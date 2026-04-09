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International career

Haris Rauf, born on November 7, 1993, is a Pakistani cricketer known for his skills. His journey to international cricket began quickly after his debut in 2020.

2020 January: Debuted for Pakistan in a T20I match against Bangladesh. May: Received a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the Emerging Players' category. June: Was named in Pakistan's squad for the tour to England but tested positive for COVID-19. October: Debuted in ODIs for Pakistan against Zimbabwe.

2021 January: Joined Pakistan's Test squad for the series against South Africa. March: Named in the Test squad for the series against Zimbabwe. June: Included in the Test squad for the West Indies series. September: Played in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. October: Took four wickets against New Zealand and was named Man of the Match in a T20 World Cup match.

2022 February: Part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against Australia. August: Named in the squad for the Asia Cup. October: Selected for Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2023 August: Took his first international five-wicket haul, 5/18, against Afghanistan.

2024 May: Included in Pakistan’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Rauf's quick rise through the ranks and his strong performances have made him an important player for Pakistan in all formats of the game.

Leagues Participation

Haris Rauf has participated in multiple prestigious franchise leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), and Major League Cricket (MLC).

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Haris Rauf joined Lahore Qalandars in 2019 and quickly became an important player for the team. His pace and wicket-taking ability helped him establish a strong reputation in the league. Below is a summary of his participation in the PSL over the years.

Year Participation Details 2019 Lahore Qalandars Rauf joined the team and impressed with his performances. 2020 Lahore Qalandars He continued his strong form, contributing with key wickets. 2021 Lahore Qalandars Rauf remained a core player. 2022 Lahore Qalandars He took important wickets for the team throughout the season. 2023 Lahore Qalandars Rauf’s form remained strong, playing a key role for his team. 2024 Not Participating Rauf missed the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Rauf joined Melbourne Stars in 2019 as a replacement for Dale Steyn. He made an immediate impact with strong performances, including a hat-trick in 2020. Below is a summary of his participation in the BBL over the years.

Year Participation Details 2019 Melbourne Stars Rauf made his debut for the team and impressed early on. 2020 Melbourne Stars He became the first player to take a hat-trick for the Stars. 2021 Melbourne Stars Rauf continued his good form with solid performances. 2022 Melbourne Stars He maintained his strong bowling, contributing to the team’s success. 2023 Melbourne Stars Rauf made headlines with his memorable moment of forgetting knee pads. 2024-2025 Not Participating Rauf was not selected in the 2024-2025 BBL draft.

Major League Cricket (MLC)

In 2024, Rauf played for the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket. He participated in nine matches and took 4 wickets. Below is a summary of his involvement in the MLC.

Year Participation Details 2024 San Francisco Unicorns Rauf played 9 matches and took 4 wickets during the season.

Domestic career

Haris Rauf started his domestic career in 2018 when he was picked for Lahore Qalandars to play in the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. This was his first appearance in domestic cricket. In March 2019, he was selected for the Baluchistan squad in the Pakistan Cup. He played his first List A match in April 2019.

Later that year, Rauf joined Northern for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he made his first-class debut in September. The PCB mentioned him as one of the players to watch before the 2019–20 National T20 Cup.

In December 2019, Rauf joined the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League to replace Dale Steyn, who was injured. He impressed with a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes and a hat-trick against Sydney Thunder.

In December 2021, Rauf signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2022 season in England. In January 2025, he returned to domestic cricket, playing for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a match against State Bank. This game marked his first appearance in red-ball cricket since his Test debut in December 2022. His return is seen as an important step in preparing for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Records and achievements

Haris Rauf has earned numerous awards and set impressive records throughout his career.

Awards:

ICC Player of the Month (November 2024): He took 18 wickets in matches against Australia, helping Pakistan win the ODI series.

Player of the Match (Asia Cup 2023): He took 4 wickets in a match against Bangladesh, winning the award.

ICC Cricketer of the Year (2007)

Wisden Cricketer of the Year (2008)

Records:

Fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets: Rauf reached this milestone in his 71st match during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Canada.

Most runs conceded by a bowler in a single ODI World Cup edition: In 9 matches, he allowed 533 runs.

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single ODI World Cup edition: He allowed 16 sixes during the same tournament.

Personal life

Haris Rauf, known for his strong performances on the cricket field, also leads an interesting personal life. His story includes his family, financial achievements, and some moments of controversy. Below is a closer look at various aspects of his life outside of cricket.

Family

Haris Rauf was born on November 7, 1993, in Rawalpindi, Punjab, into a working-class family. His father worked as a welder. Haris grew up near the Diamond Cricket Club in Islamabad, but he did not join the club. He went to Islamabad Model College for Boys and later enrolled in an IT program at the International Islamic University. Before focusing on cricket, he worked at a mobile shop and played tape-ball cricket to earn extra money.

In December 2022, Haris married his classmate, Muzna Masood Malik, in a traditional nikkah ceremony. Muzna is known for her presence on TikTok, where she shares fashion and lifestyle content.

Finance

Haris Rauf’s net worth is estimated at $5 million (approximately 41 crore INR) as of 2023. His success in both domestic and international cricket has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Cars and House

Haris Rauf owns a house and a car, symbols of his success. His father’s emotional reaction when Haris bought the car shows how far the family has come from their humble beginnings. However, the specific details of his car are not shared.

Scandals

In February 2022, during a Pakistan Super League match, Haris Rauf tried to hit his teammate, Kamran Ghulam, after he missed a ball. Later, the two were seen hugging on the field, suggesting that there was no lasting tension between them.

In February 2024, the PCB ended Haris’s central contract after he declined to play in a three-match Test series against Australia. His decision led to criticism from Pakistan’s chief selector, Wahab Riaz, and team director Mohammad Hafeez. Haris was upset and considered quitting international cricket but decided against it after discussions with family and friends.

Fans

His wife, Muzna has gained popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, where she posts fashion, makeup, and lifestyle content.

In June 2024, Haris had an outburst at a fan in the U.S., which was captured in a video. The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, criticized the fan and warned about possible legal action.