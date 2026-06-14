Dayalan Hemalatha News View all Cricketer Dayalan Hemalatha is one of the top cricketers, below you can find out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches. WBBL | Hemalatha-Devine power duo and precision bowling dominate Sydney Thunder Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Thunder by 74 runs at Sydney, climbing to second place in the points table. The Scorchers’ batting was led by Sophie Devine’s 48 off 34 and Dayalan Hemalatha’s 41 off 26 while Sydney struggled with their batting and was bundled out for a mere 97 runs. Dayalan Hemalatha ‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to umpire forgetting rules following Healy’s desperate DRS Dayalan Hemalatha ‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB’s fielding chaos as dropped catch and run-outs go begging in lone delivery

International career

Dayalan Hemalatha is a key player for India in women's cricket. She is known for her right-handed batting and right-arm off-break bowling. Hemalatha has worked hard to reach this point in her career, becoming a reliable member of the Indian team over time.

2017: Hemalatha began her journey towards the Indian team, eventually becoming India’s 125th ODI player.

11 September 2018: She played her first Women's One Day International (WODI) against Sri Lanka.

March 2018: Hemalatha was selected for India’s Women's One Day International squad for the series against England, though she did not play in the matches.

October 2018: She joined India's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

9 November 2018: Hemalatha made her Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut against New Zealand.

October 2024: Hemalatha was named in India's squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the home ODI series against New Zealand.

2024: She won Player of the Match for her all-round performance in the second women’s T20I between India and Bangladesh.

2025: Hemalatha continues to play for India in the ICC Champions Trophy. She will participate in key matches against England and Australia in Group B. She is also playing in T20I series against Oman and the United States.

Leagues Participation

Dayalan Hemalatha has played in several top cricket leagues. She has been part of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Premier League (WPL). Hemalatha’s performances in these leagues have been important for her teams.

Women's Big Bash League (WBBL)

Dayalan Hemalatha started playing for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL in 2024. She scored 41 runs off 26 balls against Sydney Thunder in November 2024. In 2025, she played in matches against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriors.

Year Team Notes 2024 Perth Scorchers Joined the team and played well against Sydney Thunder. 2025 Perth Scorchers Played against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriors.

Women's Premier League (WPL)

Hemalatha has been part of Gujarat Giants in the WPL since 2023. In 2024, she scored 151 runs and was the top scorer for her team. By 2025, Hemalatha had scored 266 runs with a strike rate of 143.78, becoming the highest run-scorer for Gujarat Giants.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Joined the team in 2023 and became a key player. 2024 Gujarat Giants Scored 151 runs, the most for the team. 2025 Gujarat Giants Scored 266 runs with a strike rate of 143.78.

Domestic career

Dayalan Hemalatha started playing cricket at a young age in her neighborhood. She found out about women’s cricket when she joined college at M.O.P. Vaishnav. At the age of 18, she began formal training. Her mother was not very supportive of her choice, wanting her to focus on her studies, but her father convinced her to follow her passion.

Hemalatha played for Tamil Nadu starting in 2011 and joined the senior South Zone team in 2013-14. In 2016, she played in the Challenger Trophy for the first time. By 2017, she represented India A.

In the 2020-2021 season, Hemalatha joined the Railways team. In October 2024, she scored 199 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 130.06 while playing for Railways in the Women’s T20 Trophy.

Since 2023, she has been part of Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). In 2024, she also joined Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Records and achievements

Dayalan Hemalatha has built a solid record in cricket with key milestones in both batting and bowling. Here are her major achievements:

WODI Batting: In 12 matches, she scored 97 runs with a highest score of 35.

WT20I Batting: In 23 matches, Hemalatha made 276 runs, with 47 as her best score.

WODI Bowling: She bowled 100 balls in 12 matches, taking 189 wickets. Her best performance was 2/6.

WT20I Bowling: In 23 matches, she bowled 122 balls, taking 132 wickets. Her best bowling was 3/15.

Women's Asia Cup: Hemalatha played for India when the team won the Women's Asia Cup in 2022 in Bangladesh.

ICC Women's World T20: She played in the 2018 and 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

Player of the Match: In May 2024, she won the Player of the Match award for her performance in a T20I against Bangladesh.

Personal life

Dayalan Hemalatha has a supportive family. Her mother's name is Jayandhy Dayalan, and her sister is Deepa Dayalan. There is no information available about her being married or having children.

Finance

Dayalan Hemalatha's net worth is around $700,000 as of 2024.

Scandals

Hemalatha faced criticism for her role at the No. 3 batting position in the India women's national cricket team. Some experts believe her performance in this spot hasn't lived up to expectations. In 2024, she scored only 30 runs in 31 T20I matches. She also struggled with injuries, including issues with her hip, ankle, and wrist.

Fans

Hemalatha has a solid fan following. Fans praised her 57-run performance against the UP Warriors in the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL). Many were surprised by her hitting. She has 35,000 followers on Instagram, where her fans engage with her regularly.