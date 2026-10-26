A coaching revamp being done by the five time IPL champions shows the fact that they are now willing to change things for a better season. Their last title and final appearance came back in 2020, and since then, it has been six seasons when they have not been able to do well in the tournament. T Dilip being appointed as the fielding coach would be a great decision, as he has worked with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and many more, in the Indian team.