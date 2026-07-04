International career

Shabnam Shakil was born on June 17, 2007, and plays cricket for Andhra and Gujarat Giants. She bowls with her right arm and uses medium-fast pace. Shabnam was part of the Indian team that won the first-ever Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Her talent is clear, and she is becoming a key player in Indian cricket. Shabnam has the ability to bowl at high speeds and continues to improve her skills. Her goal is to break speed records and keep growing as a player. With her commitment and hard work, Shabnam is expected to achieve even more in her cricket career.

November 2022: Shabnam Shakil joined the India women’s under-19 cricket team. She played in a five-match T20 series against New Zealand’s under-19 team.

December 2022: Shabnam was selected again for the India women’s under-19 team to play in the 2023 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. She helped India win the tournament.

2023: Shabnam played a major role in India’s win at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup with her medium-fast bowling.

June 2024: Shabnam was added to India’s ODI, T20I, and Test squads for the series against South Africa. She joined the squad during the ODI series in Bengaluru, where India already had a 2-0 lead.

Leagues Participation

Shabnam Shakil has played in top cricket leagues like the Women's Premier League (WPL). She joined Gujarat Giants in the 2024 season and became the youngest player in the league's history.

WPL

Shabnam was bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 10 lakh ahead of the 2024 WPL season. At 16, she became the youngest player to debut in the league. In her first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, she did not take any wickets but impressed with her control. In later matches, Shabnam showed her skill, taking 3 wickets for 11 runs against UP Warriorz and helping her team win by 8 runs. Her economy rate was one of the best in the league that season. She is getting ready to play in the 2025 season for Gujarat Giants.

Year Team Notes 2024 Gujarat Giants Debuted as the youngest player in WPL at 16 years old. 2024 Gujarat Giants Took 3 wickets for 11 runs against UP Warriorz and helped win the match. 2024 Gujarat Giants Had one of the best economy rates in the 2024 season. 2025 Gujarat Giants Preparing for the 2025 season with the team.

Domestic career

Shabnam Shakil started her cricket journey in Andhra Pradesh, playing for local teams. She played at the district level until 2021, when she made her debut for the U-19 Andhra Pradesh team. After performing well in domestic tournaments, she was selected for the Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA). At the Zonal level, Shabnam’s bowling speed, reaching 110 km/h, caught the attention of Indian selectors, leading to her selection for a camp at the National Cricket Academy.

In December 2023, Shabnam was signed by Gujarat Giants for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). At just 16 years old, she became the youngest player to play in the league. In her first match against UP Warriorz, she took 3 wickets for 11 runs, helping Gujarat Giants win by 8 runs.

In April 2024, Shabnam played a match against the Eastern Zone women’s team. She recorded her best bowling figures of 1/21 in that match.

Records and achievements

Shabnam Shakil has set several records and achieved great success in her cricket career. Here are her key milestones:

2024: Became the youngest player in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

2024: Took 3 wickets for 11 runs in a match against UP Warriorz, helping Gujarat Giants win.

2023: Won the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup with the Indian team.

2024: Played in the Asian Under-19 Girls' Cup.

2024: Set a record for the fastest delivery in women’s cricket at 132.1 km/h against the Delhi Capitals.

Personal life

Shabnam Shakil, a young cricketer, has managed to balance her career with a fulfilling personal life. She comes from a supportive family, which has played a big part in her rise in cricket.

Family

Shabnam was born on June 17, 2007, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She studies in class 10 at Siva Sivani School in Marripalem. Her father, Md. Sha, works as a firefighter, while her mother, K. Eswaramma, serves in the Indian Navy. She has one sister, Shahjah Begum. Shabnam developed an interest in cricket because of her father’s love for the game.

Finance

Shabnam earns around ₹25,000 per month from her cricket career. She also makes money from playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and other cricket tournaments. Her net worth continues to grow as she progresses in her career.

Cars and House

Shabnam lives in Visakhapatnam with her family. There is no public information about her cars or house.

Scandals

Shabnam has not been involved in any major scandals. At 16, she impressed many during the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), playing for Gujarat Giants. In four matches, she took four wickets and bowled against big players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alyssa Healy, and Chamari Athapaththu.

Fans

Shabnam has a growing fan following with 11k followers on Instagram, where she shares parts of her life and career.