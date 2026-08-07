Mohammad Imran Khan

Mohammad Imran Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Imran Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Bahawalpur Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches101178085
Innings181968084
Overs272.42858.1602.1299.1
Balls----
Maidens50529315
Runs917989133472368
Wickets293859595
Avg31.6225.6935.2324.92
SR56.4144.5438.0318.89
Eco3.363.465.557.91
BB61464
4w01133
5w12030
10w0300

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches101178085
Innings101644412
Not outs352178
Runs1673418423
Balls Faced50022126
Avg2.286.556.815.75
SR32083.2588.46
Fours385141
Fifties0000
Sixies02882
Highest6321811
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Ali, Asif

Ali, Asif

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Sudais, Mohammad

Sudais, Mohammad

Majid, Hasnain

Majid, Hasnain

Moinuddin

Moinuddin

Faisal, Mohammad

Faisal, Mohammad

Khalil, Shayan

Khalil, Shayan

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Ammar, Mohammad

Ammar, Mohammad