Harry Kane Set for Ballon d’Or Glory? Bayern Star Reveals Family’s Stressful Wait!
Harry Kane has admitted that the wait to discover whether he has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or is causing stress for his family. The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals for Bayern last season and 12 for England. This season, he has netted 10 times for Bayern and six for England.
In the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Harry Kane has admitted that waiting to discover whether he has won football’s most prestigious individual award is creating considerable stress for his family. The Bayern Munich and England striker is currently the odds-on favourite ahead of the ceremony scheduled for Monday night at the London Palladium. Kane, 33, enjoyed an outstanding scoring campaign last season, netting 61 goals for Bayern Munich and another 12 for England.
His performances have continued this season, with 10 goals for Bayern and six for his national team. He also scored a penalty during Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal on Wednesday. However, Kane’s contribution was not limited to scoring. He produced an excellent through ball to set up Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s equalising goal, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities for teammates. Despite being the leading contender, Kane must wait until the ceremony to discover the result.
He explained that his wife and family would prefer to know the outcome beforehand because the uncertainty and constant rumours have become stressful. Nevertheless, he understands that keeping the winner secret builds excitement and attracts greater attention to the event. Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is considered the second-favourite, while Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is another leading contender. Kane hopes to enjoy the occasion without allowing the suspense to overwhelm him.