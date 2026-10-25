Twitter Explodes After KL Rahul's Unusual Hit-Wicket Dismissal
KL Rahul had an unusual dismissal in the unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. He got hit wicket while attempting to settle himself on the crease. This unusual dismissal by an experienced player has sparked reactions on Twitter.
The first unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A has turned out to be one which KL Rahul would want to forget. He already had a tough outing in the first innings of the game, and things went even worse when he stepped out to bat in the second innings.
In this innings, he went against Fraser Sheat and was looking good after facing a few balls. But his knock was limited to just 15 balls, as he scored 4 runs and got dismissed in an unusual way. Rahul, one of the most experienced batsmen in the Indian team, got hit wicket in the second innings.
This has sparked a lot of reactions by the cricket fans on Twitter:
Self Sabotage
Bowler watching KL Rahul get himself out: “Bhai, main yahan kya kar raha hoon phir?” https://t.co/MQgUrPqz04— Unpaid Opinion (@Unpaid_opinion) October 25, 2026
KL Rahul didn't want the bowlers to work on taking his wicket. So, he decided to get himself out in the worst ways possible.
Shocking
KL rahul in last 2 FC matches 1 & 4 vs Andhra 0 & 4 vs New Zealand A— RDK 🐿️🇪🇸 (@Champ_VK18) October 25, 2026
KL Rahul has managed to score just 9 runs combined in the four innings he played in his last two first class games.
Rahul vs Pant
How KL Vs Pant Rivalry Feels Like https://t.co/YIYJCgD4PX— 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐯 (@103atleeds) October 25, 2026
Fans have been clashing about who's better, whether it is KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. This rivalry feels similar to The Rock versus John Cena in the WWE.
Another Shocking Record
RECORD ALERT !!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨 “Extras” scored more runs than KL Rahul in the India A Match— johriii (@Alaukikjohri021) October 25, 2026
KL Rahul had another shocking record which he made in this game. Extras have scored more runs for India A than Rahul himself.