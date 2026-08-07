Mohammad Imran Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Imran Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|117
|80
|85
|Innings
|18
|196
|80
|84
|Overs
|272.4
|2858.1
|602.1
|299.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|50
|529
|31
|5
|Runs
|917
|9891
|3347
|2368
|Wickets
|29
|385
|95
|95
|Avg
|31.62
|25.69
|35.23
|24.92
|SR
|56.41
|44.54
|38.03
|18.89
|Eco
|3.36
|3.46
|5.55
|7.91
|BB
|6
|14
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|11
|3
|3
|5w
|1
|20
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|117
|80
|85
|Innings
|10
|164
|44
|12
|Not outs
|3
|52
|17
|8
|Runs
|16
|734
|184
|23
|Balls Faced
|50
|0
|221
|26
|Avg
|2.28
|6.55
|6.81
|5.75
|SR
|32
|0
|83.25
|88.46
|Fours
|3
|85
|14
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|28
|8
|2
|Highest
|6
|32
|18
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0