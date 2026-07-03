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Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Top 10 Platforms for July 2026

How do you find the ultimate cricket betting site that"s the perfect match for you?

The team of experts at SportsCafe, spearheaded by Faraz Gupta, has deeply analyzed the latest sports betting trends sweeping across India. We"ve locked down the absolute essentials that modern Indian punters need: seamless UPI integration, tax-saving crypto payments, lightning-fast instant withdrawals, and a rock-solid international license.

After doing the heavy lifting, we"ve pinpointed the elite platforms that check every single box: 4rabet, Batery, Stake, Rajabets, and Thrill.

#1

4rabet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#2

Batery

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promo code

SCBAT

Review
#3

Stake

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹186,711

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#4

Rajabets

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

No promo

Review
#5

Thrill

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

up to 70% Rakeback

Promo code

No code

Review
#6

1win

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹80,400

Promo code

SCAFE145

Review
#7

Lucky Star

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹52863

Promo code

No code

Review
#8

Melbet

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

300% up to ₹50,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review
#9

Megapari

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹40,000

Promo code

CAFEBONUS

Review
#10

Parimatch

4.1

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to ₹1,05,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review

Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites in India – July 2026 Rankings

Our SportsCafe experts ranked these cricket betting sites in India after testing key factors important for Indian bettors in 2025–2026. Rankings are based on IPL betting coverage, betting odds quality, live betting performance, UPI and INR banking support, withdrawal speed, Android app usability, security standards, KYC verification process, customer support quality, and overall reputation among Indian users.

  1. 4rabet – Excellent IPL live betting markets
  2. Batery – Beginner-friendly cricket betting app
  3. Stake.com – Premium live betting & crypto support
  4. Rajabets – Fast INR and UPI payments
  5. Thrill – Mobile-first betting experience
  6. Lucky Star – Simplified cricket betting interface
  7. 1win – Huge variety of cricket betting markets
  8. Melbet – Strong session betting options
  9. MegaPari – Easy mobile navigation
  10. Parimatch – Hindi support & IPL betting coverage

Short Review of the Best Platforms

4rabet

4rabet remains one of the strongest cricket betting sites in India for IPL and live cricket betting in 2026. The bookmaker focuses heavily on Indian users by supporting INR payments, UPI banking methods, and localized betting promotions during major cricket tournaments.

The platform performs especially well for bettors who prefer in-play betting during IPL matches. 4rabet updates betting odds quickly during innings changes, wickets, and powerplay overs, making it attractive for experienced live bettors.

Pros Cons
Extensive IPL betting markets Interface may feel crowded for beginners
Fast UPI and Paytm deposits Verification can take several hours during IPL peak traffic
Competitive live betting odds
Android betting app optimized for low-data usage
Session betting and toss betting available

Best For

  • IPL live betting
  • Session betting
  • Experienced cricket bettors

Payment Methods

4rabet accepts:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay
  • Paytm
  • AstroPay
  • Crypto
  • Mastercard

Batery

Batery has become increasingly popular among beginner bettors searching for safe cricket betting websites with simple navigation and low minimum deposits. The platform focuses on usability and quick onboarding for Indian mobile users.

Unlike some international bookmakers with overly complex interfaces, Batery keeps its cricket section clean and beginner-friendly. Users can easily locate IPL fixtures, live betting markets, and betting slips even on smaller Android devices.

Pros Cons
Easy-to-use mobile interface Smaller betting market depth compared to 4rabet
Low ₹300 minimum deposit Fewer advanced betting analytics
Beginner-friendly cricket betting app
Smooth KYC process
Good support for Indian payment methods

Best For

  • Beginners
  • Mobile betting in India
  • Low deposit bettors

Payment Methods

Supported methods include:

  • UPI
  • Paytm
  • PhonePe
  • Bank transfer
  • Crypto wallets

Stake.com

Stake.com dominates the crypto betting segment in India and continues attracting experienced cricket bettors searching for fast withdrawals and premium live betting functionality. The bookmaker is especially strong for users comfortable with crypto betting and instant account funding.

One major advantage is Stake"s high-speed live betting infrastructure. Odds refresh rapidly during IPL and ICC Men"s T20 World Cup matches, which is important for users betting on wickets, overs, or player props in real time.

Pros Cons
Extremely fast crypto withdrawals Fewer local Indian promotions
Excellent live betting performance Crypto-first approach may confuse some beginners
Premium mobile version
Competitive IPL odds
Strong live streaming ecosystem

Best For

  • Crypto betting
  • Live cricket betting
  • Experienced bettors

Payment Methods

Stake supports:

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Litecoin
  • UPI
  • Google Pay
  • Paytm

Rajabets

Rajabets has invested heavily in Indian localization, which makes it one of the better betting sites for cricket users who prioritize INR banking and regional payment support. The bookmaker also performs well in terms of fast deposits and simplified account verification.

One area where Rajabets stands out is payment flexibility. Indian bettors can use multiple local banking methods without dealing with complicated conversion fees or currency restrictions.

Pros Cons
Strong INR banking support Limited live streaming features
Localized payment methods Smaller esports and casino sections
Fast registration process
User-friendly betting app
Competitive IPL promotions

Best For

  • Indian payment convenience
  • Fast UPI deposits
  • Casual IPL betting

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Paytm
  • Google Pay
  • Bank transfer

Thrill

Thrill is gaining attention among younger Indian bettors because of its modern interface and mobile-first design. The bookmaker performs particularly well on Android devices and offers lightweight navigation suitable for users betting during live matches on mobile data networks.

The sportsbook places strong emphasis on T20 Cricket and IPL betting, offering competitive betting lines across major cricket events.

Pros Cons
Modern betting interface Smaller sportsbook outside cricket
Fast mobile optimization Limited educational content
Strong IPL coverage
Responsive live betting engine

Best For

  • Mobile users
  • IPL live betting
  • Fast betting navigation

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • Paytm
  • Crypto
  • Google Pay

Lucky Star

Lucky Star has built a strong reputation among Indian bettors searching for flexible cricket betting markets and simple banking options. The platform is especially attractive for users who focus on ODI and T20 Cricket because it regularly offers expanded betting lines during ICC tournaments and IPL playoffs.

The sportsbook interface is less cluttered than many larger bookmakers, which makes navigation easier for casual users. At the same time, advanced bettors still receive access to live betting, session betting, and player props.

Pros Cons
Balanced interface for beginners and experienced bettors Fewer live streaming options
Good variety of IPL and ICC betting markets Slightly slower withdrawals during high-traffic IPL matches
Fast INR deposits
Competitive welcome offers

Best For

  • Casual cricket bettors
  • ICC tournament betting
  • IPL accumulator bets

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Paytm
  • AstroPay
  • Mastercard

1win

1win continues growing in India because of its aggressive live betting functionality and strong Android betting app. The bookmaker performs particularly well during high-volume cricket tournaments such as IPL 2026 and the ICC Men"s T20 World Cup.

One of the strongest advantages is betting market depth. Indian bettors can access traditional betting lines alongside niche cricket betting markets like method of dismissal, player boundaries, and innings milestones.

Pros Cons
Massive betting market selection Interface may overwhelm beginners
Fast live betting interface Some promotions have higher wagering requirements
Reliable Android app
Strong IPL and WPL coverage
Competitive odds on T20 Cricket

Best For

  • Advanced cricket bettors
  • Live betting users
  • IPL market variety

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • Paytm
  • Google Pay
  • Crypto
  • Bank cards

Melbet

Melbet is widely recognized for its deep cricket coverage and strong betting odds across IPL, WPL, ODI, and Test Cricket events. The bookmaker consistently provides one of the largest selections of live cricket betting markets available to Indian users.

A major advantage is the platform"s session betting ecosystem. Bettors can place wagers on runs per over, total sixes, player milestones, and innings performance with rapid odds updates during live matches.

Pros Cons
Excellent cricket betting depth Website design feels dated
Strong session betting markets Customer support quality varies during peak traffic
Fast odds refresh during live betting
Competitive margins on IPL matches
Reliable Android betting app

Best For

  • Session betting
  • Experienced IPL bettors
  • High-volume live betting

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Crypto
  • Bank transfer
  • AstroPay

MegaPari

MegaPari has become more competitive in India thanks to its combination of mobile usability and localized banking support. The bookmaker targets users searching for beginner-friendly cricket betting websites with fast registration and easy INR transactions.

The sportsbook performs particularly well for bettors focused on IPL and WPL matches because it offers simplified navigation for live betting and pre-match analysis.

Pros Cons
Smooth mobile performance Smaller odds coverage on niche leagues
Beginner-friendly interface Fewer advanced betting tools
Fast registration process
Reliable UPI deposits
Good IPL promotional coverage

Best For

  • Beginner bettors
  • Mobile cricket betting
  • IPL match betting

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • Google Pay
  • Paytm
  • Crypto
  • Debit cards

Parimatch

Parimatch remains one of the most recognizable cricket betting platforms in India because of its strong local adaptation, Hindi support, and highly optimized mobile betting ecosystem. The bookmaker focuses heavily on IPL and ICC tournaments while maintaining competitive odds across cricket betting markets.

The Android app performs smoothly even on lower-end smartphones, which is important for users relying on mobile betting in India. Parimatch also stands out for its customer support availability and localized promotional campaigns during major cricket tournaments.

Pros Cons
Hindi customer support Verification may require additional KYC documents
Excellent Android betting app Some betting limits apply on smaller leagues
Competitive IPL odds
Fast INR withdrawals
Strong live betting functionality

Best For

  • Indian mobile users
  • IPL betting
  • Beginner and intermediate bettors

Payment Methods

  • UPI
  • Paytm
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay
  • Crypto
  • Mastercard

How We Rank the Top Cricket Betting Sites in India

SportsCafe analysts evaluate cricket betting platforms using a detailed testing process designed specifically for Indian bettors. Instead of focusing only on bonuses, we analyze real betting performance during IPL, ICC Men"s T20 World Cup, WPL, and domestic Indian cricket tournaments.

Our methodology combines technical testing, banking analysis, live betting evaluation, and user experience reviews. Each bookmaker is tested on Android devices, Indian mobile networks, and real INR payment systems to ensure practical recommendations.

Payment Methods

Payment flexibility has become one of the most important ranking factors for Indian users in 2026. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant UPI transactions, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto betting. Fast deposits are critical during live IPL betting because odds can change within seconds. We also prioritize bookmakers with low fees, fast payout speed, and stable INR banking support.

Security and Trust

Security has become increasingly important after India blocked hundreds of illegal betting sites in early 2026. We only recommend bookmakers with visible licensing information, SSL encryption, secure payments, and transparent withdrawal verification systems.

We also test:

  • KYC processes
  • account verification procedures
  • payout reliability
  • responsible gambling tools

Cricket Betting Markets

The best betting sites for cricket must offer more than standard match winner betting. Indian bettors increasingly look for advanced cricket betting markets during IPL and ICC tournaments.

Important betting markets include:

  • Toss betting
  • Session betting
  • Top batsman betting
  • Top bowler betting
  • Over/under runs
  • Player performance bets
  • Method of dismissal
  • Live innings betting

Mobile Experience

Mobile betting in India continues dominating desktop usage. The best cricket betting apps India users prefer must load quickly, support Android APK installation, and perform smoothly on 5G and lower-data mobile connections.

We also evaluate:

  • app navigation
  • live betting responsiveness
  • battery optimization
  • PWA support for iOS users

Competitive Odds

IPL bettors often compare betting odds between bookmakers before placing wagers. Even small differences in bookmaker margins can significantly affect long-term bankroll management.

We compare:

  • IPL betting odds
  • ICC tournament odds
  • live betting lines
  • overround percentages

Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting has become one of the biggest growth areas in cricket betting websites. Bettors increasingly place wagers during innings changes, powerplays, and death overs.

We evaluate:

  • odds refresh speed
  • streaming latency
  • live cash out
  • betting suspension frequency

Bonuses and Offers

SportsCafe prioritizes realistic promotional offers rather than exaggerated bonus advertising. We analyze:

  • wagering requirements
  • withdrawal limits
  • IPL promotions
  • cashback programs
  • free bets

Easy-to-Use Interface

An intuitive betting interface is critical for beginner bettors. Complicated sportsbook layouts often lead to betting mistakes during live cricket events.

We analyze:

  • navigation simplicity
  • betting slip usability
  • search functionality
  • mobile optimization

Customer Support

Reliable support becomes extremely important during live betting and withdrawals. We prioritize bookmakers with:

  • 24/7 live chat
  • Hindi support
  • fast response times
  • Telegram and WhatsApp support

User Reputation

SportsCafe monitors fresh Indian user reviews throughout 2025 and 2026 to identify trends related to:

  • payout speed
  • app stability
  • account verification
  • live betting quality

Legal Status of Online Cricket Betting in India (2026 Update)

The legal status of cricket betting sites in India remains complex because gambling laws vary between states. However, the August 2025 regulatory changes introduced stricter monitoring of offshore betting platforms and stronger compliance expectations for payment providers. One important distinction in Indian law is Game of Skill and Game of Chance. Fantasy cricket is often classified differently from traditional sports betting because of the “skill” component. However, offshore bookmakers continue operating in a legal grey area for Indian bettors.

The Public Gambling Act and later state-level laws primarily target illegal gambling operations rather than individual users placing bets online. Indian users generally do not face criminal liability for using offshore betting websites, but they should choose secure and compliant operators. When selecting legal cricket betting sites in india, users should prioritize:

  • licensed bookmakers;
  • SSL encryption;
  • KYC verification;
  • transparent withdrawal policies;
  • secure INR payment methods.

Indian bettors should also understand taxation rules, including TDS obligations on gambling winnings.

Key legal considerations:

  • Complete account verification before withdrawals
  • Use bookmakers with clear licensing information
  • Avoid unverified betting apps
  • Follow responsible gambling practices.

Best Betting Sites for Cricket by Categories

Different Indian bettors prioritize different sportsbook features. Some focus on IPL live betting, while others prefer low deposits, crypto betting, or beginner-friendly apps.

Below are the strongest cricket betting platforms for specific user needs in 2026.

Best for IPL 2026

  1. 4rabet
  2. Stake.com
  3. Parimatch

Best for Low Deposit

  1. Batery
  2. Rajabets
  3. MegaPari

New Cricket Betting Sites

  1. Thrill
  2. Lucky Star
  3. MegaPari

Best Live Cricket Betting Sites

  1. Stake.com
  2. 4rabet
  3. Melbet

Best Cricket Betting Apps in India

  1. Parimatch
  2. Thrill
  3. Batery

Payment Methods: Online Cricket Betting Sites in Indian Rupees

Banking convenience has become one of the most important factors for Indian bettors. The best cricket betting sites in India now support instant INR deposits through UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, and crypto wallets. Fast deposits and withdrawals are especially important during IPL live betting because betting odds can shift within seconds.

UPI Betting Sites (Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay)

UPI has become the standard payment system for Indian online betting users because it combines:

  • instant transfers;
  • low fees;
  • mobile convenience;
  • secure banking.

Most modern cricket betting apps India users prefer now support:

  • Paytm
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay
  • direct UPI QR transfers
  • Benefits of UPI betting:
  • instant deposits;
  • easy mobile transactions;
  • simplified INR banking;
  • secure payment processing.

Best UPI betting sites:

  1. Parimatch
  2. Rajabets
  3. 4rabet
  4. Batery

Fast Withdrawals

Withdrawal speed strongly affects sportsbook trust and user reputation. SportsCafe prioritizes bookmakers capable of processing INR withdrawals within a few hours.

Betting Site Withdrawal Speed Minimum Withdrawal Payment Methods
Stake.com 10–60 min ₹500 Crypto, UPI
4rabet 1–3 hours ₹500 UPI, Paytm
Mostbet 1–4 hours ₹500 UPI, Google Pay
Parimatch 1–4 hours ₹500 Paytm, PhonePe
Melbet 1–3 hours ₹400 UPI, Crypto

Fast withdrawals are especially important for:

  • live bettors;
  • IPL users;
  • high-volume bettors;
  • crypto betting users.

Crypto Betting in India

Crypto betting continues growing rapidly in India throughout 2026 because many bettors prefer:

  • faster transfers;
  • additional privacy;
  • global payment flexibility.

Stake.com remains one of the leading crypto betting platforms because it supports:

  • Bitcoin;
  • Ethereum;
  • Litecoin;
  • stablecoins.

Benefits of crypto betting:

  • instant transfers;
  • fewer banking restrictions;
  • lower transaction delays;
  • international payment support.

However, users should still complete KYC verification and follow local taxation requirements.

How to Choose the Best Betting Website Myself?

We"ve compiled our own tried-and-tested, expert list of sites from SportsCafe that you can definitely trust. However, we can"t leave you without some practical advice on what to look out for when searching for the perfect option for you. Following the rule of "the biggest sign-up bonus" is fundamentally flawed and can sometimes be risky, so below we present our guide to choosing the best betting site specifically for you.

1. Mandatory licence verification

In the current climate, the concept of a legal Indian betting site has changed; therefore, offshore platforms holding licences from Curacao, Malta or the UKGC are now considered.

To check the validity of a Curacao licence, click on the licence icon at the bottom of the website; once redirected, check the address cga.cw in the browser address bar; a green status should appear, showing either "VERIFIED" or "OPERATING".

To check a Maltese licence, go to the official website of the Malta Gaming Authority: mga.org.mt. In the top menu, find and select the "Licensee Register" section. In the search field, you can enter: the platform"s URL, the name of the operating company, or the licence number (if it is listed anywhere), and then click "Search". If the system displays a company profile with a green "Licensed" status, the casino is operating legitimately. If the search returns no results, you are looking at an illegal script-based site.

The UKGC check is similar to the previous one. Go directly to the Commission"s official website: gamblingcommission.gov.uk. On the homepage, select the "Public Register" section, then "Gambling businesses". In the search bar, you can enter: the casino"s name, the operator"s name, or the account number, then click "Search".

2. Withdrawal speed

In this case, it is worth checking whether the platform supports UPI and whether there are any hidden fees. As for the speed itself, you should look at reviews regarding withdrawal times on trusted platforms such as Trustpilot or Reddit. This will allow you to identify fraudulent sites in advance without putting your funds at risk.

3. Fair odds on sporting events

Odds are usually visible on the website without registration, allowing you to assess their fairness in advance. The best bookmakers do not inflate their odds, update them in real time, and offer competitive odds on major T20 tournaments.

4. Live Betting

You can also check, without registering, whether the site offers key features such as:

  • in-play betting (ball-by-ball)
  • the cash-out feature
  • and, in some cases, live streaming
  • rapid odds updates

5. Availability of a mobile app

Any legitimate betting platform will provide its customers with a convenient user experience via a mobile app or the mobile version of the website. The app should not limit functionality; it should offer all the same features as the full website, run quickly and not have a clunky design.

6. Reputation amongst other players

Even after taking all the key factors into account, don"t forget to check the platform"s reputation and reviews from existing players. You can do this on Trustpilot, Reddit, Quora and other trusted platforms. Bear in mind that if a platform has obvious issues, these will be mentioned repeatedly in several reviews. Isolated incidents can usually be resolved by contacting technical support.

Red flags when choosing a cricket betting platform in India

  1. Lack of information regarding licensing and regulation. If a platform does not disclose what licence it holds, who issued it, and what regulations govern its operations, this is a serious cause for caution.
  2. Opaque bonus terms and conditions. Promises of "100% guaranteed winnings" or large welcome bonuses without clearly defined wagering requirements, expiry dates and restrictions may indicate unethical practices.
  3. Problems with withdrawals. Frequent user complaints about delayed payments, unexpected additional checks or refusals to pay out winnings are among the most serious warning signs.
  4. Weak data and payment security. If a website does not use a secure HTTPS connection, does not support reliable payment methods, or fails to explain how personal data is protected, it is best to avoid using such a platform.
  5. A lack of high-quality customer support. If it is not possible to contact customer support quickly via chat, email or other channels, or if responses are significantly delayed, this can become a problem should any disputes arise.
  6. Unfair or non-transparent odds. If the odds are significantly worse than market rates, change regularly without explanation, or the rules for calculating bets are unclear, you should exercise caution.
  7. Failure to comply with responsible gambling requirements. Reputable platforms usually offer self-restriction tools (deposit limits, temporary account suspension, self-exclusion) and warn about the risks of gambling. The absence of these is a negative sign. Furthermore, the legal framework governing online betting in India remains complex and can vary from state to state, so it is important to take local requirements and applicable regulations into account.

How to Start Online Cricket Betting in India

Getting started with online cricket betting sites is relatively simple, especially with modern UPI banking and mobile betting apps.

1

Choose a Betting Site

Select a trusted bookmaker with, IPL betting coverage, UPI support, secure payments, strong user reputation.

2

Register Your Account

Complete registration using email, mobile number, password verification.

3

Complete KYC Verification

Upload required documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, address verification. KYC improves account security and withdrawal speed.

4

Deposit with UPI

Choose the method that suits you best. Most deposits are processed instantly.

5

Place Your First Cricket Bet

Open: IPL match markets, live betting section, toss betting, player props. Choose your betting market and confirm your wager.

6

Withdraw Winnings

After winning: request withdrawal, complete verification, receive INR payout via UPI or crypto wallet.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is an essential part of safe online betting. Cricket betting should remain entertainment rather than financial pressure.

  • Responsible betting practices include:
  • setting deposit limits;
  • tracking betting activity;
  • avoiding emotional decisions;
  • taking regular breaks.

Warning signs of problem gambling:

  • chasing losses;
  • borrowing money to bet;
  • hiding gambling activity;
  • betting beyond financial limits.

Indian bettors struggling with gambling control should seek support from responsible gambling organizations and avoid excessive betting during IPL and live cricket events.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the best site for cricket betting in India?

Stake.com, 4rabet, and Parimatch are currently among the best cricket betting sites in India because of their IPL coverage, fast withdrawals, live betting features, and UPI payment support.

Is online cricket betting legal in India in 2026?

Online betting laws in India remain complex and vary between states. Offshore bookmakers operate in a legal grey area, but users should choose licensed platforms with KYC verification and secure payment systems.

How to deposit money in Indian betting sites?

Most cricket betting websites support:

  • UPI
  • Paytm
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay
  • crypto wallets
  • bank transfers

Deposits are usually processed instantly.

What are the best apps for cricket betting?

Parimatch, Stake.com, and Thrill currently offer some of the best cricket betting apps India users can access for IPL live betting and mobile wagering.

Which betting sites support UPI?

Popular UPI betting sites include:

  1. 4rabet
  2. Parimatch
  3. Rajabets
  4. Batery
  5. Mostbet

What are the safest cricket betting sites?

The safest betting sites use:

  • SSL encryption;
  • KYC verification;
  • secure payments;
  • licensed operations.

Stake.com and 4rabet currently perform strongly in these areas.

Which site offers the fastest withdrawals?

Stake.com usually provides the fastest crypto withdrawals, while 4rabet and Melbet perform well for INR and UPI payouts.

Can I bet on IPL matches legally?

Indian users commonly access offshore IPL betting sites, but they should always use licensed bookmakers with proper KYC and secure banking systems.

What is live cricket betting?

Live cricket betting allows users to place bets while the match is happening. Odds update in real time based on wickets, overs, innings changes, and match momentum.

Which cricket betting sites accept crypto?

Stake.com, Melbet, 1win, and 4rabet all support crypto betting options including Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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