Lionel Messi Set for Emotional Return to Argentina as Inter Miami Plan River Plate Friendly.

His most recent appearance there came on October 6, 2026, when Argentina defeated Benin 3-0. Messi had also faced River Plate in the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup final in Japan, scoring Barcelona's opening goal in their 3-0 victory. Meanwhile, Inter Miami remain focused on defending their MLS Cup title after finishing second in the Eastern Conference. They are scheduled to face Columbus Crew in the opening playoff round before turning their attention towards preparations for the 2027 season.