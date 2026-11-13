Who Will Inherit Messi's Iconic No. 10? Scaloni Makes a Big Revelation!
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that nobody will wear Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt in Friday's friendly against Uruguay. Following his contract extension until 2030, Scaloni revealed that he wants to assign the number permanently to a player capable of keeping it for years.
FIFA regulations require teams to allocate numbers from 1 to 23 in official competitions.
As the Lionel Messi era gradually comes to an end for Argentina, head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed his plans regarding the iconic No. 10 jersey following his contract renewal until 2030. Speaking at a press conference in Buenos Aires ahead of Argentina's friendly against Uruguay at La Bombonera on Friday, Scaloni confirmed that nobody will wear the famous shirt in the upcoming fixture.
He explained that the coaching staff have not yet decided who will eventually inherit the number. However, Scaloni expressed his desire to assign it permanently to a player capable of carrying the responsibility for several years rather than frequently changing its owner. FIFA regulations require national teams to assign consecutive squad numbers from 1 to 23 in official competitions, meaning Argentina will eventually have to allocate the No. 10 jersey.
Scaloni also discussed Argentina's future without Messi, acknowledging that the team cannot replicate his presence but will attempt to maintain a similar playing style through different players and tactical alternatives. The manager further revealed that he has not spoken with Messi about his contract extension but hopes the legendary captain is happy with the decision. Scaloni will now begin his renewed journey as Argentina prepare for a new chapter ahead of the 2030 World Cup.