Tayyab Tahir News View all For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Tayyab Tahir, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate. NZ v PAK | Twitter horrified as abrupt power outage nearly takes blindsided Tayyab's head off When the equipment most pivotal to a sport are a 160g leather and cork ball and a two kilo wooden sledgehammer, with their primary uses being hurled at over 80 mph and swinging unabashed respectively, safety is always a concern. Add an unfortunate power outage and tragedy becomes near inevitable. Tayyab Tahir ZIM vs PAK | Twitter buzzes as Blessing Muzarabani’s run-out dream is dashed by Tayyab Tahir’s timely block Tayyab Tahir Pak vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief at Pakistan's fielding standards after super-sub inflicts elite run-out Tayyab Tahir PAK vs NZ | Pakistan announces squad for ODI series, Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman return to side

International career

Tayyab Tahir was born on 26th July 1993. He is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for Lahore Whites. He performed well in domestic cricket, which helped him earn a spot on the Pakistan national team.

Tahir is a solid batter who handles both spin and pace bowling well. He can bat in any position in the order, which makes him valuable to the team. He is an important part of Pakistan's middle order in ODIs.

2023

March 24, 2023: Tayyab Tahir played his first T20I match for Pakistan against Afghanistan at Sharjah.

January 2023: He was named to the Pakistan ODI squad for the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. He did not play in any of the three ODIs.

2024

March 2024: Tayyab Tahir joined Pakistan’s squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

December 13, 2024: He played in the second T20I against South Africa at Centurion. South Africa won the match by 7 wickets (206-5).

November 2024: Tayyab Tahir was selected for the Pakistan ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series, but he did not play in the first ODI.

2025

November 26, 2024: Tayyab Tahir played his first ODI for Pakistan against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo.

March 29, 2025: His last ODI match so far was against New Zealand at Napier. New Zealand won the match by 73 runs (NZ - 344/9, PAK - 271/10).

Leagues Participation

Tayyab Tahir played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in two consecutive years. In 2023, he was part of Karachi Kings, and in 2024, he joined Multan Sultans.

Pakistan Super League

Tayyab Tahir played in the Pakistan Super League in 2023 and 2024. He joined Karachi Kings in December 2022 and played five matches in 2023. In those matches, he scored 137 runs, including two half-centuries. In 2024, he was part of Multan Sultans and scored 85 runs.

Year Team Notes 2023 Karachi Kings Debut season, played 5 games, scored 137 runs, including two half-centuries. 2024 Multan Sultans Played for the team, scored 85 runs. 2025 Multan Sultans Part of the Gold category for PSL 2025, expected to play an important role.

Domestic career

Tayyab Tahir started playing cricket in 2007 at the age of 14, after moving to Lahore from his village, Thoon, near Sarai Alamgir. He joined the P&T Gymkhana cricket club, where he trained with former cricketer Abdul Razzaq. He played his first professional match in 2015.

In December 2018, Tayyab scored a half-century for Lahore Whites against Peshawar in his debut T20 match in the National T20 Cup. In January 2021, he joined Central Punjab for the Pakistan Cup and was named the batsman of the tournament. In 2021, he scored his first-century in first-class cricket during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Tayyab played for Central Punjab in the 2020/21 season, Southern Punjab from 2021 to 2023, and since 2023, he has been with Lahore Whites.

In 2022, he was picked by Karachi Kings for the Pakistan Super League. His PSL debut came in 2023, where he scored his first half-century against Multan Sultans.

In 2023, Tayyab scored 108 runs off 71 balls in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup against India. This helped Pakistan win, and he became a popular figure on social media.

Records and achievements

Tayyab Tahir has achieved several important milestones in his cricket career. Below are some of his key records and achievements:

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22: Scored his first century in first-class cricket during the second round.

Pakistan Cup 2020-21: Was named the player with the biggest contribution to his team's success at the end of the competition.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023: Scored a half-century in his debut match and became one of the top players for Karachi Kings.

Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Scored a century in the final against India, helping Pakistan win the tournament.

ODI Debut: Debuted in One Day Internationals on 26 November 2024 against Zimbabwe.

Last ODI: Played his final ODI on 12 February 2025 against South Africa.

Personal life

Tayyab Tahir keeps his personal life private and focuses on his cricket career. He comes from a humble background and follows strong family and religious values. Though not much is shared about his family, his career growth speaks to his dedication and hard work.

Family

Tayyab is married, but details about his wife and children are not publicly known. He values his family life and stays grounded despite his rising success.

Finance

Tayyab Tahir's net worth is estimated to be around $1.77 million. He earns money from playing in domestic cricket, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and international matches.

Scandals

Tayyab has faced some controversies. In 2022, during the National T20 Cup, he was dismissed in a controversial moment when his bat was taken by the opponent, leading to a dispute. Another incident happened when Rachin Ravindra got injured during an ODI series with New Zealand. Some people suggested the lighting caused it, but Tayyab denied this, stating that the ball was not raised high enough for the light to be a factor.

Fans

Tayyab has gained many fans because of his talent and strong performances in cricket. His batting style and consistency have impressed many, especially after his debut half-century in the PSL in 2023. His journey from a small village to playing for Pakistan has inspired many fans who support him.