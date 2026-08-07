Pratika Rawal News View all Go beyond the basics with Pratika Rawal, the dynamic right-hand all-rounder. We've gathered insights into her training to optimize 360-degree power hitting and the core motivation to become the indispensable T20 finisher for her side.

International career

Pratika Rawal (born 1 September 2000) is an Indian cricketer who plays as a top-order batter and occasional medium-pace bowler. She made her international debut in December 2024 and rose rapidly through the ranks, becoming one of India’s most prolific young ODI batters before turning 26. Record-breaking milestones, a maiden World Cup campaign, and several historic batting achievements mark her early career.

2024

December 22, 2024 – ODI debut vs West Indies Women in Vadodara, becoming India Women’s ODI cap No. 150; scored 40 off 69 balls as an opener in a winning chase.

December 24, 2024 – 2nd ODI vs West Indies: scored 76 off 86 balls and took her first two ODI wickets (2/37); India won the series 2–0.

Finished her debut month with 116 runs in two matches and a growing reputation as a dependable top-order batter.

2025

January 15, 2025 – Rajkot vs Ireland Women: struck her maiden international century (154 off 129 balls), widely praised by Indian and international media.

Broke Charlotte Edwards’ world record for the most runs in the first six ODI innings (444 runs).

Became the fastest woman to reach 500 ODI runs (in 8 innings, breaking Edwards’ record of 11).

Part of India’s ODI tour of England, contributing consistently in early-summer conditions.

Selected for the Indian squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

October 23, 2025 – World Cup vs New Zealand Women: scored her first World Cup century (112), pushing India into the semifinals.

Reached 1,000 ODI runs in just 23 innings, equalling the world record for the fastest to the milestone.

October 26, 2025 – vs Bangladesh: suffered a knee injury, ruling her out of the knockout stage.

Officially replaced by Shafali Verma on October 27 ahead of the semifinal.

Although she did not play the semifinal or final, she was India’s second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 308 runs in six innings.

Initially denied a medal due to ICC squad regulations, but later awarded her World Cup winner’s medal following intervention by ICC chair Jay Shah.

Concluded the year with 24 ODIs, 1,110 runs at 50.45, 2 hundreds, seven fifties, and six wickets (best 2/37).

Leagues Participation

Pratika Rawal has not participated in any major franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Pratika Rawal’s domestic journey reflects a steady climb through every major tier of India’s women’s cricket pathway. She began at the state level with Delhi, where she quickly drew attention during the 2021–22 One Day Trophy with a superb 161 not out — an early sign of her ability to play long, match-defining innings. Her foundations were built in Delhi’s system across both 50-over and T20 formats, where she grew into a reliable top-order batter known for timing, patience, and clean stroke-play.

Her breakthrough arrived in the 2023–24 season, when she amassed more than 400 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy at an average above 68, producing multiple centuries and establishing herself as one of the most dominant performers of that edition. This phase reshaped her profile: from a promising youngster to a national-team prospect whose performances consistently influenced match outcomes.

Ahead of the 2024–25 season, Rawal transferred to Railways — the powerhouse of Indian women’s domestic cricket. The move placed her alongside some of the country’s most experienced internationals.

Through 2024 and 2025, she continued to feature in inter-zonal tournaments, Challenger Trophy squads, and city-based competitions, further refining her technique and adaptability across formats. Her domestic progression — from Delhi to Railways, and through zonal and challenger representation — forms a complete developmental arc that mirrors the structure of India’s women’s cricket ladder.

Records and achievements

Pratika Rawal rose rapidly through India’s batting order between 2024 and 2025, breaking multiple long-standing ODI records and becoming one of the most productive top-order batters in the world within her first year of international cricket.

2021–22

Scored a domestic career-best 161 off 155 balls for Delhi Women vs Assam in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy — her first significant domestic milestone.

2023–24

Amassed 411 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy (average 68.50, including 2 centuries) — her breakthrough domestic season.

2024

22 December 2024 – Made her WODI debut vs West Indies at Vadodara; became the 150th woman to play ODI cricket for India.

24 December 2024 – Delivered her best ODI bowling return: 2/37, showcasing all-around ability.

2025

15 January 2025 – Scored her maiden international century: 154 off 129 balls vs Ireland at Rajkot.

Set a new world record for most runs in the first six ODI innings of a career: 444 runs (previous record: Charlotte Edwards – 434).

Became the fastest woman in ODI history to reach 500 runs – achieved in 8 innings.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025:

Scored a World Cup century: 112 vs New Zealand on 23 October 2025.



Finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament: 308 runs in 6 innings.



Equaled the world record for the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 23 innings.

Awarded her World Cup winner’s medal in November 2025 after ICC chair Jay Shah’s intervention.

Career summary (as of December 2025)

1,110 ODI runs in 24 matches at an average of 50.45.

2 centuries and seven half-centuries in her first 24 ODIs.

Highest ODI score: 154 (vs Ireland, 2025).

WODI bowling: 6 wickets, best 2/37.

Personal life

Pratika Rawal’s life off the field remains largely private, with only limited verified information available through major cricket outlets and interviews.

Finance

Publicly available financial information about Pratika Rawal is limited to BCCI structures and general contract frameworks. BCCI match fees for women (implemented from October 2022 onward) grant ₹6 lakh per ODI, in addition to an annual central-contract retainer. The 2025 women’s contract tiers include Grade A (₹50 lakh), Grade B (₹30 lakh), and Grade C (₹10 lakh), though her exact grade has not been officially released. She went unsold in the 2025 WPL auction at a base price of ₹10 lakh; therefore, she did not earn a franchise salary that season. As a member of India’s World Cup–winning squad, she is entitled to a portion of the team's prize money, but the exact individual distribution has not been disclosed.

Family

Pratika was born into a Delhi-based middle-class household with strong connections to cricket. Her father, Pradeep Rawal, is a certified umpire with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), while her mother, Rajni Rawal, is a homemaker. She has a younger brother, Shashwat, who has participated in local competitive cricket.

Scandals

No scandals, disciplinary cases, or controversies are associated with Pratika Rawal.

Fan base

Rawal’s popularity increased notably after her breakout performances in 2024–25 and India’s 2025 World Cup triumph. Her verified Instagram account (@pratrawal) has roughly 224,000 followers as of late 2025, and features matchday photos, training videos, milestone posts, and professionally managed content. Her X (formerly Twitter) presence (@PratikaRawal64) has around 7,000 followers.