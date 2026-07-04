Kanika S Ahuja
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kanika S Ahuja
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|19
|Innings
|0
|11
|Overs
|0
|22.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|142
|Wickets
|0
|7
|Avg
|0
|20.28
|SR
|0
|19.28
|Eco
|0
|6.31
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|19
|Innings
|1
|15
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|1
|314
|Balls Faced
|2
|271
|Avg
|0
|26.16
|SR
|50
|115.86
|Fours
|0
|44
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|7
|Highest
|1
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0