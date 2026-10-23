While the BCCI aims to manage the workload of multi format players, Shikhar Mohan will be looking forward to seizing the opportunity. He has already done well for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy this season, as he now aims to deliver his best for the India A side. And if his performances continue to grow better for the team in this format, it is likely that the selectors would give him a chance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a few more India A games.