Kieron Pollard's New MI Role Leads to SA20 Exit.

Kieron Pollard Pulls Out of SA20 Following Appointment as MI Head Coach
Kieron Pollard has taken over a new role in Mumbai Indians. Being appointed as a Head Coach for the team in the upcoming season, he has decided to withdraw from the SA20. A few days back, the Super Kings franchise brought him in the auction for the tournament.
The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians seem to have reignited. And this time, the rivalry has not been limited to the time when the IPL was going on, as it has extended to the other leagues too. Fans were delighted and shocked at the same time when they got to know Pollard has signed with a Super Kings franchise.
The moment was thought to be the time when the rivalry between these two teams comes to an end. But a few days later, Mumbai Indians made one of the most shocking announcements. It was confirmed that Kieron Pollard has been appointed as their new Head Coach.
Still, a moment worth considering was that he is the coach of MI and a player of JSK in the SA20 at the same time. But as per the recent reports, it has been confirmed that Pollard will not be available for the Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming season.
Our Take
Kieron Pollard has been on the headlines for reviving the rivalry between Super Kings and Mumbai Indians franchise even when the IPL is not going on. By withdrawing himself from the Joburg Super Kings, he has shown that he is truly loyal to the MI Family, and won't be joining the arch rivals anytime soon. It remains to be seen what will be done by the Super Kings family to take revenge.