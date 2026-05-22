Ravinder Singh Bopara

T20 Blast
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan
T20 Blast
The County Ground
NOR
165
GLA
162
Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
County Ground
WOR
91
NOR
191
Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
166
GLO
164
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
WAR
208
NOR
209
Durham vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
138
NOR
145
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
162
WOR
154
Northamptonshire vs Essex
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
238
ESS
108
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
County Ground
GLO
184
NOR
187
Northamptonshire vs Somerset
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
(7 ov.) 67/3
SOM
223
Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
GLA
NOR
Somerset vs Northamptonshire
T20 Blast
SOM
NOR
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
T20 Blast
NOR
WAR