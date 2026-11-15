Mohit Ulva Recalls the Tense Final Moments of the Under-19 Asia Cup
Mohit Ulva became the hero of the Indian team in the Under-19 Asia Cup. He was able to change the game by scoring 49 runs off 26 balls in the final stages of the chase. Following the game, he opened up on his experience in an intense chase.
The Under-19 Asia Cup has come to an end, and what a thriller it was for the fans in the final match. The Indian team went on to secure its 9th title by defeating Pakistan Under-19 by just 1 wicket on the final ball of the game.
At one stage in this game, India stood at the score of 252/8, as everyone thought that the match was gone. But Mohit Ulva stood at one end of the crease to ensure that the team went through the line and eventually defeat Pakistan in the game where it matters the most.
He played an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 26 balls, leading the Indian team to the win. After the match, he said, “I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an all-rounder. This tournament had not gone well for me, but I had believed that I would be able to deliver today”.
Our Take
Mohit Ulva became the star for the Indian team with the match winning knock he played yesterday. While Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag were able to give a good start, it was not enough to lead the team to the win. The collapse being faced by the middle order in an attempt to accelerate derailed the chase to a great extent. But at the same time, Mohit showed that he has been a key all-rounder for the team even in intense games.