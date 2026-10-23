BCCI Announces Major Shake-Up Before New Zealand A Series
BCCI has announced a major change ahead of the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. KL Rahul is a part of the team for just one match, after which he will join the ODI side. For the remaining two games, domestic talent Shikhar Mohan has been added to the team.
The India A team will be going against New Zealand A for a three match Test series, which starts from tomorrow. And right before the series begins, a major change has been announced for the India A team.
KL Rahul, the veteran wicket-keeper, will be a part of the line-up for just one match. He will be playing the first unofficial Test, after which he will join the ODI side for the five match series. In his place, the BCCI has named Shikhar Mohan, the domestic talent, as a replacement.
Playing for Jharkhand, Shikhar Mohan has shown some commendable performances in the longest format of the game, having an average of 61.61. In the recent edition of Ranji Trophy, he has started the tournament with centuries in consecutive games.
Our Take
While the BCCI aims to manage the workload of multi format players, Shikhar Mohan will be looking forward to seizing the opportunity. He has already done well for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy this season, as he now aims to deliver his best for the India A side. And if his performances continue to grow better for the team in this format, it is likely that the selectors would give him a chance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a few more India A games.