Mohit Ulva became the star for the Indian team with the match winning knock he played yesterday. While Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag were able to give a good start, it was not enough to lead the team to the win. The collapse being faced by the middle order in an attempt to accelerate derailed the chase to a great extent. But at the same time, Mohit showed that he has been a key all-rounder for the team even in intense games.