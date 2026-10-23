Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire Move Turns Into a Nightmare!
Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire move is raising concerns after a disappointing start in MLS. The Polish striker has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 19 games but has gone six consecutive matches without scoring.
His struggles have surprised fans, especially after Hugo Cuypers reportedly left for Mexico following Lewandowski’s arrival.
For the Chicago Fire, signing Robert Lewandowski was expected to bring experience, goals and a major boost to the team's attacking strength. However, the Polish striker's performances have reportedly fallen short of expectations, raising doubts about whether the move has worked out as planned. According to a report by MLS Multiplex published on October 22, 2026, Lewandowski has played 19 matches for Chicago Fire, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.
More concerningly, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich forward has failed to score in his last six games. His recent goal drought has surprised supporters, considering his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers. The report suggests that Lewandowski's main problem is not a lack of opportunities but his inability to convert chances consistently. At this stage of his career, adapting to a new league may also present challenges as expectations remain high. Another major talking point is Hugo Cuypers' departure for Mexican football.
The report claims that Lewandowski's arrival contributed to the Belgian striker's decision to move to Liga MX in search of more playing time. Cuypers had reportedly been scoring regularly before leaving Chicago. Although Lewandowski's experience and past achievements remain impressive, his current statistics have raised concerns among fans. Chicago Fire supporters will hope he rediscovers his scoring touch and proves that the club's investment was worthwhile.