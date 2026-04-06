Faisal Akram News View all If you want to know all the wins and losses of cricketer Faisal Akram, here you will find everything: what cricket records he has already set, how he trains, in which matches he plans to participate.

International career

Faisal Akram, born on August 20, 2003, is a young cricketer from Pakistan. He bowls left-arm wrist-spin and bats left-handed. Faisal has gained attention for his ability to spin the ball sharply and vary his deliveries. He mainly plays as a bowler, but he is known for his all-around skills in Pakistan's domestic and international cricket scene.

Faisal's cricket journey started early. In February 2024, The Cricketer praised him at just 16, calling him a player to watch. Four years earlier, Faisal joined a weeklong camp at the Tareen Cricket Academy in Lodhran. This camp, which attracted young cricketers from the region, became an important part of his development. During this time, Faisal impressed many coaches, including David Parsons, who later became the spin coach for Multan Sultans. Here's a look at his international career:

2022

Faisal was part of the Pakistan team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. During the tournament, he impressed everyone with his skills, including dismissing top Pakistani batsman Babar Azam in a practice match.

2024

November 24, 2024: Faisal made his debut for Pakistan in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. This game marked an important moment in his career.

November 28, 2024: Faisal played his second ODI match, again against Zimbabwe, building on his first match.

2025 (Future Plans)

In early 2025, Faisal shared his hope to play in all formats of international cricket for Pakistan by the end of 2025, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He remains focused on improving his skills and aims to make a strong impact for his country.

Leagues Participation

Faisal Akram was initially signed by Karachi Kings in the 2022 Pakistan Super League draft but did not play any matches.

Pakistan Super League

In 2024, he joined Multan Sultans and made his debut against Lahore Qalandars. He bowled 4 overs, took 2 wickets, and gave only 25 runs. This was the same match where Usama Mir took 6 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2022 Karachi Kings Did not play in any matches. 2024 Multan Sultans Debut against Lahore Qalandars; took 2 wickets, 25 runs.

Domestic career

Faisal Akram started his domestic career with Southern Punjab. He played his first T20 match on September 24, 2021, during the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. Soon after, he was signed by Karachi Kings for the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

In List A cricket, Faisal debuted on March 6, 2022, for Southern Punjab in the 2021–22 Pakistan Cup. He also made his first-class debut for Pakistan Television on December 22, 2023, in the 2023–24 President’s Trophy against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. Though he didn’t perform well in his first-class debut, he improved in subsequent matches. Faisal took 7 wickets in an innings and 10 wickets in a match, showing his potential for Test cricket in the future.

Faisal’s performance in the 2022 Cricket Associations Championship, where he took five wickets against Northern, proved his skill and growing talent. His progress in domestic cricket continues to reflect his strong potential as a bowler.

Records and achievements

Here are his key achievements:

First-Class Performance Took 7 wickets for 47 runs

Took 10 wickets for 139 runs

These performances showed his skill in winning matches. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup (December 2021) Named in the Pakistan squad for the tournament in the West Indies. National T20 Cup Debut (September 24, 2021) Played his first match for South Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

International Debut for Pakistan (November 24, 2024)

Played his first international match for Pakistan against Zimbabwe. Pakistan Super League Contract (2024) Signed with Multan Sultans for the 2024 season of the Pakistan Super League.

Personal life

Faisal Akram comes from a humble background and balances his career with a focus on family. He started his journey in cricket thanks to his brother’s encouragement.

Finance

In May 2024, Faisal’s wealth was estimated between $100k and $1 million.

Family

Faisal was born into a family with 9 siblings. His brother, Bilal Akram, played cricket at the local level and inspired Faisal to follow the sport. Cricket was not seen as a way to earn money in his family, but his brother’s support helped him focus on his cricket career.

Scandals

On April 1, 2021, Faisal shared his goal of taking the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli. He also mentioned that Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder, had sponsored a bat for him after chatting on Instagram.

Fans

He has a growing fanbase with 22k followers on Instagram and continues to gain more attention from fans