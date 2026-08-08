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02:25 PM, 08 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 8! Odds for Upcoming Matches | SportsCafe
08:58 PM, 07 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 7! Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds at the Men’s Hundred Tournament | SportsCafe
03:11 PM, 04 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 4! Score Big Across Every Cricket Match Today! | SportsCafe
03:47 PM, 28 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 28! An Amazing Chance to Double up Your Reward! | SportsCafe
05:17 PM, 27 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 27! Southern Brave vs MI London at The Hundred | SportsCafe
11:30 AM, 26 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 26! Odds for Upcoming Matches
02:11 PM, 25 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 25! Welsh Fire vs MI London at The Hundred | SportsCafe
02:15 PM, 24 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 24! Odds for Upcoming Matches | SportsCafe
05:07 PM, 23 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 23! London Spirits vs Manchester Super Giants at The Hundred | SportsCafe
03:08 PM, 29 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 29! Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers XI at Global Super League | SportsCafe
04:59 PM, 21 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 21! Nottinghamshire vs Somerset at England Domestic One-Day Cup | SportsCafe
01:02 PM, 30 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 30! Maximize Your Rewards the Smart Way! | SportsCafe
03:00 PM, 31 July, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, July 31! Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets: A solid bet at 1.84
11:30 AM, 01 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 1! Southern Brave vs London Spirits at The Hundred | SportsCafe
07:49 PM, 01 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August,2! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches
03:24 PM, 03 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 3! Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave at the Men’s Hundred Tournament | SportsCafe
02:51 PM, 05 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 5! Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred
04:09 PM, 06 August, 2026
Sure Bet of the Day, August 6! Upcoming Match Odds | SportsCafe