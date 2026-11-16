But with the aggression making the headlines, former Pakistani player Shoaib Akhtar also reacted to the same. He said, “We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way.”