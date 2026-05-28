India

India

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur

India

Anushka Brijmohan Sharma

India

Arundhati Reddy

India

Bharati Shrikrushna Fulmali

India

Bharti Fulmali

India

Dayalan Hemalatha

India

Deepti Bhagwan Sharma

India

G Kamalini

India

Harleen Deol

India

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

India

Jemimah Ivan Rodrigues

India

Kashvee Sudesh Gautam

India

Kranti Munna Gaud

India

Minnu Mani

India

Nallapureddy Shree Charani

India

Nandani Shyam Sunder Sharma

Pooja Vastrakar

India

Pratika Pradeep Rawal

India

Prema Rawat

India

Priya Mishra

India

Priya Surender Punia

India

Radha Prakash Yadav

India

Renuka Singh Thakur

India

Richa Manabendra Ghosh

India

Saima Zakirhussain Thakor

India

Sajeevan Sajana

India

Sayali Ganesh Satghare

India

Shefali Verma

India

Shreyanka Rajesh Patil

India

Shuchi Upadhyay

India

Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana

India

Sneh Rana

India

Sobhana Asha

India

Sushma Verma Devi

India

Tejal Sanjay Hasabnis

India

Titas Ranadeep Sadhu

India

Uma Chetry

India

Vaishnavi Narendra Sharma

India

Yastika Harish Bhatia

India

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won3
Drawn0
Lost1
No result0

India Team Schedule & Results

T20 Series England vs India, Women

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

ENG

ENG

150

IND

IND

188

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

168

IND

IND

142

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ENG

ENG

184

IND

IND

180

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultIndia vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

IND

IND

170

PAK

PAK

106

ResultIndia vs Netherlands

India vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

IND

IND

209

NED

NED

114

ResultSouth Africa vs India

South Africa vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

RSA

RSA

161

IND

IND

158

ResultIndia vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

IND

IND

139

BAN

BAN

136

ResultAustralia vs India

Australia vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

AUS

AUS

172

IND

IND

170

India Women Cricket Team News

View all

Get to know India Women Cricket Team, find out everything first about the players of this cricket team, what motivates them to go out and win every time, and find out what unites the players in the team.

Four Teams Officially Seal Spots in Womens Cricket at Los Angeles Olympics

Four Teams Officially Seal Spots in Womens Cricket at Los Angeles Olympics

IOC and ICC have confirmed the teams which will be participating in the Women's competition of the LA Olympics. Four teams have already sealed their spot in the Olympics, as the T20 World Cup has its last four teams. India, Australia, England, and South Africa make it to the big tournament.

India Women Cricket Team03:12 PM, 28 June, 2026

AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

India Women Cricket Team02:11 PM, 25 June, 2026

AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

Another teams

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi

Australia

Australia

Tata

Tata

Malaysia U19

Malaysia U19

New Zealand

New Zealand

Islamabad United

Islamabad United

Garden Route Badgers

Garden Route Badgers

Nepal

Nepal

England

England