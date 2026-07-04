Kanika S Ahuja

Kanika S Ahuja

all rounder

Full name:Kanika S Ahuja
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Giants Women

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches219
Innings011
Overs022.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs0142
Wickets07
Avg020.28
SR019.28
Eco06.31
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches219
Innings115
Not outs13
Runs1314
Balls Faced2271
Avg026.16
SR50115.86
Fours044
Fifties00
Sixies07
Highest148
Hundreds00

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