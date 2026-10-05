Nic Maddinson Opens Up on His Remarkable Test Return Against South Africa
Nic Maddinson has been recalled to the Australian team, ahead of the Test series against South Africa. As he aims to make his comeback, the story isn't just about him waiting by playing domestic and proving himself. He went through testicular cancer, battling the same while attempting to comeback.
Australian cricket also has its own set of comebacks, which have a unique story. Recently ahead of the Test series against South Africa, Nic Maddinson has been called back to the team as a replacement for Josh Inglis, who will be missing out on the first Test of the series.
The comeback story of Nic Maddinson is not an ordinary comeback story. He has been given a second chance following the time he went through testicular cancer, which kept him out of the game while he was going through chemotherapy. Nic also talked about his reaction when he received a call from George Bailey, the Chairman of selectors.
He said, “I thought maybe he was calling me to go to India for the A tour or ask about another young player around because I was a little bit unsure what was going on. We had a bit of a chat and obviously didn't feel like I was that close but still had hopes of maybe one day getting back into a Test squad. So, in terms of motivation, it's still always been there but yeah definitely a bit of a surprise.”
Our Take
After all what Nic Maddinson had gone through over the last few years, a phone call from George Bailey and his immediate arrival to South Africa has changed things for him. He didn't expect to be a part of the main team, as the Australian A side is also currently playing against India A. While he thought that he will be called up for the A team again, Bailey and the other selectors had something different planned for him.