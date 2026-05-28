Yastika Harish Bhatia

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International career

Yastika Bhatia, born on 1 November 2000 in Vadodara, Gujarat, is an Indian cricketer known for her solid top-order batting and wicketkeeping skills. She represents the Indian women’s national team across formats and has earned a reputation for her calm temperament and technical precision.

2019: Represented India A on the tour of Australia. Her performances drew attention from national selectors and marked her as one of the most promising young batters in the domestic circuit.

2021: Received her first senior India call-up in February for the South Africa series but did not play. Made her WODI debut on September 21 against Australia in Mackay, scoring 35 runs. Five days later, struck 64 runs in the third ODI, helping India end Australia’s world-record 26-match winning run in women’s ODIs. Made her Test debut on September 30 in India’s first-ever day-night pink-ball Test at Carrara, which ended in a draw. Debuted in WT20I on October 7 at the same venue.

2022: Selected for India’s squad in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Scored two fifties during the tournament — 59 against Australia and 50 against Bangladesh. Played an important role as India’s wicketkeeper during the series win in Sri Lanka. Later, part of the squad that earned a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023: Returned to red-ball cricket in December, scoring her maiden Test fifty (66 off 88 balls) against England at DY Patil Stadium. Played in India’s first-ever Test win over Australia at Wankhede Stadium, contributing effectively with the gloves.

2024: Took part in India’s home ODI and T20I series against Australia early in the year. Scored 37 runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October. Missed India’s December tour of Australia due to a wrist injury.

2025: During India’s World Cup preparation camp in Visakhapatnam, she suffered a knee injury that ruled her out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Uma Chetry replaced her in the squad.

Leagues Participation

Yastika Bhatia has built her reputation not only through her international achievements but also through her success in major franchise leagues.

Women’s Premier League

Yastika Bhatia made her Women’s Premier League debut in 2023 with Mumbai Indians Women, marking her entry into elite franchise cricket. Bought for ₹1.50 crore at the inaugural auction, she opened the innings and kept wickets throughout the season. Her calm presence and ability to anchor innings were crucial to Mumbai’s title win in the first WPL season. She continued to be part of the team’s core group in 2024 and 2025.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians Women Debut season; scored maiden WPL fifty (57 vs Delhi Capitals); helped team win inaugural title 2024 Mumbai Indians Women Retained for ₹1.50 crore; third-highest run-scorer; most wicketkeeping dismissals (7) 2025 Mumbai Indians Women Continued as opening batter and wicketkeeper; retained as part of the core lineup

Women’s Big Bash League

Yastika Bhatia joined the Melbourne Stars Women for the 2024–2025 WBBL season, becoming one of the few Indian players to feature in the competition. Drafted 21st overall in the Overseas Players Draft, she made a strong impression in her first season in Australia. Her half-century against Hobart Hurricanes on 3 November 2024 was one of the highlights of her campaign.

Year Team Notes 2024–2025 Melbourne Stars Women Debut season; scored 154 runs in 6 matches with one fifty (57 vs Hobart Hurricanes); 3 catches, one run-out

Domestic career

Yastika Bhatia began her domestic cricket journey in Baroda, representing her home state in both List-A and T20 formats. Born in Vadodara, she made her debut for Baroda Women during the 2013/14 season and quickly rose through junior and senior levels. Her performances in the state circuit soon stood out, particularly during the 2017/18 season when she scored 131 off 156 balls for Baroda U-19 against Maharashtra U-19 in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy.

Her progress continued with selections to the zonal and national development squads. She captained the West Zone U-19 team in inter-zonal events and delivered match-winning knocks, including 145 against Haryana and 125 not out from 63 balls against Manipur, in the U-23 competitions. Those innings led to her inclusion in the India A squad for the 2019 tour of Australia, her first major exposure to international-level cricket.

Between 2021 and 2023, Yastika dominated domestic tournaments in India. She topped the run charts in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy (2021/22) with 199 runs for India A and again led the scoring in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy (2022/23) with 203 runs for India D, guiding her team to the title.

She took part in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, playing for Velocity, before moving into the newly launched Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023. Mumbai Indians signed her for ₹1.50 crore at the inaugural auction, and she became their main wicketkeeper and top-order batter. Across the 2023–2025 seasons, she played 28 matches, scored 506 runs at a strike rate of 113.5, and helped the franchise win the first-ever WPL title.

Alongside her franchise commitments, she remained active in the BCCI’s zonal competitions. In the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy (2023), she helped West Zone reach the final, scoring 107 runs and recording the most fours (20). In the 2024 Inter Zonal One-Day Trophy, she topped the scoring charts with 333 runs in five matches, including a superb 151, guiding her team to five straight wins.

In 2024/25, Yastika extended her domestic presence internationally, debuting for Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League. She played six matches, scored 154 runs, and produced a Player of the Match performance against Hobart Hurricanes for her 57-run innings.

Records and achievements

Yastika Bhatia has built an impressive career marked by early breakthroughs, consistency across all formats, and key performances on both domestic and international stages.

Became one of the few Indian women cricketers to debut in all three formats (Test, ODI, and T20I) within only 17 days during India’s 2021 tour of Australia.

Scored 64 runs in the 3rd ODI vs Australia (26 September 2021), contributing to India ending Australia’s record 26-match ODI winning streak.

Registered two half-centuries at the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: 59 vs Australia and 50 vs Bangladesh.

Scored her first Test fifty (66 off 88) against England in December 2023, during India’s 347-run victory, the largest in their women’s Test history.

Member of the Indian team that defeated Australia in a Test match for the first time (Mumbai, December 2023).

Top run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy 2021/22, scoring 199 runs for India A.

Top run-scorer in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022/23, with 203 runs for India D, including 53 not out in the final.

Top run-scorer in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One-Day Trophy 2024, with 333 runs in five matches, including a highest score of 151.

Played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians Women’s WPL 2023 title victory, serving as the team’s wicketkeeper and top-order batter.

Scored her first WPL fifty (57 vs Delhi Capitals) and finished the 2024 season as Mumbai Indians’ third-highest run-scorer.

Recorded seven dismissals as wicketkeeper in WPL 2024, the highest tally for Mumbai Indians Women.

Drafted by Melbourne Stars in the WBBL 2024/25 with Pick No. 21, marking her first international franchise contract.

Scored 57 off 46 balls against Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL|10 (2024), earning the Player of the Match award.

Represented India A, India D, West Zone, Baroda, Mumbai Indians, and Melbourne Stars, covering every level of competitive women’s cricket from domestic to global franchises.

Personal life

Yastika Bhatia keeps her personal life private, with most public attention focused on her career and achievements. She rarely discusses family or lifestyle details in interviews, preferring to let her cricket speak for her.

Finance

According to The National (December 2024), Yastika was among the top-paid Women’s Premier League players, earning around ₹1.5 crore in the 2025 season after being retained by the Mumbai Indians. Several Indian outlets estimate her total net worth at roughly ₹1 crore, though no official figures have been confirmed. Her WPL salary remains the biggest source of income, supplemented by match fees and brand partnerships. She has been linked with companies such as Fast&Up and Pintola, but details of these agreements are not publicly verified.

Family

Her full name is Yastika Harish Bhatia, and she was born on 1 November 2000 in Vadodara, Gujarat. Some cricket profiles mention that her father, Harish Bhatia, played an important role in her early cricket development, though few other details are available about her family. She has not shared any personal information about her parents or siblings in interviews. Yastika is unmarried and has no children.

Scandals

There are no records of controversies or off-field disputes involving Yastika Bhatia. Her media coverage remains centered on performances, fitness updates, and leadership potential rather than personal issues. Coaches and journalists often describe her as professional and disciplined.

Fans

Yastika has a strong and fast-growing fan base. Her official Instagram account (@yastika_bhatia) has around 390,000 followers, with engagement rates among the highest for Indian women cricketers. Analytics platforms such as StarNgage report her average engagement above nine percent, showing strong audience interest.