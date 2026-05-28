Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026 ICC World Cup, Women 2025 ODI Series England vs India, Women 2025 T20 Series England vs India, Women 2025 ODI Sri Lanka Tri-Series, Women 2025 ODI Series India vs Ireland, Women 2025 ODI Series India vs West Indies, Women 2024 T20 Series India vs West Indies, Women 2024 ODI Series Australia vs India, Women 2024 ODI Series India vs New Zealand, Women 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2024 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2024 T20 Asia Cup, Women 2024 T20 Series India vs Australia, Women 2024 ODI Series India vs. Australia, Women 23/24 Test Series India vs Australia, Women 23/24 Test Series India vs England, Women 2023 T20 Series India vs England, Women 2023 ODI Series Bangladesh vs India, Women 2023 T20 Series Bangladesh vs India, Women 2023 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2023 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2023 T20 South Africa Tri-Series, Women 2023 T20 Series India vs Australia, Women 2022 T20 Asia Cup, Women 2022 ODI Series England vs. India, Women 2022 T20 Series England vs. India, Women 2022 Commonwealth Games, Women 2022 T20 Sri Lanka vs India, Women 2022 World Cup, Women 2022 ICC ODI World Cup Warmups, Women 2022 ODI Series New Zealand vs India, Women 2022 T20 Series New Zealand vs. India Women 2022 T20 Series Australia vs. India, Women 2021 Test Series Australia vs. India, Women 2021 T20 Series England vs. India, Women 2021 ODI Series England vs. India, Women T20 Series India vs. South Africa, Women 2021 ODI Series India vs. South Africa 20/21, Women Womens World T20 2020 T20I Tri-Series in Australia, Women 2020 T20 Series West Indies vs India, Women 2019 ODI Series India vs. South Africa 2019, Women T20 Series India vs. South Africa, Women 2019 T20 Series India vs England, Women 2019 ODI Series New Zealand vs India 2019, Women Womens World T20 World T20 Practice, Women World Cup 2017, Women

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026