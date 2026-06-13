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International career

Bethany Louise Mooney, born on 14 January 1994 in Shepparton, Victoria, represents Australia in all formats. She bats left-handed and keeps wickets when needed. Her calm presence and sharp game sense helped her grow into one of the most trusted players in the national team. Mooney also plays for Western Australia in domestic cricket, Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, and Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

In March 2020, after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, she reached the top of the ICC rankings and became the world’s number one batter in Women’s T20 Internationals. Her rise came from steady performances across formats and her ability to stay composed in crucial matches.

2016: Beth Mooney began her international journey early in the year. She made her T20I debut against India at Adelaide on January 26, followed by her ODI debut against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on February 20. She adapted fast to top-level cricket and soon became a regular across formats.

2017: Mooney had her breakthrough year. She scored her first ODI hundred, 100 runs against New Zealand at Eden Park Outer Oval on February 26. Later, on November 21, she became the first Australian woman to score a T20I century on home soil, striking 117 not out against England in Canberra. She also played her first Test during the Women’s Ashes in November.

2018: Mooney took part in Australia’s victory at the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. Her steady batting in the middle order brought confidence to the team, and she strengthened her place as one of the most trusted names in the squad.

2019: She produced a powerful innings of 113 from 61 balls against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval in September. That match earned her the Player of the Match award and showed her ability to dominate T20 cricket.

2020: Mooney reached new heights during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. She finished as the top run-scorer of the tournament with 259 runs and received the Player of the Tournament title. In the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, she scored 78 not out against India and guided Australia to victory. Soon after, she climbed to the first position in the ICC T20I batting rankings.

2021: On September 24, she played one of her finest ODI innings, an unbeaten 125 against India in Mackay. Her innings led Australia to a last-ball win and pushed their world-record ODI streak to 26 matches.

2022: Early in the year, Mooney suffered a jaw injury but returned quickly. She scored 62 from 47 in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final against England in Christchurch, helping Australia lift the trophy. Later, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she scored 179 runs across the matches, including 61 in the final against India, and received both the Player of the Match and Player of the Final awards as Australia claimed gold.

2023: Mooney once again shone at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In the final at Cape Town, she scored 74 not out against South Africa and received the Player of the Match title. Her steady form helped Australia secure another world title. During the Women’s Ashes in England, she was the top T20I scorer for Australia and played a central role in retaining the Ashes.

2024: Mooney continued to lead with her consistent form. Australia reached the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup before losing to South Africa. She stayed reliable throughout the tournament, guiding her side with composure.

2025: On February 1, she made history in Melbourne by scoring 106 against England in the Women’s Ashes Test. That century completed her set of hundreds in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, a first for an Australian woman. Later in the year, at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Colombo, she scored 109 against Pakistan after Australia had fallen to 76 for seven. Her 106-run stand with Alana King for the ninth wicket set a new women’s ODI record and turned the match in Australia’s favor.

Leagues Participation

Beth Mooney has featured in all major women’s franchise competitions.

The Women’s Hundred

Beth Mooney joined The Women’s Hundred in 2022 with London Spirit and quickly stood out as one of the most dependable overseas batters. Her innings of 97 not out ranked among the best in tournament history. After missing 2023 due to international duties, she joined Manchester Originals in 2024, where she guided the team to the playoffs. In 2025, she stayed with the Originals.

Year Team Notes 2022 London Spirit Debut season, 205 runs, best score 97 not out, strike rate 136 2023 Did not play Missed season due to World Cup and Ashes commitments 2024 Manchester Originals 191 runs, two half-centuries, helped team reach playoffs 2025 Manchester Originals 175 runs, key overseas signing, contract worth about £91,200

Women’s Premier League

Beth Mooney joined Gujarat Giants as captain in the first Women’s Premier League in 2023. Her debut was cut short by injury, ruling her out for the season. She returned in 2024, leading Gujarat as their top run-scorer and ranking among the league’s top batters. In 2025, she continued with Gujarat, handing captaincy to Ashleigh Gardner but still producing strong performances, including a near-century of 96 not out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Captain, injured in opening match, missed season 2024 Gujarat Giants Captain, 285 runs, best score 74 not out, top 10 batter 2025 Gujarat Giants Senior batter, 237 runs, best score 96 not out

Women’s Big Bash League

Beth Mooney began her WBBL career in 2015 with Brisbane Heat, where she helped the team win two titles. Her innings of 65 in the 2018–19 final earned her Player of the Final honors, which she repeated later with Perth Scorchers after transferring in 2020. Mooney became the first player to win finals with two teams and to earn Player of the Final awards twice. She led the Scorchers to their first title in 2021–22 and finished as the league’s top run-scorer multiple times. By 2025, she had become the all-time leading run-scorer in WBBL history with more than 5,000 runs.

Year Team Notes 2015–2020 Brisbane Heat Two titles, Player of the Final 2018–19, century in 2018–19 season 2020–2025 Perth Scorchers WBBL champion 2021–22, Player of the Final, top scorer in 2022–23 and 2023–24 2024–25 Perth Scorchers Vice-captain, 512 runs, five half-centuries, Team of the Tournament

Domestic career

Beth Mooney started her domestic career with Queensland Fire in the Women’s National Cricket League during the 2009–10 season, just after turning sixteen. Her early performances as a wicketkeeper-batter revealed remarkable composure and technical skill for her age.

Her experience expanded beyond Australia when she joined Northern Districts in New Zealand for the 2014–15 season and later played in England for Yorkshire and Yorkshire Diamonds between 2015 and 2018. These stints helped her refine her game under different conditions and strengthened her standing as an adaptable and disciplined batter.

The creation of the Women’s Big Bash League in 2015 gave Mooney the platform to become a domestic star. She represented Brisbane Heat for five seasons, scoring more than 2,500 runs and leading the team to back-to-back championships in 2018–19 and 2019–20. Her centuries and match-winning knocks became defining moments in the league’s early years.

In 2020, Mooney transferred to Perth Scorchers, a move that shaped the next stage of her domestic success. She became the first WBBL player to pass 3,000 runs and guided the Scorchers to their maiden title in 2021–22. She remained at the top of the league’s scoring charts in later seasons and eventually became the all-time leading run-scorer with more than 5,000 runs by 2025.

Mooney also changed state teams in 2022, moving from Queensland Fire to Western Australia to align with her WBBL side.

Records and achievements

Beth Mooney has built one of the most impressive resumes in modern women’s cricket. Her records highlight both her longevity and her ability to deliver under pressure for Australia and in top domestic leagues around the world.

First Australian woman to score a century in all three international formats: Test, ODI, and T20I.

Record holder for the most runs in Women’s Big Bash League history with 5,051 runs.

First player in WBBL history to cross the 5,000-run milestone.

Team Championships and Titles

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Champion: 2018, 2020, 2023

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Champion: 2022

Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist in T20 Cricket: 2022

WBBL Champion: twice with Brisbane Heat (2018–19, 2019–20) and once with Perth Scorchers (2021–22)

Major Individual Honors

Player of the Tournament: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World: 2020 and 2022

Player of the Final in multiple WBBL finals and major championship matches

Records and Milestones

Surpassed Meg Lanning’s mark for the most 50-plus scores by an Australian woman in international cricket, recording her 56th such score with an unbeaten 77.

During the 2025 ODI World Cup match against Pakistan, scored 109 runs and, along with Alana King, set the world record for the highest ninth-wicket partnership in women’s ODIs with a stand of 106 runs.

Personal life

Beth Mooney is known for her calm nature both on and off the field. She keeps her personal affairs away from public attention, rarely giving interviews about her private life.

Family

Beth Mooney was born to Chris and Pauline Mooney. She has a brother, Tom, and a sister, Gabrielle. There are no verified reports that she is married or has children. Some media sources mention a possible engagement to Ethan Marrinan, but this has not been confirmed by reliable publications.

Finance

Beth Mooney’s estimated net worth is around USD 2 million, based on data from several sports business outlets. In the 2023 Women’s Premier League auction, she was signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore (about USD 240,000). Details of her central contract, sponsorships, or investments have not been disclosed, as Cricket Australia keeps individual salary figures confidential.

Scandals

Beth Mooney has maintained a clean reputation throughout her career. She has not been linked to any controversies or disputes.

Fan Base

Beth Mooney has a strong following among cricket fans for her calm leadership and reliability. Her Instagram account (@bethmooney6) has around 105,000 followers, where she shares cricket-related content and occasional glimpses of her travels and teammates. There is no verified active Twitter (X) account associated with her name, as most existing profiles appear unrelated or inactive.