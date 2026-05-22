Ravinder Singh Bopara

Ravinder Singh Bopara

all rounder

Full name:Ravinder Singh Bopara
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Northamptonshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1312038221323440
Innings107421287240322
Overs72.2310.053.42577.01349.3921.3
Balls------
Maidens10111401301
Runs2901523387938171976940
Wickets14016257248266
Avg29038.0724.1836.529.0226.09
SR43446.520.1260.1632.6420.78
Eco44.917.213.645.337.53
BB144756
4w011463
5w000311
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1312038221323440
Innings1910935357301403
Not outs12110405688
Runs57526957111282198458869
Balls Faced108734625992487407257
Avg31.9430.6228.4440.4440.1828.15
SR52.8977.84118.6951.540122.21
Fours712045415380696
Fifties0143556046
Sixies23417720265
Highest14310165229201108
Hundreds31031152

Ravinder Singh Bopara Schedule & Results

T20 Blast

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The County Ground

NOR

NOR

165

GLA

GLA

162

ResultWorcestershire vs Northamptonshire

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

91

NOR

NOR

191

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

166

GLO

GLO

164

ResultWarwickshire vs Northamptonshire

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

208

NOR

NOR

209

ResultDurham vs Northamptonshire

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

138

NOR

NOR

145

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Worcestershire

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

162

WOR

WOR

154

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Essex

Northamptonshire vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

238

ESS

ESS

108

ResultGloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

184

NOR

NOR

187

LiveNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

(7 ov.) 67/3

SOM

SOM

223

One-Day Cup

Ravi Bopara News

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For those who want to get to know cricket player Ravi Bopara better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.

WATCH, WCL | Parnell hops on to aura farming trend after dismissing Bopara in ENG-C vs SA-C game

WATCH, WCL | Parnell hops on to aura farming trend after dismissing Bopara in ENG-C vs SA-C game

The word ‘aura farming’ is now famous among the new generation, which is known as Gen-Z, as they use it quite often to explain or talk about something amazing. However, veteran cricketer Wayne Parnell recently followed this trend with his amazing moves after dismissing Ravi Bopara in WCL 2025.

Ravi Bopara11:31 PM, 05 February, 2024

‌ILT20 | Bowlers storm in Sharjah as Knight Riders pepper Warriors to extend winning streak

Ravi Bopara05:54 PM, 13 September, 2020

IPL 2020 | IPL will provide challenging cricket ahead of India- Australia series, reckons Ian Chappell

Ravi Bopara02:32 PM, 30 January, 2020

Kumar Sangakkara to lead MCC's 12-man squad for Pakistan tour

Ravi Bopara08:28 PM, 15 December, 2019

IPL 2020 Auction |﻿​ Delhi Capitals- Dream, realistic, wildcard and suggested buys

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