Kieron Pollard Takes Over as Mumbai Indians' Head Coach
Mumbai Indians have announced their new Head Coach, and it is none other than Kieron Pollard. He has worked with MI for a long time, both as a player and a coach. After Mahela Jayawardene stepped down, there was no better option than Pollard to step up.
A massive announcement has started the day well for the MI fans. The team announced that they have parted ways with Mahela Jayawardene, who was working as their Head Coach for a long time. After a series of bad seasons, the team decided that it's time to move on for a better future.
And eventually, they named a much familiar name as the new Head Coach. In a major announcement, the team has confirmed that Kieron Pollard will be their new Head Coach. This gives a massive boost to the line-up, as Pollard has worked with the team both as a player and a coach.
Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, he retired from the IPL and joined Mumbai Indians as their batting coach. Along with that, he has been the key player for the team in their five IPL title wins and two CLT20 title wins.
Our Take
Kieron Pollard being signed by Mumbai Indians as the new Head Coach is a major development for both Pollard and MI fans. But this will be a moment of concern for the CSK fans too, as Pollard has given them nightmares across various games. It now remains to be seen how this new start will be for Mumbai Indians, as they start the campaign with a different coach for the first time in a long time.