Video: Bizarre Wide Ball Clears the Boundary in Canada Super60
Canada Super60 had one more unique incident which has taken over the internet. Ali Khan bowled a bouncer which was also missed by the wicket-keeper. But instead of the ball going for a four, it went for a six, giving five extras to the batting team.
The Canada Super60 is having some of the most unique incidents which cricket fans could ever witness. A few days back we saw Richard Gleeson taking the run up from the boundary line. While everyone thought it was just a long run up, later it was known that the boundary lines were short.
But now another incident of the tournament has come to the limelight, and this one is related to Ali Khan. Known for his bowling, he achieved something which has not been done in this format even by the speedsters such as Jofra Archer.
He bowled a bouncer which went over the batsman's head and even missed the wicket-keeper. Following this, the ball didn't go for a four, instead it went for a six, giving five runs in the form of extras to the batting team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
First in Bloodline
First in my bloodline to see wide ball go for Six (6wd) https://t.co/3NWky1KtpT— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 5, 2026
We have seen Jofra Archer giving a batsmen bowled out and the ball went for a six. But this is for the first time when a wide ball went for a six.
Joke Nowadays
Cricket is a Joke Nowadays, Every other some random leagues are happening 😭— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 5, 2026
Cricket is now being a joke for the fans who have been watching this game for a long time. A random league just keeps on happening and starts giving funny moments to us.
Don't be Surprised
Don’t be surprised if someone smashes 10 sixes off 10 balls in this league, as the boundaries are just 35-40 meters👇🏻— Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) October 5, 2026
We should not be surprised when any batsmen smashes ten sixes in ten balls in this league. The boundaries are hardly 35 to 40 metres in the same.
Declared as Four
This hits harder when you realise it was declared as a 4 by umpire 😹— Carnage (@Yesh_uuu_namod) October 5, 2026
Surely the ball went for a six after going for a wide. But the umpire signalled this ball for a four after giving it a wide.