Twitter Reacts as Fans Want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Replace Injured Ishan
Ishan Kishan has suffered with an injury ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand. With him being out of the game, fans have started to call for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be included in the playing XI. The young talent is yet to play since the Asian Games.
The Indian team has suffered with an injury issue right before the second T20I against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan, who already stepped out to bat late in the first game, won't be available to play for the team in the next match, scheduled to take place tomorrow.
And this has been confirmed by the BCCI, with an official announcement which was made a few hours back. With Kishan being unavailable for the team, it also means that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could finally get his chance to play. While he has been impressive with the bat, he has not received many chances to play.
Since the Asian Games, he has not played a single of the 6 T20Is India has played.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Ishan Kishan’s injury:
Possible?
@mufaddal_vohra Vaibhav in Sanju at no. 3????— Beingpositive 😊❤ (@Beingpositive_1) October 23, 2026
With Ishan Kishan being out for this game, the Indian team could have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in. And Sanju Samson could come to bat at number three.
Please BCCI
@mufaddal_vohra yrr @BCCI ab Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ko khila Lena,nhi to gaali dnge.— 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐦 (@the_carpdiem1) October 23, 2026
A fan has made a request to the BCCI to make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the next game. Else they will start abusing the board again.
Big Issue
@mufaddal_vohra Low grade right adductor strain sun ke bahut Badi bimari lag Rahi— Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) October 23, 2026
Ishan Kishan has suffered with a low grade right abductor strain, and it seems to be a big issue since the name is way too huge.