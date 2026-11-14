Suryakumar Yadav Sends a Strong Message With Stunning SMAT Knock
Suryakumar Yadav made his comeback to the domestic circuit after a long time. In his first game for Mumbai this season, he went on to score 60 runs off 21 balls, helping the team to win the game. The former Indian captain has sent a strong message to the selectors.
Suryakumar Yadav might have been dropped from the Indian team, but his urge to make a comeback still remains. He last played for the team in the finals of the T20 World Cup, where he led the line-up to win the title as a captain. Since then, he has not been a part of the side.
With the Indian team having moved on to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav is still eager to make his international comeback. He has still not ruled out the plans to be a part of the team for the 2028 T20 World Cup or the LA Olympics. With the aim set in his mind, he made his comeback to the domestic circuit.
Suryakumar Yadav played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as he was also a part of the opening game against Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 173, he went on to score 60 runs off just 21 balls, with 6 fours and 5 sixes.
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav is giving a statement of intent with his knocks. He has received a good start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as he now aims to continue the same even in the upcoming matches. If he is able to do well in the game even at this age, the selectors might be left with no other choice than considering him for a comeback.