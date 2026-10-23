More concerningly, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich forward has failed to score in his last six games. His recent goal drought has surprised supporters, considering his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers. The report suggests that Lewandowski's main problem is not a lack of opportunities but his inability to convert chances consistently. At this stage of his career, adapting to a new league may also present challenges as expectations remain high. Another major talking point is Hugo Cuypers' departure for Mexican football.