means of payment. Verify that the information is correct and confirm the transaction. The speed of withdrawal depends on the specific bookmaker, as well as on the payment system. In most cases the payment processing time does not exceed 24 hours, but for bank cards it can be up to 7 banking days. Remember that you cannot use third party cards or wallets to withdraw funds!

Is It Safe to Bet on Kabaddi Through Betting Sites in India? All of our recommended kabaddi betting sites provide a high level of security and data protection. Each of them has enhanced SSL certificates and other cryptographic protocols to encrypt information and transmit it through secure channels. In addition, each of these kabaddi betting sites operates within the law, with openness and transparency and is licensed by Curaçao.