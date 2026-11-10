As the Bayern Munich striker continues to enjoy an exceptional career, Harry Kane is reportedly investing in a £20 million mansion in Surrey after deciding to demolish his existing £6.5 million property instead of renovating it. Purchased in 2023, the home is located on the exclusive Wentworth Estate and is being rebuilt in a neo-Georgian style. The planned residence will include four main bedrooms, an underground leisure complex with a cinema, swimming pool, bar, treatment room and gym, along with a five-car garage featuring a rotating platform worth around £20,000.