Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Top 10 Platforms for July 2026
How do you find the ultimate cricket betting site that"s the perfect match for you?
The team of experts at SportsCafe, spearheaded by Faraz Gupta, has deeply analyzed the latest sports betting trends sweeping across India. We"ve locked down the absolute essentials that modern Indian punters need: seamless UPI integration, tax-saving crypto payments, lightning-fast instant withdrawals, and a rock-solid international license.
After doing the heavy lifting, we"ve pinpointed the elite platforms that check every single box: 4rabet, Batery, Stake, Rajabets, and Thrill.
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Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites in India – July 2026 Rankings
Our SportsCafe experts ranked these cricket betting sites in India after testing key factors important for Indian bettors in 2025–2026. Rankings are based on IPL betting coverage, betting odds quality, live betting performance, UPI and INR banking support, withdrawal speed, Android app usability, security standards, KYC verification process, customer support quality, and overall reputation among Indian users.
- 4rabet – Excellent IPL live betting markets
- Batery – Beginner-friendly cricket betting app
- Stake.com – Premium live betting & crypto support
- Rajabets – Fast INR and UPI payments
- Thrill – Mobile-first betting experience
- Lucky Star – Simplified cricket betting interface
- 1win – Huge variety of cricket betting markets
- Melbet – Strong session betting options
- MegaPari – Easy mobile navigation
- Parimatch – Hindi support & IPL betting coverage
Short Review of the Best Platforms
4rabet
4rabet remains one of the strongest cricket betting sites in India for IPL and live cricket betting in 2026. The bookmaker focuses heavily on Indian users by supporting INR payments, UPI banking methods, and localized betting promotions during major cricket tournaments.
The platform performs especially well for bettors who prefer in-play betting during IPL matches. 4rabet updates betting odds quickly during innings changes, wickets, and powerplay overs, making it attractive for experienced live bettors.
|Pros
|Cons
|Extensive IPL betting markets
|Interface may feel crowded for beginners
|Fast UPI and Paytm deposits
|Verification can take several hours during IPL peak traffic
|Competitive live betting odds
|Android betting app optimized for low-data usage
|Session betting and toss betting available
Best For
- IPL live betting
- Session betting
- Experienced cricket bettors
Payment Methods
4rabet accepts:
- UPI
- PhonePe
- Google Pay
- Paytm
- AstroPay
- Crypto
- Mastercard
Batery
Batery has become increasingly popular among beginner bettors searching for safe cricket betting websites with simple navigation and low minimum deposits. The platform focuses on usability and quick onboarding for Indian mobile users.
Unlike some international bookmakers with overly complex interfaces, Batery keeps its cricket section clean and beginner-friendly. Users can easily locate IPL fixtures, live betting markets, and betting slips even on smaller Android devices.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-use mobile interface
|Smaller betting market depth compared to 4rabet
|Low ₹300 minimum deposit
|Fewer advanced betting analytics
|Beginner-friendly cricket betting app
|Smooth KYC process
|Good support for Indian payment methods
Best For
- Beginners
- Mobile betting in India
- Low deposit bettors
Payment Methods
Supported methods include:
- UPI
- Paytm
- PhonePe
- Bank transfer
- Crypto wallets
Stake.com
Stake.com dominates the crypto betting segment in India and continues attracting experienced cricket bettors searching for fast withdrawals and premium live betting functionality. The bookmaker is especially strong for users comfortable with crypto betting and instant account funding.
One major advantage is Stake"s high-speed live betting infrastructure. Odds refresh rapidly during IPL and ICC Men"s T20 World Cup matches, which is important for users betting on wickets, overs, or player props in real time.
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely fast crypto withdrawals
|Fewer local Indian promotions
|Excellent live betting performance
|Crypto-first approach may confuse some beginners
|Premium mobile version
|Competitive IPL odds
|Strong live streaming ecosystem
Best For
- Crypto betting
- Live cricket betting
- Experienced bettors
Payment Methods
Stake supports:
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- UPI
- Google Pay
- Paytm
Rajabets
Rajabets has invested heavily in Indian localization, which makes it one of the better betting sites for cricket users who prioritize INR banking and regional payment support. The bookmaker also performs well in terms of fast deposits and simplified account verification.
One area where Rajabets stands out is payment flexibility. Indian bettors can use multiple local banking methods without dealing with complicated conversion fees or currency restrictions.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong INR banking support
|Limited live streaming features
|Localized payment methods
|Smaller esports and casino sections
|Fast registration process
|User-friendly betting app
|Competitive IPL promotions
Best For
- Indian payment convenience
- Fast UPI deposits
- Casual IPL betting
Payment Methods
- UPI
- PhonePe
- Paytm
- Google Pay
- Bank transfer
Thrill
Thrill is gaining attention among younger Indian bettors because of its modern interface and mobile-first design. The bookmaker performs particularly well on Android devices and offers lightweight navigation suitable for users betting during live matches on mobile data networks.
The sportsbook places strong emphasis on T20 Cricket and IPL betting, offering competitive betting lines across major cricket events.
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern betting interface
|Smaller sportsbook outside cricket
|Fast mobile optimization
|Limited educational content
|Strong IPL coverage
|Responsive live betting engine
Best For
- Mobile users
- IPL live betting
- Fast betting navigation
Payment Methods
- UPI
- Paytm
- Crypto
- Google Pay
Lucky Star
Lucky Star has built a strong reputation among Indian bettors searching for flexible cricket betting markets and simple banking options. The platform is especially attractive for users who focus on ODI and T20 Cricket because it regularly offers expanded betting lines during ICC tournaments and IPL playoffs.
The sportsbook interface is less cluttered than many larger bookmakers, which makes navigation easier for casual users. At the same time, advanced bettors still receive access to live betting, session betting, and player props.
|Pros
|Cons
|Balanced interface for beginners and experienced bettors
|Fewer live streaming options
|Good variety of IPL and ICC betting markets
|Slightly slower withdrawals during high-traffic IPL matches
|Fast INR deposits
|Competitive welcome offers
Best For
- Casual cricket bettors
- ICC tournament betting
- IPL accumulator bets
Payment Methods
- UPI
- PhonePe
- Paytm
- AstroPay
- Mastercard
1win
1win continues growing in India because of its aggressive live betting functionality and strong Android betting app. The bookmaker performs particularly well during high-volume cricket tournaments such as IPL 2026 and the ICC Men"s T20 World Cup.
One of the strongest advantages is betting market depth. Indian bettors can access traditional betting lines alongside niche cricket betting markets like method of dismissal, player boundaries, and innings milestones.
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive betting market selection
|Interface may overwhelm beginners
|Fast live betting interface
|Some promotions have higher wagering requirements
|Reliable Android app
|Strong IPL and WPL coverage
|Competitive odds on T20 Cricket
Best For
- Advanced cricket bettors
- Live betting users
- IPL market variety
Payment Methods
- UPI
- Paytm
- Google Pay
- Crypto
- Bank cards
Melbet
Melbet is widely recognized for its deep cricket coverage and strong betting odds across IPL, WPL, ODI, and Test Cricket events. The bookmaker consistently provides one of the largest selections of live cricket betting markets available to Indian users.
A major advantage is the platform"s session betting ecosystem. Bettors can place wagers on runs per over, total sixes, player milestones, and innings performance with rapid odds updates during live matches.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent cricket betting depth
|Website design feels dated
|Strong session betting markets
|Customer support quality varies during peak traffic
|Fast odds refresh during live betting
|Competitive margins on IPL matches
|Reliable Android betting app
Best For
- Session betting
- Experienced IPL bettors
- High-volume live betting
Payment Methods
- UPI
- PhonePe
- Crypto
- Bank transfer
- AstroPay
MegaPari
MegaPari has become more competitive in India thanks to its combination of mobile usability and localized banking support. The bookmaker targets users searching for beginner-friendly cricket betting websites with fast registration and easy INR transactions.
The sportsbook performs particularly well for bettors focused on IPL and WPL matches because it offers simplified navigation for live betting and pre-match analysis.
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth mobile performance
|Smaller odds coverage on niche leagues
|Beginner-friendly interface
|Fewer advanced betting tools
|Fast registration process
|Reliable UPI deposits
|Good IPL promotional coverage
Best For
- Beginner bettors
- Mobile cricket betting
- IPL match betting
Payment Methods
- UPI
- Google Pay
- Paytm
- Crypto
- Debit cards
Parimatch
Parimatch remains one of the most recognizable cricket betting platforms in India because of its strong local adaptation, Hindi support, and highly optimized mobile betting ecosystem. The bookmaker focuses heavily on IPL and ICC tournaments while maintaining competitive odds across cricket betting markets.
The Android app performs smoothly even on lower-end smartphones, which is important for users relying on mobile betting in India. Parimatch also stands out for its customer support availability and localized promotional campaigns during major cricket tournaments.
|Pros
|Cons
|Hindi customer support
|Verification may require additional KYC documents
|Excellent Android betting app
|Some betting limits apply on smaller leagues
|Competitive IPL odds
|Fast INR withdrawals
|Strong live betting functionality
Best For
- Indian mobile users
- IPL betting
- Beginner and intermediate bettors
Payment Methods
- UPI
- Paytm
- PhonePe
- Google Pay
- Crypto
- Mastercard
How We Rank the Top Cricket Betting Sites in India
SportsCafe analysts evaluate cricket betting platforms using a detailed testing process designed specifically for Indian bettors. Instead of focusing only on bonuses, we analyze real betting performance during IPL, ICC Men"s T20 World Cup, WPL, and domestic Indian cricket tournaments.
Our methodology combines technical testing, banking analysis, live betting evaluation, and user experience reviews. Each bookmaker is tested on Android devices, Indian mobile networks, and real INR payment systems to ensure practical recommendations.
Payment Methods
Payment flexibility has become one of the most important ranking factors for Indian users in 2026. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant UPI transactions, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto betting. Fast deposits are critical during live IPL betting because odds can change within seconds. We also prioritize bookmakers with low fees, fast payout speed, and stable INR banking support.
Security and Trust
Security has become increasingly important after India blocked hundreds of illegal betting sites in early 2026. We only recommend bookmakers with visible licensing information, SSL encryption, secure payments, and transparent withdrawal verification systems.
We also test:
- KYC processes
- account verification procedures
- payout reliability
- responsible gambling tools
Cricket Betting Markets
The best betting sites for cricket must offer more than standard match winner betting. Indian bettors increasingly look for advanced cricket betting markets during IPL and ICC tournaments.
Important betting markets include:
- Toss betting
- Session betting
- Top batsman betting
- Top bowler betting
- Over/under runs
- Player performance bets
- Method of dismissal
- Live innings betting
Mobile Experience
Mobile betting in India continues dominating desktop usage. The best cricket betting apps India users prefer must load quickly, support Android APK installation, and perform smoothly on 5G and lower-data mobile connections.
We also evaluate:
- app navigation
- live betting responsiveness
- battery optimization
- PWA support for iOS users
Competitive Odds
IPL bettors often compare betting odds between bookmakers before placing wagers. Even small differences in bookmaker margins can significantly affect long-term bankroll management.
We compare:
- IPL betting odds
- ICC tournament odds
- live betting lines
- overround percentages
Live Betting and Streaming
Live betting has become one of the biggest growth areas in cricket betting websites. Bettors increasingly place wagers during innings changes, powerplays, and death overs.
We evaluate:
- odds refresh speed
- streaming latency
- live cash out
- betting suspension frequency
Bonuses and Offers
SportsCafe prioritizes realistic promotional offers rather than exaggerated bonus advertising. We analyze:
- wagering requirements
- withdrawal limits
- IPL promotions
- cashback programs
- free bets
Easy-to-Use Interface
An intuitive betting interface is critical for beginner bettors. Complicated sportsbook layouts often lead to betting mistakes during live cricket events.
We analyze:
- navigation simplicity
- betting slip usability
- search functionality
- mobile optimization
Customer Support
Reliable support becomes extremely important during live betting and withdrawals. We prioritize bookmakers with:
- 24/7 live chat
- Hindi support
- fast response times
- Telegram and WhatsApp support
User Reputation
SportsCafe monitors fresh Indian user reviews throughout 2025 and 2026 to identify trends related to:
- payout speed
- app stability
- account verification
- live betting quality
Legal Status of Online Cricket Betting in India (2026 Update)
The legal status of cricket betting sites in India remains complex because gambling laws vary between states. However, the August 2025 regulatory changes introduced stricter monitoring of offshore betting platforms and stronger compliance expectations for payment providers. One important distinction in Indian law is Game of Skill and Game of Chance. Fantasy cricket is often classified differently from traditional sports betting because of the “skill” component. However, offshore bookmakers continue operating in a legal grey area for Indian bettors.
The Public Gambling Act and later state-level laws primarily target illegal gambling operations rather than individual users placing bets online. Indian users generally do not face criminal liability for using offshore betting websites, but they should choose secure and compliant operators. When selecting legal cricket betting sites in india, users should prioritize:
- licensed bookmakers;
- SSL encryption;
- KYC verification;
- transparent withdrawal policies;
- secure INR payment methods.
Indian bettors should also understand taxation rules, including TDS obligations on gambling winnings.
Key legal considerations:
- Complete account verification before withdrawals
- Use bookmakers with clear licensing information
- Avoid unverified betting apps
- Follow responsible gambling practices.
Best Betting Sites for Cricket by Categories
Different Indian bettors prioritize different sportsbook features. Some focus on IPL live betting, while others prefer low deposits, crypto betting, or beginner-friendly apps.
Below are the strongest cricket betting platforms for specific user needs in 2026.
Best for IPL 2026
- 4rabet
- Stake.com
- Parimatch
Best for Low Deposit
- Batery
- Rajabets
- MegaPari
New Cricket Betting Sites
- Thrill
- Lucky Star
- MegaPari
Best Live Cricket Betting Sites
- Stake.com
- 4rabet
- Melbet
Best Cricket Betting Apps in India
- Parimatch
- Thrill
- Batery
Payment Methods: Online Cricket Betting Sites in Indian Rupees
Banking convenience has become one of the most important factors for Indian bettors. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant INR deposits through UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto wallets. Fast deposits and withdrawals are especially important during IPL live betting because betting odds can shift within seconds.
UPI Betting Sites (Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay)
UPI has become the standard payment system for Indian online betting users because it combines:
- instant transfers;
- low fees;
- mobile convenience;
- secure banking.
Most modern cricket betting apps India users prefer now support:
- Paytm
- PhonePe
- Google Pay
- direct UPI QR transfers
- Benefits of UPI betting:
- instant deposits;
- easy mobile transactions;
- simplified INR banking;
- secure payment processing.
Best UPI betting sites:
- Parimatch
- Rajabets
- 4rabet
- Batery
Fast Withdrawals
Withdrawal speed strongly affects sportsbook trust and user reputation. SportsCafe prioritizes bookmakers capable of processing INR withdrawals within a few hours.
|Betting Site
|Withdrawal Speed
|Minimum Withdrawal
|Payment Methods
|Stake.com
|10–60 min
|₹500
|Crypto, UPI
|4rabet
|1–3 hours
|₹500
|UPI, Paytm
|Mostbet
|1–4 hours
|₹500
|UPI, Google Pay
|Parimatch
|1–4 hours
|₹500
|Paytm, PhonePe
|Melbet
|1–3 hours
|₹400
|UPI, Crypto
Fast withdrawals are especially important for:
- live bettors;
- IPL users;
- high-volume bettors;
- crypto betting users.
Crypto Betting in India
Crypto betting continues growing rapidly in India throughout 2026 because many bettors prefer:
- faster transfers;
- additional privacy;
- global payment flexibility.
Stake.com remains one of the leading crypto betting platforms because it supports:
- Bitcoin;
- Ethereum;
- Litecoin;
- stablecoins.
Benefits of crypto betting:
- instant transfers;
- fewer banking restrictions;
- lower transaction delays;
- international payment support.
However, users should still complete KYC verification and follow local taxation requirements.
How to Choose the Best Betting Website Myself?
We"ve compiled our own tried-and-tested, expert list of sites from SportsCafe that you can definitely trust. However, we can"t leave you without some practical advice on what to look out for when searching for the perfect option for you. Following the rule of "the biggest sign-up bonus" is fundamentally flawed and can sometimes be risky, so below we present our guide to choosing the best betting site specifically for you.
1. Mandatory licence verification
In the current climate, the concept of a legal Indian betting site has changed; therefore, offshore platforms holding licences from Curacao, Malta or the UKGC are now considered.
To check the validity of a Curacao licence, click on the licence icon at the bottom of the website; once redirected, check the address cga.cw in the browser address bar; a green status should appear, showing either "VERIFIED" or "OPERATING".
To check a Maltese licence, go to the official website of the Malta Gaming Authority: mga.org.mt. In the top menu, find and select the "Licensee Register" section. In the search field, you can enter: the platform"s URL, the name of the operating company, or the licence number (if it is listed anywhere), and then click "Search". If the system displays a company profile with a green "Licensed" status, the casino is operating legitimately. If the search returns no results, you are looking at an illegal script-based site.
The UKGC check is similar to the previous one. Go directly to the Commission"s official website: gamblingcommission.gov.uk. On the homepage, select the "Public Register" section, then "Gambling businesses". In the search bar, you can enter: the casino"s name, the operator"s name, or the account number, then click "Search".
2. Withdrawal speed
In this case, it is worth checking whether the platform supports UPI and whether there are any hidden fees. As for the speed itself, you should look at reviews regarding withdrawal times on trusted platforms such as Trustpilot or Reddit. This will allow you to identify fraudulent sites in advance without putting your funds at risk.
3. Fair odds on sporting events
Odds are usually visible on the website without registration, allowing you to assess their fairness in advance. The best bookmakers do not inflate their odds, update them in real time, and offer competitive odds on major T20 tournaments.
4. Live Betting
You can also check, without registering, whether the site offers key features such as:
- in-play betting (ball-by-ball)
- the cash-out feature
- and, in some cases, live streaming
- rapid odds updates
5. Availability of a mobile app
Any legitimate betting platform will provide its customers with a convenient user experience via a mobile app or the mobile version of the website. The app should not limit functionality; it should offer all the same features as the full website, run quickly and not have a clunky design.
6. Reputation amongst other players
Even after taking all the key factors into account, don"t forget to check the platform"s reputation and reviews from existing players. You can do this on Trustpilot, Reddit, Quora and other trusted platforms. Bear in mind that if a platform has obvious issues, these will be mentioned repeatedly in several reviews. Isolated incidents can usually be resolved by contacting technical support.
Red flags when choosing a cricket betting platform in India
- Lack of information regarding licensing and regulation. If a platform does not disclose what licence it holds, who issued it, and what regulations govern its operations, this is a serious cause for caution.
- Opaque bonus terms and conditions. Promises of "100% guaranteed winnings" or large welcome bonuses without clearly defined wagering requirements, expiry dates and restrictions may indicate unethical practices.
- Problems with withdrawals. Frequent user complaints about delayed payments, unexpected additional checks or refusals to pay out winnings are among the most serious warning signs.
- Weak data and payment security. If a website does not use a secure HTTPS connection, does not support reliable payment methods, or fails to explain how personal data is protected, it is best to avoid using such a platform.
- A lack of high-quality customer support. If it is not possible to contact customer support quickly via chat, email or other channels, or if responses are significantly delayed, this can become a problem should any disputes arise.
- Unfair or non-transparent odds. If the odds are significantly worse than market rates, change regularly without explanation, or the rules for calculating bets are unclear, you should exercise caution.
- Failure to comply with responsible gambling requirements. Reputable platforms usually offer self-restriction tools (deposit limits, temporary account suspension, self-exclusion) and warn about the risks of gambling. The absence of these is a negative sign. Furthermore, the legal framework governing online betting in India remains complex and can vary from state to state, so it is important to take local requirements and applicable regulations into account.
How to Start Online Cricket Betting in India
Getting started with online cricket betting sites is relatively simple, especially with modern UPI banking and mobile betting apps.
Choose a Betting Site
Select a trusted bookmaker with, IPL betting coverage, UPI support, secure payments, strong user reputation.
Register Your Account
Complete registration using email, mobile number, password verification.
Complete KYC Verification
Upload required documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, address verification. KYC improves account security and withdrawal speed.
Deposit with UPI
Choose the method that suits you best. Most deposits are processed instantly.
Place Your First Cricket Bet
Open: IPL match markets, live betting section, toss betting, player props. Choose your betting market and confirm your wager.
Withdraw Winnings
After winning: request withdrawal, complete verification, receive INR payout via UPI or crypto wallet.
Responsible Gambling
Responsible gambling is an essential part of safe online betting. Cricket betting should remain entertainment rather than financial pressure.
- Responsible betting practices include:
- setting deposit limits;
- tracking betting activity;
- avoiding emotional decisions;
- taking regular breaks.
Warning signs of problem gambling:
- chasing losses;
- borrowing money to bet;
- hiding gambling activity;
- betting beyond financial limits.
Indian bettors struggling with gambling control should seek support from responsible gambling organizations and avoid excessive betting during IPL and live cricket events.
FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions
Which is the best site for cricket betting in India?
Stake.com, 4rabet, and Parimatch are currently among the best cricket betting sites in India because of their IPL coverage, fast withdrawals, live betting features, and UPI payment support.
Is online cricket betting legal in India in 2026?
Online betting laws in India remain complex and vary between states. Offshore bookmakers operate in a legal grey area, but users should choose licensed platforms with KYC verification and secure payment systems.
How to deposit money in Indian betting sites?
Most cricket betting websites support:
- UPI
- Paytm
- PhonePe
- Google Pay
- crypto wallets
- bank transfers
Deposits are usually processed instantly.
What are the best apps for cricket betting?
Parimatch, Stake.com, and Thrill currently offer some of the best cricket betting apps India users can access for IPL live betting and mobile wagering.
Which betting sites support UPI?
Popular UPI betting sites include:
- 4rabet
- Parimatch
- Rajabets
- Batery
- Mostbet
What are the safest cricket betting sites?
The safest betting sites use:
- SSL encryption;
- KYC verification;
- secure payments;
- licensed operations.
Stake.com and 4rabet currently perform strongly in these areas.
Which site offers the fastest withdrawals?
Stake.com usually provides the fastest crypto withdrawals, while 4rabet and Melbet perform well for INR and UPI payouts.
Can I bet on IPL matches legally?
Indian users commonly access offshore IPL betting sites, but they should always use licensed bookmakers with proper KYC and secure banking systems.
What is live cricket betting?
Live cricket betting allows users to place bets while the match is happening. Odds update in real time based on wickets, overs, innings changes, and match momentum.
Which cricket betting sites accept crypto?
Stake.com, Melbet, 1win, and 4rabet all support crypto betting options including Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits.