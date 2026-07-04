Titas Ranadeep Sadhu

Titas Ranadeep Sadhu

bowler

Full name:Titas Ranadeep Sadhu
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals Women

Gujarat Giants Women

India Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches29
Innings29
Overs8.031.0
Balls--
Maidens14
Runs16116
Wickets49
Avg412.88
SR1220.66
Eco23.74
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches29
Innings03
Not outs01
Runs07
Balls Faced016
Avg03.5
SR043.75
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest04
Hundreds00

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