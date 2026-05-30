Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Asia Cup 2025 T20 Series West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 T20 Series Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 T20I Series Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI Series New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Test Series Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2024 T20 Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2024 T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 T20 Series Australia vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Series Australia vs Pakistan 2024 Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Test Series Pakistan vs England, 2024 Test Series Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Series England vs Pakistan 2024 T20 Series New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2024 Test Series Australia vs Pakistan 23/24 World Cup 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, Warm-Up 2024 Asia Cup 2023 ODI Series Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 2023 Test Series Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan 2023 Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI Series 2 Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 T20 Series Pakistan vs. New Zealand 2023 T20 Series Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 ODI Series Pakistan vs. New Zealand 2023 Test Series Pakistan vs New Zealand 22/23 Test Series Pakistan vs. England 2022 T20 World Cup 2022 New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 T20 Series Pakistan vs. England 2022 T20 Asia Cup 2022 ODI Series Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2022 Test Series Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan 2022 ODI Series Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 T20 Series Pakistan vs. Australia 2022 ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Test Series Pakistan vs. Australia 2022 ODI Series Pakistan vs West Indies 2021 T20 Series Pakistan vs. West Indies 2021 Test Series Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 2021 T20 Series Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 2021 ODI Series Pakistan vs. New Zealand 2021 Test Series West Indies vs. Pakistan 2021 T20 Series West Indies vs Pakistan T20 Series England vs Pakistan 2021 ODI Series England vs Pakistan 2021 ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 Test Series New Zealand vs Pakistan 20/21 T20 Series New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2020 T20I Series Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 20/21 T20 Series England vs Pakistan 2020 Test Series England vs Pakistan 2020 ODI Series Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Test Series Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 T20I Series Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Test Series Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 2019 Test Series Australia vs Pakistan 2019 T20 Series Australia vs Pakistan 2019 ODI Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 World Cup 2019 World Cup Practice Matches 2019 ODI Series England vs Pakistan 2019 T20 Series England vs Pakistan 2019 ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 2019 T20 Series South Africa vs Pakistan 18/19 ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan 18/19 Test Series South Africa vs. Pakistan 18/19 ODI Series Pakistan vs. New Zealand 2018 T20 Series Pakistan vs. Australia 2018 Test Series Pakistan vs. Australia 2018 Asia Cup 2018 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan 2018 T20 Tri-Series Australia and Pakistan in Zimbabwe 2018 Test Series England vs Pakistan 2018 Test Series Ireland vs. Pakistan 2018 T20 Series Pakistan vs. West Indies 2018 T20 Series New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2018 ODI Series New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2018 T20 Series Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 2017 ODI Series Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 2017 Test Series Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 2017 ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Test Series West Indies vs. Pakistan 2017

T20 World Cup 2026