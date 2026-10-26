Mumbai Indians Consider Familiar Faces for Two Coaching Roles
Mumbai Indians are still looking for players who could fill the position of Assistant and Fielding Coach. Reports suggest that there are four contenders for the assistant coach position, while T Dilip remains a top contender for the fielding coach position.
Mumbai Indians have gone through a revamp in their coaching staff. With Kieron Pollard being named as the new Head Coach of the team, fans expected that the thrilling announcements for the team were now over. But it should be noted that there are two more positions which are left to be occupied.
As of now, Mumbai Indians is still looking for a new assistant coach and fielding coach. Reports suggest that there are four contenders present for the assistant coach position. These include Aaron Finch, a former MI & Indian player, another former Australian player, and a former Indian player.
While the names of the contenders have not been revealed, it seems that MI will be up to give another surprise to the fans. Along with that, reports also claim that T Dilip would be appointed as the new fielding coach for the Mumbai Indians team.
Our Take
A coaching revamp being done by the five time IPL champions shows the fact that they are now willing to change things for a better season. Their last title and final appearance came back in 2020, and since then, it has been six seasons when they have not been able to do well in the tournament. T Dilip being appointed as the fielding coach would be a great decision, as he has worked with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and many more, in the Indian team.