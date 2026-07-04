Titas Ranadeep Sadhu
bowler
|Full name:
|Titas Ranadeep Sadhu
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|2
|9
|Overs
|8.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|4
|Runs
|16
|116
|Wickets
|4
|9
|Avg
|4
|12.88
|SR
|12
|20.66
|Eco
|2
|3.74
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|0
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|7
|Balls Faced
|0
|16
|Avg
|0
|3.5
|SR
|0
|43.75
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0