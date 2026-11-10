From Football Glory to Royal Luxury! Harry Kane's £20 Million Mansion Will Leave You Stunned
Harry Kane is reportedly building a £20 million mansion in Surrey after demolishing his previously purchased £6.5 million property. The luxury residence will feature an underground cinema, swimming pool, gym and five-car garage.
As the Bayern Munich striker continues to enjoy an exceptional career, Harry Kane is reportedly investing in a £20 million mansion in Surrey after deciding to demolish his existing £6.5 million property instead of renovating it. Purchased in 2023, the home is located on the exclusive Wentworth Estate and is being rebuilt in a neo-Georgian style. The planned residence will include four main bedrooms, an underground leisure complex with a cinema, swimming pool, bar, treatment room and gym, along with a five-car garage featuring a rotating platform worth around £20,000.
Kane also reportedly lives in a hilltop mansion in Grünwald, Munich, valued at nearly £30 million. His car collection has been associated with several luxury models, including a Range Rover, Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar F-Type and Bentley Continental GT Supersports. He reportedly uses an Audi Q8 e-tron in Germany through Bayern's sponsorship arrangement with the manufacturer. These investments reflect the success of his remarkable 2025-26 season. Kane scored 61 goals and provided seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.
His tally included 36 Bundesliga goals, 10 in the DFB-Pokal and 14 in the Champions League. He also reached 100 Bayern goals faster than any player in the club's 126-year history. His performances earned him the Ballon d'Or, making him the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001 and the first Bayern player to claim the award since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.