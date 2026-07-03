Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Top 10 Platforms for July 2026

How do you find the ultimate cricket betting site that"s the perfect match for you?

The team of experts at SportsCafe, spearheaded by Faraz Gupta, has deeply analyzed the latest sports betting trends sweeping across India. We"ve locked down the absolute essentials that modern Indian punters need: seamless UPI integration, tax-saving crypto payments, lightning-fast instant withdrawals, and a rock-solid international license.

After doing the heavy lifting, we"ve pinpointed the elite platforms that check every single box: 4rabet, Batery, Stake, Rajabets, and Thrill.

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites in India – July 2026 Rankings Our SportsCafe experts ranked these cricket betting sites in India after testing key factors important for Indian bettors in 2025–2026. Rankings are based on IPL betting coverage, betting odds quality, live betting performance, UPI and INR banking support, withdrawal speed, Android app usability, security standards, KYC verification process, customer support quality, and overall reputation among Indian users. 4rabet – Excellent IPL live betting markets Batery – Beginner-friendly cricket betting app Stake.com – Premium live betting & crypto support Rajabets – Fast INR and UPI payments Thrill – Mobile-first betting experience Lucky Star – Simplified cricket betting interface 1win – Huge variety of cricket betting markets Melbet – Strong session betting options MegaPari – Easy mobile navigation Parimatch – Hindi support & IPL betting coverage

Short Review of the Best Platforms 4rabet 4rabet remains one of the strongest cricket betting sites in India for IPL and live cricket betting in 2026. The bookmaker focuses heavily on Indian users by supporting INR payments, UPI banking methods, and localized betting promotions during major cricket tournaments. The platform performs especially well for bettors who prefer in-play betting during IPL matches. 4rabet updates betting odds quickly during innings changes, wickets, and powerplay overs, making it attractive for experienced live bettors. Pros Cons Extensive IPL betting markets Interface may feel crowded for beginners Fast UPI and Paytm deposits Verification can take several hours during IPL peak traffic Competitive live betting odds Android betting app optimized for low-data usage Session betting and toss betting available Best For IPL live betting

Session betting

Experienced cricket bettors Payment Methods 4rabet accepts: UPI

PhonePe

Google Pay

Paytm

AstroPay

Crypto

Mastercard Batery Batery has become increasingly popular among beginner bettors searching for safe cricket betting websites with simple navigation and low minimum deposits. The platform focuses on usability and quick onboarding for Indian mobile users. Unlike some international bookmakers with overly complex interfaces, Batery keeps its cricket section clean and beginner-friendly. Users can easily locate IPL fixtures, live betting markets, and betting slips even on smaller Android devices. Pros Cons Easy-to-use mobile interface Smaller betting market depth compared to 4rabet Low ₹300 minimum deposit Fewer advanced betting analytics Beginner-friendly cricket betting app Smooth KYC process Good support for Indian payment methods Best For Beginners

Mobile betting in India

Low deposit bettors Payment Methods Supported methods include: UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

Bank transfer

Crypto wallets Stake.com Stake.com dominates the crypto betting segment in India and continues attracting experienced cricket bettors searching for fast withdrawals and premium live betting functionality. The bookmaker is especially strong for users comfortable with crypto betting and instant account funding. One major advantage is Stake"s high-speed live betting infrastructure. Odds refresh rapidly during IPL and ICC Men"s T20 World Cup matches, which is important for users betting on wickets, overs, or player props in real time. Pros Cons Extremely fast crypto withdrawals Fewer local Indian promotions Excellent live betting performance Crypto-first approach may confuse some beginners Premium mobile version Competitive IPL odds Strong live streaming ecosystem Best For Crypto betting

Live cricket betting

Experienced bettors Payment Methods Stake supports: Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

UPI

Google Pay

Paytm Rajabets Rajabets has invested heavily in Indian localization, which makes it one of the better betting sites for cricket users who prioritize INR banking and regional payment support. The bookmaker also performs well in terms of fast deposits and simplified account verification. One area where Rajabets stands out is payment flexibility. Indian bettors can use multiple local banking methods without dealing with complicated conversion fees or currency restrictions. Pros Cons Strong INR banking support Limited live streaming features Localized payment methods Smaller esports and casino sections Fast registration process User-friendly betting app Competitive IPL promotions Best For Indian payment convenience

Fast UPI deposits

Casual IPL betting Payment Methods UPI

PhonePe

Paytm

Google Pay

Bank transfer Thrill Thrill is gaining attention among younger Indian bettors because of its modern interface and mobile-first design. The bookmaker performs particularly well on Android devices and offers lightweight navigation suitable for users betting during live matches on mobile data networks. The sportsbook places strong emphasis on T20 Cricket and IPL betting, offering competitive betting lines across major cricket events. Pros Cons Modern betting interface Smaller sportsbook outside cricket Fast mobile optimization Limited educational content Strong IPL coverage Responsive live betting engine Best For Mobile users

IPL live betting

Fast betting navigation Payment Methods UPI

Paytm

Crypto

Google Pay Lucky Star Lucky Star has built a strong reputation among Indian bettors searching for flexible cricket betting markets and simple banking options. The platform is especially attractive for users who focus on ODI and T20 Cricket because it regularly offers expanded betting lines during ICC tournaments and IPL playoffs. The sportsbook interface is less cluttered than many larger bookmakers, which makes navigation easier for casual users. At the same time, advanced bettors still receive access to live betting, session betting, and player props. Pros Cons Balanced interface for beginners and experienced bettors Fewer live streaming options Good variety of IPL and ICC betting markets Slightly slower withdrawals during high-traffic IPL matches Fast INR deposits Competitive welcome offers Best For Casual cricket bettors

ICC tournament betting

IPL accumulator bets Payment Methods UPI

PhonePe

Paytm

AstroPay

Mastercard 1win 1win continues growing in India because of its aggressive live betting functionality and strong Android betting app. The bookmaker performs particularly well during high-volume cricket tournaments such as IPL 2026 and the ICC Men"s T20 World Cup. One of the strongest advantages is betting market depth. Indian bettors can access traditional betting lines alongside niche cricket betting markets like method of dismissal, player boundaries, and innings milestones. Pros Cons Massive betting market selection Interface may overwhelm beginners Fast live betting interface Some promotions have higher wagering requirements Reliable Android app Strong IPL and WPL coverage Competitive odds on T20 Cricket Best For Advanced cricket bettors

Live betting users

IPL market variety Payment Methods UPI

Paytm

Google Pay

Crypto

Bank cards Melbet Melbet is widely recognized for its deep cricket coverage and strong betting odds across IPL, WPL, ODI, and Test Cricket events. The bookmaker consistently provides one of the largest selections of live cricket betting markets available to Indian users. A major advantage is the platform"s session betting ecosystem. Bettors can place wagers on runs per over, total sixes, player milestones, and innings performance with rapid odds updates during live matches. Pros Cons Excellent cricket betting depth Website design feels dated Strong session betting markets Customer support quality varies during peak traffic Fast odds refresh during live betting Competitive margins on IPL matches Reliable Android betting app Best For Session betting

Experienced IPL bettors

High-volume live betting Payment Methods UPI

PhonePe

Crypto

Bank transfer

AstroPay MegaPari MegaPari has become more competitive in India thanks to its combination of mobile usability and localized banking support. The bookmaker targets users searching for beginner-friendly cricket betting websites with fast registration and easy INR transactions. The sportsbook performs particularly well for bettors focused on IPL and WPL matches because it offers simplified navigation for live betting and pre-match analysis. Pros Cons Smooth mobile performance Smaller odds coverage on niche leagues Beginner-friendly interface Fewer advanced betting tools Fast registration process Reliable UPI deposits Good IPL promotional coverage Best For Beginner bettors

Mobile cricket betting

IPL match betting Payment Methods UPI

Google Pay

Paytm

Crypto

Debit cards Parimatch Parimatch remains one of the most recognizable cricket betting platforms in India because of its strong local adaptation, Hindi support, and highly optimized mobile betting ecosystem. The bookmaker focuses heavily on IPL and ICC tournaments while maintaining competitive odds across cricket betting markets. The Android app performs smoothly even on lower-end smartphones, which is important for users relying on mobile betting in India. Parimatch also stands out for its customer support availability and localized promotional campaigns during major cricket tournaments. Pros Cons Hindi customer support Verification may require additional KYC documents Excellent Android betting app Some betting limits apply on smaller leagues Competitive IPL odds Fast INR withdrawals Strong live betting functionality Best For Indian mobile users

IPL betting

Beginner and intermediate bettors Payment Methods UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

Crypto

Mastercard

How We Rank the Top Cricket Betting Sites in India SportsCafe analysts evaluate cricket betting platforms using a detailed testing process designed specifically for Indian bettors. Instead of focusing only on bonuses, we analyze real betting performance during IPL, ICC Men"s T20 World Cup, WPL, and domestic Indian cricket tournaments. Our methodology combines technical testing, banking analysis, live betting evaluation, and user experience reviews. Each bookmaker is tested on Android devices, Indian mobile networks, and real INR payment systems to ensure practical recommendations. Payment Methods Payment flexibility has become one of the most important ranking factors for Indian users in 2026. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant UPI transactions, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto betting. Fast deposits are critical during live IPL betting because odds can change within seconds. We also prioritize bookmakers with low fees, fast payout speed, and stable INR banking support. Security and Trust Security has become increasingly important after India blocked hundreds of illegal betting sites in early 2026. We only recommend bookmakers with visible licensing information, SSL encryption, secure payments, and transparent withdrawal verification systems. We also test: KYC processes

account verification procedures

payout reliability

responsible gambling tools Cricket Betting Markets The best betting sites for cricket must offer more than standard match winner betting. Indian bettors increasingly look for advanced cricket betting markets during IPL and ICC tournaments. Important betting markets include: Toss betting

Session betting

Top batsman betting

Top bowler betting

Over/under runs

Player performance bets

Method of dismissal

Live innings betting Mobile Experience Mobile betting in India continues dominating desktop usage. The best cricket betting apps India users prefer must load quickly, support Android APK installation, and perform smoothly on 5G and lower-data mobile connections. We also evaluate: app navigation

live betting responsiveness

battery optimization

PWA support for iOS users Competitive Odds IPL bettors often compare betting odds between bookmakers before placing wagers. Even small differences in bookmaker margins can significantly affect long-term bankroll management. We compare: IPL betting odds

ICC tournament odds

live betting lines

overround percentages Live Betting and Streaming Live betting has become one of the biggest growth areas in cricket betting websites. Bettors increasingly place wagers during innings changes, powerplays, and death overs. We evaluate: odds refresh speed

streaming latency

live cash out

betting suspension frequency Bonuses and Offers SportsCafe prioritizes realistic promotional offers rather than exaggerated bonus advertising. We analyze: wagering requirements

withdrawal limits

IPL promotions

cashback programs

free bets Easy-to-Use Interface An intuitive betting interface is critical for beginner bettors. Complicated sportsbook layouts often lead to betting mistakes during live cricket events. We analyze: navigation simplicity

betting slip usability

search functionality

mobile optimization Customer Support Reliable support becomes extremely important during live betting and withdrawals. We prioritize bookmakers with: 24/7 live chat

Hindi support

fast response times

Telegram and WhatsApp support User Reputation SportsCafe monitors fresh Indian user reviews throughout 2025 and 2026 to identify trends related to: payout speed

app stability

account verification

live betting quality

Legal Status of Online Cricket Betting in India (2026 Update) The legal status of cricket betting sites in India remains complex because gambling laws vary between states. However, the August 2025 regulatory changes introduced stricter monitoring of offshore betting platforms and stronger compliance expectations for payment providers. One important distinction in Indian law is Game of Skill and Game of Chance. Fantasy cricket is often classified differently from traditional sports betting because of the “skill” component. However, offshore bookmakers continue operating in a legal grey area for Indian bettors. The Public Gambling Act and later state-level laws primarily target illegal gambling operations rather than individual users placing bets online. Indian users generally do not face criminal liability for using offshore betting websites, but they should choose secure and compliant operators. When selecting legal cricket betting sites in india, users should prioritize: licensed bookmakers;

SSL encryption;

KYC verification;

transparent withdrawal policies;

secure INR payment methods. Indian bettors should also understand taxation rules, including TDS obligations on gambling winnings. Key legal considerations: Complete account verification before withdrawals

Use bookmakers with clear licensing information

Avoid unverified betting apps

Follow responsible gambling practices.

Best Betting Sites for Cricket by Categories Different Indian bettors prioritize different sportsbook features. Some focus on IPL live betting, while others prefer low deposits, crypto betting, or beginner-friendly apps. Below are the strongest cricket betting platforms for specific user needs in 2026. Best for IPL 2026 4rabet Stake.com Parimatch Best for Low Deposit Batery Rajabets MegaPari New Cricket Betting Sites Thrill Lucky Star MegaPari Best Live Cricket Betting Sites Stake.com 4rabet Melbet Best Cricket Betting Apps in India Parimatch Thrill Batery

Payment Methods: Online Cricket Betting Sites in Indian Rupees Banking convenience has become one of the most important factors for Indian bettors. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant INR deposits through UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto wallets. Fast deposits and withdrawals are especially important during IPL live betting because betting odds can shift within seconds. UPI Betting Sites (Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay) UPI has become the standard payment system for Indian online betting users because it combines: instant transfers;

low fees;

mobile convenience;

secure banking. Most modern cricket betting apps India users prefer now support: Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

direct UPI QR transfers

Benefits of UPI betting:

instant deposits;

easy mobile transactions;

simplified INR banking;

secure payment processing. Best UPI betting sites: Parimatch Rajabets 4rabet Batery Fast Withdrawals Withdrawal speed strongly affects sportsbook trust and user reputation. SportsCafe prioritizes bookmakers capable of processing INR withdrawals within a few hours. Betting Site Withdrawal Speed Minimum Withdrawal Payment Methods Stake.com 10–60 min ₹500 Crypto, UPI 4rabet 1–3 hours ₹500 UPI, Paytm Mostbet 1–4 hours ₹500 UPI, Google Pay Parimatch 1–4 hours ₹500 Paytm, PhonePe Melbet 1–3 hours ₹400 UPI, Crypto Fast withdrawals are especially important for: live bettors;

IPL users;

high-volume bettors;

crypto betting users. Crypto Betting in India Crypto betting continues growing rapidly in India throughout 2026 because many bettors prefer: faster transfers;

additional privacy;

global payment flexibility. Stake.com remains one of the leading crypto betting platforms because it supports: Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin;

stablecoins. Benefits of crypto betting: instant transfers;

fewer banking restrictions;

lower transaction delays;

international payment support. However, users should still complete KYC verification and follow local taxation requirements.

How to Choose the Best Betting Website Myself? We"ve compiled our own tried-and-tested, expert list of sites from SportsCafe that you can definitely trust. However, we can"t leave you without some practical advice on what to look out for when searching for the perfect option for you. Following the rule of "the biggest sign-up bonus" is fundamentally flawed and can sometimes be risky, so below we present our guide to choosing the best betting site specifically for you. 1. Mandatory licence verification In the current climate, the concept of a legal Indian betting site has changed; therefore, offshore platforms holding licences from Curacao, Malta or the UKGC are now considered. To check the validity of a Curacao licence, click on the licence icon at the bottom of the website; once redirected, check the address cga.cw in the browser address bar; a green status should appear, showing either "VERIFIED" or "OPERATING". To check a Maltese licence, go to the official website of the Malta Gaming Authority: mga.org.mt. In the top menu, find and select the "Licensee Register" section. In the search field, you can enter: the platform"s URL, the name of the operating company, or the licence number (if it is listed anywhere), and then click "Search". If the system displays a company profile with a green "Licensed" status, the casino is operating legitimately. If the search returns no results, you are looking at an illegal script-based site. The UKGC check is similar to the previous one. Go directly to the Commission"s official website: gamblingcommission.gov.uk. On the homepage, select the "Public Register" section, then "Gambling businesses". In the search bar, you can enter: the casino"s name, the operator"s name, or the account number, then click "Search". 2. Withdrawal speed In this case, it is worth checking whether the platform supports UPI and whether there are any hidden fees. As for the speed itself, you should look at reviews regarding withdrawal times on trusted platforms such as Trustpilot or Reddit. This will allow you to identify fraudulent sites in advance without putting your funds at risk. 3. Fair odds on sporting events Odds are usually visible on the website without registration, allowing you to assess their fairness in advance. The best bookmakers do not inflate their odds, update them in real time, and offer competitive odds on major T20 tournaments. 4. Live Betting You can also check, without registering, whether the site offers key features such as: in-play betting (ball-by-ball)

the cash-out feature

and, in some cases, live streaming

rapid odds updates 5. Availability of a mobile app Any legitimate betting platform will provide its customers with a convenient user experience via a mobile app or the mobile version of the website. The app should not limit functionality; it should offer all the same features as the full website, run quickly and not have a clunky design. 6. Reputation amongst other players Even after taking all the key factors into account, don"t forget to check the platform"s reputation and reviews from existing players. You can do this on Trustpilot, Reddit, Quora and other trusted platforms. Bear in mind that if a platform has obvious issues, these will be mentioned repeatedly in several reviews. Isolated incidents can usually be resolved by contacting technical support.

Red flags when choosing a cricket betting platform in India Lack of information regarding licensing and regulation. If a platform does not disclose what licence it holds, who issued it, and what regulations govern its operations, this is a serious cause for caution. Opaque bonus terms and conditions. Promises of "100% guaranteed winnings" or large welcome bonuses without clearly defined wagering requirements, expiry dates and restrictions may indicate unethical practices. Problems with withdrawals. Frequent user complaints about delayed payments, unexpected additional checks or refusals to pay out winnings are among the most serious warning signs. Weak data and payment security. If a website does not use a secure HTTPS connection, does not support reliable payment methods, or fails to explain how personal data is protected, it is best to avoid using such a platform. A lack of high-quality customer support. If it is not possible to contact customer support quickly via chat, email or other channels, or if responses are significantly delayed, this can become a problem should any disputes arise. Unfair or non-transparent odds. If the odds are significantly worse than market rates, change regularly without explanation, or the rules for calculating bets are unclear, you should exercise caution. Failure to comply with responsible gambling requirements. Reputable platforms usually offer self-restriction tools (deposit limits, temporary account suspension, self-exclusion) and warn about the risks of gambling. The absence of these is a negative sign. Furthermore, the legal framework governing online betting in India remains complex and can vary from state to state, so it is important to take local requirements and applicable regulations into account.

How to Start Online Cricket Betting in India Getting started with online cricket betting sites is relatively simple, especially with modern UPI banking and mobile betting apps. 1 Choose a Betting Site Select a trusted bookmaker with, IPL betting coverage, UPI support, secure payments, strong user reputation. 2 Register Your Account Complete registration using email, mobile number, password verification. 3 Complete KYC Verification Upload required documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, address verification. KYC improves account security and withdrawal speed. 4 Deposit with UPI Choose the method that suits you best. Most deposits are processed instantly. 5 Place Your First Cricket Bet Open: IPL match markets, live betting section, toss betting, player props. Choose your betting market and confirm your wager. 6 Withdraw Winnings After winning: request withdrawal, complete verification, receive INR payout via UPI or crypto wallet.

Responsible Gambling Responsible gambling is an essential part of safe online betting. Cricket betting should remain entertainment rather than financial pressure. Responsible betting practices include:

setting deposit limits;

tracking betting activity;

avoiding emotional decisions;

taking regular breaks. Warning signs of problem gambling: chasing losses;

borrowing money to bet;

hiding gambling activity;

betting beyond financial limits. Indian bettors struggling with gambling control should seek support from responsible gambling organizations and avoid excessive betting during IPL and live cricket events.