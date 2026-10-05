Cameron Green Injury Threatens Australia’s Plans for South Africa Test
The Australian team has been affected with another injury ahead of the Test match against South Africa. Cameron Green is reported to miss the first test, as he is suffering with an injury. While the reports remain unclear, the team might be looking forward to the replacements.
The much awaited Test series between South Africa and Australia is all set to commence in the next few days. But right before the first test match, it seems that the Australian team has been hit with a major injury blow.
Reports suggest that Cameron Green, the key all-rounder for the team, won't be available in the first test. He is likely to miss out from the same due to an injury, which he suffered in his lower abdominal side, and is yet to recover from the same. This injury was sustained by Green in the third ODI against South Africa.
Along with the lower abdominal strain, he is also suffering with a sore shoulder, which prevented him from bowling much in the ODI series against the Proteas. Now with the injury concern growing, the Australian team will be eager to give him the required rest and bring down the other players in his place for the first game.
Our Take
Cameron Green is currently racing against time to be available for the Australian team in the Test series against South Africa. While he was already suffering with a sore shoulder, the lower abdominal strain has just added more to the same. As his availability remains questionable ahead of the first test, it now remains to be seen when he will be back in the team, as the Australian team prepares for a major challenge.