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Four Teams Officially Seal Spots in Womens Cricket at Los Angeles Olympics
IOC and ICC have confirmed the teams which will be participating in the Women's competition of the LA Olympics. Four teams have already sealed their spot in the Olympics, as the T20 World Cup has its last four teams. India, Australia, England, and South Africa make it to the big tournament.