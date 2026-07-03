Minimum Deposit and Instant Withdrawal Betting Sites in India

Leading betting sites in India have included many payment methods so that every player can choose the most suitable one and enjoy the comfort while betting. In this Sportscafe review, we have done a thorough research and tried to include detailed information about the minimum deposit betting sites in India and withdrawal methods for cricket betting, football betting and others along with their advantages and disadvantages. You can easily decide which one to choose. Get detailed instructions on how to make a deposit to your betting account and start winning at the top bookies.

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India Today, many online betting sites in India are actively featuring popular payment options on their sites to provide the highest level of comfort to their players. We have prepared a list of the best cricket betting sites that accept excellent payment methods for cash transactions. All of them are licensed by the relevant authorities and completely legal in India, so you can trust them. Just choose your preferred football betting site, sign up and start winning!

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The Best Payment Methods by Category 🇮🇳 Best INR payment method PayTM 📱 Best mobile payment method UPI ✨ The easiest payment method Skrill 🎁 Unlimited number of virtual cards AstroPay ⭐ Best no deposit limit NetBanking ✍ Best anonymity Cryptocurrency 🎲 Best acceptance Mastercard The Best Payment Methods for Betting When it comes to betting, more and more players prefer to use only reliable and trusted payment methods to make lowest deposit on betting sites and withdrawals. There are lots of payment options offered by bookies in India, and it is difficult to choose the most convenient for yourself. So, we are happy to present to you the best deposit methods, as well as their pros and cons, so that you can decide which one to choose and start betting! PayTM PayTM is one of the leading payment services in India which enables its users to make online transactions with maximum security. PayTM wallet is easy to fund via online banking, credit and debit cards. Most of the best cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites accept PayTM as a payment method so that players can quickly fund their betting account or withdraw their winnings. PayTM Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Over 300 million users from India ❌ The maximum possible amount on the e-wallet is 100,000 INR ✅ Accepts payments in rupees ❌ PayTM requires an upgraded account for multiple operations ✅ Fast payment processing time ✅ Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India The Best Bookmakers That Support PayTM Many leading bookies have included PayTM in their list of payment methods so that players can make effective deposits and withdrawals. Check out our top betting sites in India that support this payment service: MelBet; 1win; Fun88; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xBet; Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; Rajabets. Phone Pe PhonePe has been in operation since 2015 as the leading payment platform for instant online transfers. The payment system is reliable and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, so you can rest assured that your money is safe. In addition, it is available in 11 Indian languages and accepts transactions in rupees, making PhonePe a great deposit option on cricket betting sites. Phone Pe Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widely popular in India ❌ Account balance cannot exceed INR 100,000 ✅ Licensed by the Reserve Bank of India ❌ Sometimes delays in payments ✅ Increased security of transfers ✅ Low or no fee ✅ Good wallet limit ✅ Round-the-clock customer service The Best Bookmakers That Support Phone Pe By choosing a bookie with PhonePe, bettors can make instant transfers to their gaming account without restrictions. Check out our top selection of betting sites that support PhonePe: Parimatch; Melbet; 1win; Fun88; 1xbet; Indibet; Betway; Rajbet; Megapari; 4Rabet. UPI UPI is a widespread payment service in India where users can make instant payments in real time. It is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and works on mobile platforms. UPI interface is compatible with most banks and many digital wallets, eliminating the need for physical cash. It quickly transfers money to your gaming account, becoming the most preferred form of digital payments among Indian players. UPI Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widespread in India ❌ One time transfer limit ✅ Secure transactions ❌ Doesn’t work with slow internet ✅ No commissions ✅ Access to all bank accounts through one mobile app ✅ Round-the-clock availability ✅ Two-factor authentication The Best Bookmakers That Support UPI Due to the widespread use of UPI, more and more betting sites accept UPI as a payment method. Here's our selection of the best bookies in India where you can make a deposit and withdraw via UPI: Parimatch; Melbet; 1win; Fun88; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xbet; Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up. BHIM UPI BHIM UPI is one of the most widely used mobile payment applications in India. It was developed in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation in India with all users' needs in mind. The vast majority of Indian bookies accept BHIM UPI as a method for deposit and withdrawal and this is not surprising. The BHIM interface is available in Hindi, in addition, you can make secure money transfers in rupees through the app. BHIM UPI Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widely accepted payment app in India ❌ Daily sending limit is Rs. 40,000 ✅ Highly secure money transactions ✅ Simple registration ✅ BHIM can work without internet ✅ Fast process of funds transfer The Best Bookmakers That Support BHIM UPI The popularity of BHIM UPI payment app has increased due to the convenience of online transactions and its acceptance in many cricket betting sites in India. Check our top best bookies that list this payment method and choose the one that suits you best. Melbet; 1xbet; Betmaster; Khelraja. RuPay RuPay is a local Indian payment system created in 2012. It greatly facilitates Indian banks and financial institutions in terms of electronic payments. RuPay cards are very popular and can be used for online shopping, including for quick funding of betting accounts. There is no need to worry about security, as RuPay is a highly secure network with a strong level of protection. RuPay Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Developed and supported by national payment corporation of India ❌ Withdrawals may take time ✅ Main currency is Rupee ✅ Quick money transfers ✅ Increased security of transactions The Best Bookmakers That Support RuPay RuPay is among the most used payment methods by Indian bettors for all kinds of transactions. We prepared for you a list of great bookies where you can make a deposit via RuPay: Melbet; Betway; 1win; Bilbet; Lilibet. Skrill Many Indian bettors are familiar with Skrill as it is accepted by many betting sites and apps. The e-wallet has been in operation for over 20 years and provides simple, secure and fast digital payments. In addition, Skrill is fully licensed in India and accepts over 50 currencies, including INR. Skrill Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widely accessible in 200 countries around the world ❌ High payout fees ✅ Instant money transfers ✅ The platform is really easy to use ✅ Bitcoin payments accepted The Best Bookmakers That Support Skrill Skrill transfers are processed instantly, so funds will be credited to your account immediately. Here are the top cricket betting sites which list of payment methods includes Skrill: Melbet; Fun88; 888starz; 1xbet; Indibet; Betway; Betwinner;; Paripesa; Dafabet; 10cric. Neteller Neteller is a great digital payment system, with which you can make and receive instant money transfers online in one click. It also works with cryptocurrency and there is a wide range of cryptocurrencies available. The Neteller eWallet is completely secure and easy to use, so you will have no problem funding your account or withdrawing your winnings from the betting site. Neteller Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Accepted by most leading Indian betting sites ❌ Lengthy account registration process ✅ Supports all payments (deposits, withdrawals and transfers) in the local currency rupee ❌ Has high currency conversion fees at some bookies ✅ Two-factor authentication for additional account security ✅ Minimum deposit fee The Best Bookmakers That Support Neteller Easy transactions, low fees and security make Netellet one of the best payment options on betting sites. Here is a list of the top bookies with the great payment conditions that accept Neteller: Parimatch; Melbet; 1win; 1xbet; Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; Betway; FairPlay; Megapari. AstroPay Cards AstroPay is one of the most reliable online payment services in India. It offers easy and fast deposits and withdrawals. Thanks to its security guarantee and data encryption it has gained the trust of millions of users. Leading online bookmakers are actively adding this payment method to their websites. AstroPay Cards Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Legitimacy and widespread use in India ❌ Restrictions on the amount that can be deposited ✅ High level of safety and security ✅ An unlimited number of virtual cards can be created ✅ Instant payments to betting sites The Best Bookmakers That Support AstroPay Cards More and more betting sites accept AstroPay cards so that players can make safe and effective transfers. Here's our selection of the best bookies with AstroPay: Parimatch; Melbet; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xbet; Pin Up; Rajbet; FairPlay; Crickex; 10cric. Visa Visa is a globally recognized operator of financial services which handles a huge part of payments made through banks and online in over 200 countries all over the world, including India. Most bookies accept Visa and this is great news for players who want to bet with their debit or credit card. The payment network has a proven reputation and security mechanisms, which attracts new Indian customers every year. Visa Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widespread availability in India ❌ Long withdrawal process ✅ Increased security of transactions ✅ Instant deposit processing ✅ Low or no fee ✅ Additional level of privacy ✅ Accepts payments in rupees The Best Bookmakers That Support Visa Here's our selection of the best bookies in India where you can quickly fund your account or safely withdraw your winnings via Visa: Parimatch; Melbet; 1win; Fun88; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xbet; Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up. Mastercard MasterCard has been providing its services for over 50 years in many countries, and India is no exception. Players can use their Mastercard debit cards to make payments online as well as make deposits and withdrawals on cricket betting sites. The payment system can guarantee complete protection of your funds through the implementation of security mechanisms, so you can trust it. Mastercard Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Widely accepted by many licensed betting sites ❌ Withdrawal process might take up to 5 business days ✅ High level of personal data protection ❌ Has some commision ✅ Can be used for recharging e-wallets or buying cryptocurrency ✅ Fast deposit of funds ✅ Excellent security thanks to the latest SSL-encryption The Best Bookmakers That Support Mastercard Many online betting sites accept the Mastercard payment method. To help you with your choice, we have carefully analyzed and selected for you the best bookies, the list of which is presented below: Parimatch; Melbet; 1win; Fun88; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xbet; Indibet; 4rabet; Pin Up. NetBanking NetBanking is a popular payment system that gives users access to various online banking services and financial transactions. It eliminates the need to visit the bank in person, giving you the ability to manage your accounts, transfer money and more from your computer or mobile device. NetBanking provides a secure environment for banking transactions, which is why many Indian bookies have included it as a method for deposits and withdrawals. NetBanking Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Highly in demand among Indian bettors ❌ Requires a stable Internet connection ✅ No deposit limits ❌ Password security is a must ✅ Easy and efficient money transfers ✅ Ability to manage debit/credit cards ✅ Simple account verification system by phone number The Best Bookmakers That Support NetBanking Check the list of the top bookies in India that accept NetBanking payments and choose the best one for you to start betting as soon as possible: Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; Betway; Rajbet; FairPlay; Dafabet; 10cric; Leonbet; Fun88. Cryptocurrencies Players who want to bet on sports while maintaining their anonymity can make payments through cryptocurrency. In contrast to conventional currency, it is presented only in electronic form. This means that it cannot be traded but is possible to buy or sell it. Cryptocurrency is a modern and progressive option and many bookies keep up to date by including it in their list of payment methods. Cryptocurrencies Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Easy deposit process ❌ No refunds ✅ Low fees ❌ High volatility ✅ Anonymity during transactions The Best Bookmakers That Support Cryptocurrencies Bookies with cryptocurrency are gaining more and more interest from modern bettors. We have selected the best betting sites in India where you can use various forms of cryptocurrency: Melbet; 1win; 888starz; Mostbet; 1xbet; Indibet; 4rabet; Pin Up; Rajbet; FairPlay. Google Pay Google Pay is a digital payment wallet whose app is available for both Android and iOS users. It is one of the safest and fastest ways to transfer money in India and is supported by most sports betting sites. Google Pay Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Fast money transfer ❌ Some credit cards are not supported by the payment system ✅ High level of security ✅ No commissions The Best Bookmakers That Support Google Pay Over the past few years, the electronic payment system Google Pay has spread widely and become extremely popular in India. We have prepared a list of the best betting sites that support Google Pay: MelBet; 1win; Fun88; Mostbet; 1xBet; Indibet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; FairPlay; Megapari. Local Bank Transfer A local bank transfer is the most traditional method of transferring money. With the latest technology, it has become much faster and safer. Many bookies in India allow players to use local bank transfers for both deposits and withdrawals. You have to add your bank account details to the site and once the account is verified, you can make any cash payments. Local Bank Transfer Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Well distributed in India ❌ If your bank is down for technical reasons, you won't be able to make payments until all technical problems are fixed ✅ Easy deposit system with many ways ✅ High level of security ✅ No transaction fees The Best Bookmakers That Support Local Bank Transfer Many Indian bettors prefer to fund their accounts via bank transfer as it is one of the safest and most reliable payment methods. We have compiled for you a list of the best bookmakers that support local bank transfer: Parimatch; 1win; Mostbet; 1xbet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; Rajbet; FairPlay; Megapari; Betwinner. EcoPayz EcoPayz is a globally used payment service in 159 countries since 2000. With this e-wallet you can make safe and secure online payments in over 50 currencies, including rupees. EcoPayz is a great payment option for betting sites since you use a debit card that is not linked to your main bank account. This way you don't risk hackers gaining access to your bank details. EcoPayz Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ The payment system is accepted by many bookies in India ❌ May require several documents to confirm your identity ✅ A wide choice of deposit methods, including debit cards (Visa or MasterCard) ✅ Possibility to make transactions with minimal fees ✅ The wallet is easy to use ✅ High level of customer security The Best Bookmakers That Support EcoPayz Here we've gathered for you reliable online betting sites in India that accept instant payments via ecoPayz. You can join one of them if ecoPayz is your preferred payment method. Parimatch; Melbet; 888starz; Mostbet; Pin Up; Betway; Megapari; Betwinner; Paripesa; Dafabet. PayPal PayPal is a global electronic payment system offering its services in over 200 countries around the world. Easy transactions, fast deposits and local currencies make it one of the best options for any Indian bettor. PayPal has an easy-to-use interface and allows you to pay bills and purchases online, as well as make deposits to your account on cricket betting sites. To make money transfers, you can link your credit or debit card to your PayPal account. PayPal Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Transfers are fast ❌ Impossible to fund an account by transferring money from one account to another ✅ Excellent privacy and security using modern SSL encryption technology ✅ Accepts deposits in Indian rupees ✅ Transaction limit is Rs 40,000 for unverified accounts The Best Bookmakers That Support PayPal The best bookies in India include PayPal in their list of payment options because of its reliability and fast transaction processing. Check out our top picks below: 888starz; Betway; FairPlay; Bet365; Rabona; Bilbet; 888sport; Becric; Betinia; Bons Bet. Wire Transfer Wire Transfer is a safe and reliable way for local Indian bettors who need to deposit a large amount of money into a betting site or withdraw it. These transactions are highly secure, but may take some time to process. Wire Transfer Advantages and Disadvantages Pros Cons ✅ Minimum transaction fee ❌ Transfers can take up to several days ✅ Fully encrypted money transactions and its details ❌ Few bookies that accept Wire Transfer ✅ High deposit and withdrawal limits The Best Bookmakers That Support Wire Transfer Despite not being widespread, some betting sites in India have included Wire Transfer in their list of payment methods. Check out the best licensed bookies where you can make transactions using Wire Transfer: Parimatch; 1win; Mostbet; 1xbet; 4Rabet; Pin Up; Rajbet; FairPlay; Megapari; Betwinner.

More about the strengths of payment systems for betting websites For Indian players, having a seamless and hassle-free payment system is crucial for a great online betting experience. While many sites offer a variety of options, some stand out for their exceptionally convenient deposit and withdrawal processes. If you're looking for platforms that excel in this area, there are several noteworthy options to consider. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the Stake deposit process is incredibly smooth. Similarly, 1xBet deposit options are vast and cater to a wide range of preferences. For quick and easy UPI transactions, the 4rabet deposit and 1win deposit methods are highly recommended. Another popular choice is the Dafabet deposit, known for its reliability. For those who prefer a wide array of e-wallets, the Megapari deposit and Melbet deposit systems are excellent. The Mostbet deposit process is also very user-friendly. Finally, the well-established Parimatch deposit and Fair Play deposit methods provide a trusted and secure way to manage your funds.

How To Deposit Money To Cricket Betting Sites? Now that you've taken a look at all the most popular methods and decided which one you will use, the next step is to make a deposit. This is not a difficult process and takes a couple of minutes. Just follow our step-by-step instructions below to successfully fund your account: Choose a bookie. From our list, select a bookie and visit its official website or download a mobile app for Android and iOS; Login to your account. Sign in with your username and password. If you don't already have an account, just create an account by going through a simple registration process; Click on "Deposit". Go to your personal profile and click on the "Deposit" button; Select the deposit method. Different bookies provide different payment methods, so choose the one that suits you best and click on it; Confirm the transfer. On the payment system page, specify the amount you want to deposit, the necessary details of the transfer and confirm the transaction. Success! As soon as your deposit is processed, the money will instantly appear in your gaming account and you can start betting on cricket and other sports!

5 Steps to Fastest Withdraw Money on Betting Sites When betting on sports or playing casino games, users regularly make deposits, after which they are guaranteed to win. Withdrawal of the won funds is one of the most important processes that needs to take place reliably and quickly. Fast withdrawal betting sites in India offer fairly identical steps that need to be followed in order to withdraw your winnings: Choose a bookmaker To win regularly and withdraw your winnings without problems you need to choose a proven bookmaker. After you have decided, open the official page of the platform in any browser. If the bookmaker has a mobile app, you can use it. Log in to your account If you already have an account on the chosen platform, log in using your login and password. If not, go through the full registration process. You may need valid personal and contact information to complete the registration form. Confirm your profile To withdraw funds, reliable bookmakers ask users to confirm their identity. For this purpose, you can pass verification in your personal cabinet. Enter personal data about yourself in special fields, then contact technical support and provide them with copies of documents confirming your identity, copies of your passport, driver's license, or utility bill may be suitable. Choose your withdrawal method Find and go to the “Withdrawal of funds” section, most often it is located in your personal cabinet. Familiarize yourself with the available payment methods and choose the one that is acceptable to you. Start filling in the necessary data, such as the account number for the transfer. Confirm the transaction Check all previously entered data and selected payment method. Specify the currency in which you want to withdraw funds and the required amount. Check that it is enough on the game account. Confirm the withdrawal of funds. As soon as all steps are completed the withdrawal of the won funds can be considered complete. Depending on which payment method you have chosen the withdrawal can take from 15 minutes to 5 working days.

The Best Minimum Deposit Betting Sites in India To help you start betting as quickly as possible, we've prepared the top bookies with the best conditions for fast deposits. They offer minimum deposit amounts, so you'll get started even with a small budget. The full list of best cricket betting sites in India and their minimum deposits is presented below: MelBet (Rs. 85);

888starz (Rs.85);

1xBet (Rs.100);

4Rabet (Rs.100);

Mostbet (Rs.100);

Parimatch (Rs.300);

Rajbet (Rs. 300);

1Win (Rs.300);

Bluechip (Rs.300);

Indibet (Rs.500).

50Rs Minimum Deposit Sites and Apps in India We found the best 50 rs deposit betting sites in India for players who want to start with just a small amount of money. These websites and apps let you place real bets without spending too much. All brands in this list have mobile apps or easy-to-use mobile sites. You can bet on your team with only 50 rupees and win real money from trusted bookmakers. Here are the top betting sites with a minimum deposit of 50 INR or less: Betandyou - INR 1; Melbet - INR 42; 1xBet - INR 55; Nextbet - INR 30. Each one gives you a fast and simple way to bet without big risks.

100Rs Minimum Deposit Sites and Apps in India We picked the best 100 rs deposit betting app in India options for users who want an easy start but with bigger features. These apps and mobile sites give more bonus access and better odds than 50 rupees deposits. A 50 INR deposit is great for entry-level betting but it often comes with smaller wins and limited offers. With 100 rupees you still risk little but unlock more chances to win big. These are top betting apps with minimum deposits of 100 INR or less: BC.Game - INR 100; Fairplay - INR 100; Mostbet ― INR 100; 1xBet - INR 100; Indibet ― INR 100; 888Starz ― INR 88; Megapari - INR 85; 22bet - INR 85; Winwin - INR 85 ; Linebet - INR 100. These apps give great balance between low spending and strong betting options.

200Rs Minimum Deposit Sites You can also use 200 rs deposit betting sites to start betting with a bit more money and better chances. A 200 rupee deposit is still low but gives you access to bigger bonuses, higher win limits and more game types. Compared to 50 or 100 INR deposits it brings better terms. With 50 INR the entry is cheap but rewards are small. With 200 INR you stay on a budget but play smarter. Below are trusted betting sites with minimum deposits of 200 INR or less: Jeetwin ― INR 200; Paripesa - INR 192; Betvisa - INR 200; Betbarter - INR 200; Rajabets - INR 200. These options help balance low risk with better rewards for Indian players.

Top Betting Apps Accept the Best Banking Methods Bookies provide a user-friendly interface through mobile cricket betting apps. They have full functionality offered by the site, including payment methods. Below we have prepared a list of the top cricket betting apps and football betting apps where you can make money transactions using the best banking methods in India. Choose the application that suits your preferences, install it and enjoy mobile betting wherever you are! #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review