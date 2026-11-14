Aaryavir Sehwag's Consistency Shines in U-19 Asia Cup Final, Twitter Reacts
Aaryavir Sehwag has been able to show his consistency in the Under-19 Asia Cup. In the final match against Pakistan, he was able to smash a brilliant half-century for the team. Scoring 58 runs, he gave a kickstart to the Indian team in this chase.
The Under-19 Asia Cup has almost come to an end, and this tournament will be remembered for the performances shown by Aaryavir Sehwag. Whether it was the first game of the tournament or the knockout stages, he never failed to score runs for the team on any occasion.
In the final match against Pakistan Under-19, the opposition set a huge total for the Indian team to chase. While Lakshya Raichandani held the other end firm, Aaryavir Sehwag took the responsibility to score runs for the team at a good pace.
He went on to complete his half-century even after suffering with an injury in the game. While the injury affected his game to some extent, he was still able to give a kickstart to the team by scoring 58 runs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his performances in this tournament:
Sehwag + Dravid
@mufaddal_vohra Plays like Sehwag, Consistent like Dravid.— One liner advice (@quote_for_daily) November 14, 2026
Aaryavir Sehwag was able to play like his dad Virender Sehwag. But he also showed consistency like Rahul Dravid in this tournament.
Papa se Aage
@mufaddal_vohra baap ki tarah fearless, par consistency mein toh papa se bhi aage nikal raha hai 😅 5 mein se 4 fifty plus— SportsClaus (@sportsclaus) November 14, 2026
Aaryavir Sehwag was able to show a fearless style of play just like his dad. But when it comes to consistency, he even left his dad behind with four half-centuries in five games.
Ready for IPL
@mufaddal_vohra He is ready for IPL debut.— Col Bimal Jaggi (Veteran) 🇮🇳🚩🔱 (@bkjaggi) November 14, 2026
Watching his performances for the Indian team at such a grand stage, it seems that he is also ready for the IPL. It remains to be seen whether he will enter the auction or not.