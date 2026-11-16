India U-19 Celebrations Spark Reaction From Shoaib Akhtar
India Under-19 defeated Pakistan Under-19 in the Asia Cup finals, to win the title. While the win was thrilling, the celebrations by the Indian youngsters were a lot aggressive. Following this, Shoaib Akhtar has opened up on the celebrations, as he made some big statements.
The final clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup between India and Pakistan ended in the most interesting fashion. As India went on to secure a win on the final ball of the game, the celebrations were a lot more intense than what was expected.
Players immediately charged towards the opposition and started exchanging words. Along with that, they were also pointing out towards the dressing room of Pakistan, showing their aggression clearly on the field. The umpires and coaching staff had to intervene to ensure that things didn't escalate.
But with the aggression making the headlines, former Pakistani player Shoaib Akhtar also reacted to the same. He said, “We don't have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way.”
Our Take
Shoaib Akhtar, similar to the other former Pakistani players, was not happy with the kind of aggression shown by the Indian players in the game. It was visible that even the coaches were dissatisfied from the same, as he was quickly moving the players back to the dressing room.