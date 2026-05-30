Pakistan

Pakistan

Country:Pakistan
Country Code:PAK
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Abdul Samad

Pakistan

Abdullah Fazal

Pakistan

Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan

Ahmad Daniyal

Pakistan

Amad Butt

Pakistan

Arafat Minhas

Pakistan

Azan Awais

Pakistan

Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan

Faisal Akram

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan

Ghazi Ghouri

Pakistan

Haris Rauf

Pakistan

Hasan Ali

Pakistan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan

Khawaja Muhammad Nafay

Pakistan

Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan

Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan

Maaz Sadaqat

Pakistan

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Pakistan

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan

Mohammad Azam Khan

Pakistan

Mohammad Babar Azam

Pakistan

Mohammad Hussain Talat

Pakistan

Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Pakistan

Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan

Muhammad Abbas Afridi

Pakistan

Naseem Abbas Shah

Pakistan

Nauman Ali

Pakistan

Rohail Nazir

Pakistan

Saad Masood

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan

Saim Ayub

Pakistan

Sajid Khan

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan

Saud Shakil

Pakistan

Shadab Khan

Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan

Shamyl Hussain

Pakistan

Shan Masood Khan

Pakistan

Sufyan Moqeem

Pakistan

Syed Imad Wasim

Pakistan

Taijul Islam

Bangladesh

Usman Ahmed Khan

Pakistan

Usman Khan

France

Usman Khan

Pakistan

Usman Khan

Pakistan

Usman Tariq

Pakistan

Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026

Matches Played2
Won1
Drawn0
Lost1
No result1

Pakistan Team Schedule & Results

Pakistan Cricket Team News

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Get to know Pakistan Cricket Team, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they prepare for upcoming matches, how they set new records every time and what helps not to lose motivation to win every time going out on the field.

Babar Azam Returns as Pakistan Test Captain After Horror Run

Babar Azam Returns as Pakistan Test Captain After Horror Run

Babar Azam has returned as the captain of Pakistan in the Test format. His return marks another captaincy change for Pakistan, as he replaces Shan Masood as the skipper. Under Masood, Pakistan encountered a win rate of just 25% in the 16 Tests played by the team.

Pakistan Cricket Team08:12 PM, 30 May, 2026

Watch Shaheen Afridi Leave Reporter Speechless with Hilarious Reply

Pakistan Cricket Team08:02 PM, 22 May, 2026

Pakistan Set for Captaincy Shake-Up as Salman Ali Agha Emerges Favourite

Pakistan Cricket Team05:12 PM, 16 May, 2026

India-Pakistan Clash Reaches FIFA World Cup Final Level Popularity

Pakistan Cricket Team05:19 PM, 12 May, 2026

Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan With Third Consecutive Test Victory

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