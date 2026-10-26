CSK Likely to Bring in Gareth Batty as New Batting Coach
Chennai Super Kings are still standing without a batting coach. Reports suggest that Gareth Batty, a former Irish player, is in contention for this spot. He is likely to be recommended to the team by their new Head Coach, Zaheer Khan.
Chennai Super Kings are still looking for players who could take up the role of a batting coach in their line-up. They have worked with Michael Hussey for a long time, but parted ways with him a few weeks back. Since then, the search for a new coach is still going on.
However, a recent update suggests that Gareth Batty is in contention to become the new batting coach of the line-up. He has worked with Surrey in the domestic circuit of England, and even led the team to success on various occasions in the County Championship.
It should also be noted that Batty has worked along with the CSK Head Coach Zaheer Khan, when he was working with Worcestershire. Reports also indicate that Zaheer Khan has recommended the team to get Gareth for this position, as an official announcement is still awaited.
Our Take
Having Gareth Batty as a batting coach would be a good boost to the team, considering the synergy he has with Zaheer Khan. A few days back, the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, also said that an official announcement on their new batting coach will be there in a few days. Some fans have been disappointed with the reports of Gareth Batty being the new batting coach, as they were expecting a familiar name to be there.