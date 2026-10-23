Twitter Reacts as Fans Want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Replace Injured Ishan

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

17

Ishan Kishan has suffered with an injury ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand. With him being out of the game, fans have started to call for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be included in the playing XI. The young talent is yet to play since the Asian Games.

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The Indian team has suffered with an injury issue right before the second T20I against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, who already stepped out to bat late in the first game, won't be available to play for the team in the next match, scheduled to take place tomorrow. 

And this has been confirmed by the BCCI, with an official announcement which was made a few hours back. With Kishan being unavailable for the team, it also means that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could finally get his chance to play. While he has been impressive with the bat, he has not received many chances to play. 

Since the Asian Games, he has not played a single of the 6 T20Is India has played. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Ishan Kishan’s injury:

Possible?

With Ishan Kishan being out for this game, the Indian team could have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in. And Sanju Samson could come to bat at number three. 

Please BCCI 

A fan has made a request to the BCCI to make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the next game. Else they will start abusing the board again. 

Big Issue

Ishan Kishan has suffered with a low grade right abductor strain, and it seems to be a big issue since the name is way too huge.

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