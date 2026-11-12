Lionel Messi Set for Emotional Return to Argentina as Inter Miami Plan River Plate Friendly.

Messi's Argentina Homecoming! A Historic First Awaits the Football Legend in 2027
Lionel Messi could return to Argentina in 2027 as Inter Miami reportedly near a pre-season friendly against River Plate at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium. The 38-year-old has never played a senior club match on Argentine soil.
He has made 29 appearances at the stadium for Argentina, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists without losing a match.
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi could make an emotional return to his homeland in 2027, with Inter Miami reportedly close to arranging a pre-season friendly against River Plate at Buenos Aires' iconic Monumental Stadium. Inter Miami manager Kily González has indicated that the proposed fixture is nearly confirmed, potentially allowing the 38-year-old forward to play in front of his home supporters once again.
The match would be particularly special as Messi has never played a competitive senior club fixture on Argentine soil. He left Argentina at the age of 13 to join Barcelona's La Masia academy and subsequently represented Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. Messi shares a remarkable connection with the Monumental Stadium, where he has made 29 appearances for Argentina, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists without losing a single match.
His most recent appearance there came on October 6, 2026, when Argentina defeated Benin 3-0. Messi had also faced River Plate in the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup final in Japan, scoring Barcelona's opening goal in their 3-0 victory. Meanwhile, Inter Miami remain focused on defending their MLS Cup title after finishing second in the Eastern Conference. They are scheduled to face Columbus Crew in the opening playoff round before turning their attention towards preparations for the 2027 season.