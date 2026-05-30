ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
|Country:
|Pakistan
|Country Code:
|PAK
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches Played
|2
|Won
|1
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|1
|No result
|1
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
Get to know Pakistan Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they prepare for upcoming matches, how they set new records every time and what helps not to lose motivation to win every time going out on the field.
Babar Azam has returned as the captain of Pakistan in the Test format. His return marks another captaincy change for Pakistan, as he replaces Shan Masood as the skipper. Under Masood, Pakistan encountered a win rate of just 25% in the 16 Tests played by the team.