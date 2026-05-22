Ravinder Singh Bopara

WATCH, WCL | Parnell hops on to aura farming trend after dismissing Bopara in ENG-C vs SA-C game

The word ‘aura farming’ is now famous among the new generation, which is known as Gen-Z, as they use it quite often to explain or talk about something amazing. However, veteran cricketer Wayne Parnell recently followed this trend with his amazing moves after dismissing Ravi Bopara in WCL 2025.