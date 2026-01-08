what-is-a-duck-in-cricket.

Every cricket fan knows the sound of a stadium falling quiet when a batter walks back without opening their account. That moment — quick, sharp, and usually painful — is called a duck. The idea is simple: a player is dismissed for zero, but the emotion behind it is often far from simple. A duck can change momentum, break confidence, and even shift the direction of an entire match. For a batter, it means returning to the pavilion almost as soon as the innings begin.

As the sport grew, fans created their own terminology for different types of zeros. A first-ball dismissal became a golden duck, a wicket without facing a ball turned into a diamond duck, and deeper down the list, you find platinum, palladium, and even the dramatic titanium duck.

In this guide, we explore what is duck in cricket, trace the history of the term, break down every unique variation, and look at the players and moments that shaped its meaning.

A moment in 1866 turned the slang into an established term. The Prince of Wales, who later became King Edward VII, played a match, faced a delivery, and fell for zero. Newspapers commented that he “departed with a duck’s egg”, and the line spread quickly, sticking to cricket ever since.

Early scoreboards displayed numbers in large shapes, and the zero resembled an egg. When a batter failed to score, spectators joked that he had “laid a duck’s egg”. The phrase later shortened naturally to just “duck” because everyone already understood what the round shape meant.

The word may sound playful, but the history behind it stretches back more than a century. It started as a casual expression in England and, with help from newspapers and humour, became part of cricket’s everyday language.

Among all duck types, the titanium duck stands out. It refers to both openers getting golden ducks in the same innings. Teams dread this scenario, as it places enormous pressure on the middle order before the game has even settled.

Few fans outside the most dedicated circles know this one. A palladium duck is a quirky term used for highly unlucky dismissals — often involving strange bounces, miscommunication, or bizarre incidents. It is part of cricket’s humorous vocabulary rather than an official statistic.

A platinum duck varies slightly depending on location. Some use it for the first ball of the match, others apply it specifically to captains dismissed on the first ball they face. The shared theme is a first-ball collapse with added significance.

A royal duck happens when an opener falls on the first ball of the innings. The atmosphere can swing instantly. Bowlers celebrate wildly while the batting side feels an early jolt.

Silver ducks occur on the second ball faced, bronze ducks on the third. They are less dramatic than golden or diamond ducks, yet they capture the same frustration — the player barely gets started before the innings end.

A diamond duck happens when a batter is dismissed without facing a single legal delivery. Confusion during a run, a non-striker run out, or a dismissal on a wide ball often leads to it. Many followers of the game view it as the harshest type of duck because the batter walks back without any opportunity to play a proper shot.

A golden duck cricket moment happens when a batter receives one ball and is gone immediately. The shock around the ground is instant — commentators barely finish their introduction before the replay appears. It is one of the most widely known forms of duck because it catches even elite players off guard.

‌Cricket fans love classification, and ducks received their own ranking over time. Each type focuses not on the score — always zero — but on how soon or under what circumstances the dismissal occurs.

A king pair is even harsher: out on the first ball in both innings. Few players suffer this fate, but whenever it happens, it quickly becomes part of match folklore.

A pair happens when a player scores 0 in both innings. The two zeros resemble a pair of spectacles, and fans often use the phrase “he bagged a pair of glasses”.

Walsh, a legendary West Indian fast bowler, holds the record for the most ducks in Test cricket. His batting struggles never affected his bowling greatness, yet his duck tally remains one of the sport’s most quoted statistics.

Agarkar’s streak of ducks against Australia became so famous that fans jokingly named him “Bombay Duck”. Even though the batter later produced match-winning innings in ODIs, the nickname followed him for years.

One of the most dramatic ties between India and Australia featured a late dismissal on zero that helped drag the match to a razor-thin finish. Every run mattered, and the duck became one of the defining moments that led to the rare result.

Some ducks are amusing, others embarrassing, but a few have shaped the sport’s history. These moments show how a single zero can shift an entire storyline.

Heartbreak at the End: Ducks in Final Test Innings

A player’s final Test innings carries a weight unlike any other moment in a cricket career. Years of work, milestones, failures, and victories build toward a last walk to the crease. Many hope to finish with a boundary or a steady knock, something that feels like a proper farewell. Yet cricket has a harsh way of denying sentimental endings. Some careers close with a duck, and these moments often stay in public memory as long as centuries do. Fans search this topic usually because it remains one of the most emotional storylines in the sport: has any legendary player stepped away after scoring zero? The answer is yes — and in some cases, the final-innings duck became a part of cricket folklore.

Don Bradman's Farewell Zero Among all final-innings ducks, Don Bradman’s stands alone. He entered his last Test in 1948 needing only four runs to finish with a perfect batting average of 100. Crowds understood the weight of the moment. Journalists wrote that the scene felt more like a ceremony than a regular innings, since Bradman was already regarded as the greatest batter the sport had produced. What followed was unexpected. After walking in to warm applause, he faced Eric Hollies, a leg-spinner with a sharp googly. Hollies delivered a ball that drifted slightly, dipped, and turned just enough to beat Bradman’s defence. The stumps rattled, and the ground fell silent. Bradman had scored a duck from his second ball.

The moment deeply moved the spectators, and even the fielding side paused in respect. Bradman himself smiled gently as he walked away, later saying that perhaps the emotion of the occasion made it harder to focus. His average settled at 99.94, a number repeated almost as often as his name. Many fans consider this duck as monumental as any of his records because it reflected the human side of a sporting giant.