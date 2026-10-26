Having Gareth Batty as a batting coach would be a good boost to the team, considering the synergy he has with Zaheer Khan. A few days back, the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, also said that an official announcement on their new batting coach will be there in a few days. Some fans have been disappointed with the reports of Gareth Batty being the new batting coach, as they were expecting a familiar name to be there.