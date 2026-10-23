His performances have continued this season, with 10 goals for Bayern and six for his national team. He also scored a penalty during Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal on Wednesday. However, Kane’s contribution was not limited to scoring. He produced an excellent through ball to set up Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s equalising goal, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities for teammates. Despite being the leading contender, Kane must wait until the ceremony to discover the result.