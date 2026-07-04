Monica Chhelaram Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Monica Chhelaram Patel
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|Innings
|2
|20
|Overs
|13.2
|64.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|Runs
|54
|351
|Wickets
|0
|15
|Avg
|0
|23.4
|SR
|0
|25.6
|Eco
|4.05
|5.48
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|Innings
|2
|9
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|13
|24
|Balls Faced
|35
|35
|Avg
|6.5
|4
|SR
|37.14
|68.57
|Fours
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0