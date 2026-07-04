Monica Chhelaram Patel

Monica Chhelaram Patel

bowler

Full name:Monica Chhelaram Patel
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Giants Women

India Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20
Matches220
Innings220
Overs13.264.0
Balls--
Maidens12
Runs54351
Wickets015
Avg023.4
SR025.6
Eco4.055.48
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20
Matches220
Innings29
Not outs03
Runs1324
Balls Faced3535
Avg6.54
SR37.1468.57
Fours13
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest910
Hundreds00

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