9Winz – Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 450% up to 3,00,000 INR Bonus

9winz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 9winz If you are looking to start your betting journey then you are at the right place. 9Winz is a licensed and user-friendly sports betting and casino games suitable for Indian audiences. It comes with a massive welcome bonus of 450% up to 3,00,000 INR. If you want to bet or play some games, this is a place to check out. 9Winz is everything you want in one platform, easy and secure. Welcome bonus 450% up to 3,00,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 9winz

9Winz Overview The 9Winz betting site is one of the fastest growing brands in the business and has gained a solid reputation with Indian bettors and others who are into betting. The platform gives access to betting on a full range of sports, live games and casinos. There are also a number of Indian payment methods available like UPI, Paytm etc. The 9Winz owners hold an international license, but it was also clear that 9Winz is more than an international brand as it is fully catered to Indian tastes and passions (in both the games offered and the user experiences). The layout and functionality is great, customer support is fast, and the promotions available are vast - definitely worth checking out! Quick Facts About 9Winz Want an instant overview of what 9Winz has to offer? The table below shows the key facts you should know before registering. From the license details, supported languages to Deposit and Withdrawal and payment methods like UPI, Paytm etc. Whether you are interested in sports betting, casino games or a combination of both, this table has everything to offer to you: Quick Facts Feature Details Brand Name 9Winz Founded 2021 Founder Not Publicly Disclosed Headquarters Curaçao License Curaçao eGaming Welcome Bonus 450% up to 3,00,000 INR Game Types Sports Betting, Casino, Live Casino Deposit/Withdrawal UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Netbanking Languages English, Hindi 9Winz Score We have looked at 9Winz from the perspective of an Indian user and have mapped out pros and cons. It all depends on if you like or are okay with the positives, such as the specific local games and payment methods in India. Negatives include, there is no loyalty program and PC app. Check the table for more: Pros Cons UPI and Paytm Supported; No dedicated PC app; India-focused casino games like Teen Patti; Fewer international sports; Attractive 450% up to 3,00,000 INR welcome bonus; Wagering terms could be clearer; Fast registration and verification; Mobile App is yet launch. 24/7 support in Hindi and English; VIP Club after KYC verification.

Registration of an Account at 9Winz As a beginner you are just starting but even a single spin, bet can get you closer to VIP ranks. At this early stage, you are reaching the brink of a PreVIP stage where special perks like early access to premium games, personal customer support, expedited withdrawals. The more you play, the faster you can get up to the VIP stage. Creating an account on 9Winz is simple and quick. Follow these steps: 1 Click on the "Join Now" button Locate the green "Join Now" button on the official site and click on it to initiate the registration process. Sign Up Now 2 Provide your details Enter your phone number, email, password, and country in the respective fields. 3 Verify your phone number Complete the SMS verification process by entering the code sent to your mobile device. 4 Agree to the terms Read and agree to all the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy provided by the platform. 5 Confirm your age Confirm that you are over 18 years old to proceed with the registration process. 6 Click "Join Now" Once you've filled in all the required information and agreed to the terms, click on the green "Join Now" button to complete your registration. Go to Website

Login If you already have a 9Winz account simply click the “Login” button over the 9Winz home page and enter your email or registered username and your password. If you forgot your account credentials, simply reset them in the “Forgot Password” link.

Verification In order to fully activate your account on 9Winz and withdraw your winnings, you need to complete the KYC check with your documents. You will need to send in your government issued identifiable documents (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport) and proof of address (utility bill, bank statement). Your verification will be processed within 24 - 48 hours depending on what you upload.

9Winz Welcome Bonus New users receive 450% up to 3,00,000 INR across four deposits and a minimum deposit of 500. There is a 35x wagering requirement for the bonus to be completed in 7 days. Use bonus in casino or sportsbook section. Aviator, slots, and cricket all apply. This is one of the better welcome offers in the Indian market, especially with UPI and Paytm support. The four deposits are: Get 150% up to ₹50,000 on your first deposit.

Get 125% up to ₹70,000 on your second deposit.

Get 100% up to ₹80,000 on your third deposit.

Get 75% up to ₹100,000 on your fourth deposit. Other Bonus Offers 9Winz continues to reward its users through weekly cashback, Birthday bonus and bonuses on deposits. Regular players can expect a referral bonus by referring and earning Rs 1000 for each referral. CASHBACK BONUS: Cashback Bonus helps the bettors to get back their losses over a period, usually daily, weekly or monthly. Whether the players are on slots, live casinos or betting on sports, cashback means while bettors may have lost money, they can get some of it back. 9Winz also offers the similar cashback bonus: Weekly Cashback (Up to Rs 80,000): Calculated based on bettors’ estimated losses across slots and live casino games from the week as a whole.

GAME SPECIFIC: Bettors are entitled to 10% cashback on soft slots (10x wagering) and evolution live games excluding Baccarat, Bac Bo and Sic Bo and will also be given 10x wagering on the cashback and will have a limited time to use the bonus. REFERRAL BONUS: Get rewards for publicity. Players can refer their friends via unique referral link or code. Once their account is active and they make their first deposit both the players get their bonus. It’s a win- win to receive bonuses just by sharing the app with friends. 9Winz uses a similar bonus type with straightforward conditions. Players must have deposited at least Rs 1000 within 7 days. The referral bonus has a 10x wagering requirement and usually only applies to the first ten referrals. BIRTHDAY BONUS: 9Winz offers a special bonus for its players. An extra special birthday bonus offers rewards for the players on their birthdays. They just have to do the following: Register and Verify documents showing their correct birthdays.

Complete at least three deposit transactions and play all favorite games.

Relax and await your birthday bonus from 9Winz. This special birthday bonus is one of 9Winz’s unique additions and continues adding to your gaming experience. Register now to get your special Birthday bonus before it’s too late.

VIP Club When players register on 9Winz, they automatically register for their rewards and VIP Programs with no additional steps. Playing every real money game helps players reach closer to VIP level and exclusive rewards. Players progress through the tiers faster the more they play the games, unlocking all kinds of rewards they are eligible to. Rewards, special promotions all increase in value with higher VIP level. It is a very generous, dynamic loyalty program which enhances the overall gaming experience while rewarding players for their loyalty to the platform.

9Winz App for Android and iOS 9Winz does not have a dedicated Mobile application for Android or iOS. The betting enthusiasts can always visit the site instead. However, prepare yourselves to take the thrill with you everywhere. The 9Winz mobile app for Android and iOS is coming soon. Stay tuned for live updates and to enjoy your favorite casino games on the go!

9Winz Mobile Website Since there is no mobile application, you can visit the site. The mobile site is fast, responsive, and adapts perfectly to all screen sizes. It’s accessible via any browser and supports all features, betting, deposits, withdrawals, and more.

9Winz App for PC 9Winz does not have a specific PC application. The full version of the platform is fully accessible through internet browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. All features; casino, betting, and payments are available.

Deposit / Withdrawal Methods 9Winz shines in payment convenience. It accepts a wide range of India-specific options: Deposit: UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Netbanking, Google Pay, Credit/Debit cards

Withdrawal: UPI, Paytm, Bank Transfer No extra charges are applied, and the minimum deposit is Rs 500. The minimum withdrawal amount is Rs 1000 and it usually takes 12 to 48 hours after KYC verification. How to Deposit Depositing in your 9Winz account is fast, safe and hassle free to let the players play. The designs are structured keeping user convenience in mind. For sports betting, live casino games or playing slots, the funds are in the wallet so that the experience is uninterrupted. 9Winz has a number of payment methods including UPI, Paytm etc to make transactions easy. DUe to the processing time, players’ money will be kept safe in the wallet using encrypted systems. Follow the steps to deposit amount in your account: Log in to your account. Click “Deposit.” Choose your preferred method (e.g., UPI). Enter the amount and details. Confirm and complete the transaction. How to Withdrawal Money Getting your winnings from 9Winz is an easy and secure process designed to provide the bettor with a worry-free way to access their funds. After winning they can get their amount in just a few clicks. They have reliable withdrawal options specifically for Indian players like UPI and bank transfers. Before you proceed for withdrawal, you will need to complete your KYC. It is important to ensure a secure transaction process. Follow the steps below to withdraw your money: Go to the “Withdraw” section in your profile. Choose a withdrawal method. Enter the amount. Submit your request (ensure KYC is completed). Wait for processing.

9Winz Sportsbook 9Winz gives a solid sportsbook experience heavily centered on cricket and football per the opinion of Indians. Odds are competitive and there are many pre-match and live betting markets. Cricket Cricket fans in India will find 9Winz a top betting site for various matches and tournaments. 9Winz provides its cricket betting customers the biggest coverage when it comes to cricket matches and tournaments. 9Winz covers IPL, World Cup, Asia Cup, and domestic Indian leagues. Players can also bet live that allows you to place a bet while the action is on. Bet types include: Match Winner

Top Batsman

Overs/Unders

Live Betting Football Football lovers can enjoy both domestic and international leagues on their devices through 9Winz. It allows you to place bets on premier competitions to many more such leagues available on 9Winz. Pre-match to live bets, 9Winz allows all football enthusiasts to place bets on the game. The platform will help you stay in the action too with in-depth information about live developments on the games. It will also help you explore more betting options in Football. With so many betting markets available at 9Winz, players from entry-level to more experienced have plenty of opportunities to gain profit. The biggest markets are 1x2 giving you the option to bet on the home win, away win and draw. Double chance which allows you to cover two of the three outcomes so the players have a better chance of cashing out. Lastly, Correct Score which gives the bettors an option to take on a little more risk by challenging you to select the exact final outcome of the match. These markets are available on all of the major leagues and are flexible, strategic and exciting for any football betting player. Covers major leagues like: Premier League

La Liga

ISL

UEFA Champions League Tennis Tennis enthusiast can access betting 24*7 on 9Winz with coverage of all major tournaments. From Gland Slams like Wimbledon and US Open to ATP and WTA and tournaments around the world, there will always be something to bet on for the bettors. The site provides in-play betting with real time updates to give players insights on every instant so that smart bets can be made while the match is on. Whether it is about backing favorite players or spotting potential value in underdogs, 9Winz has fast and fruitful Tennis betting. Get in on the action for: Grand Slams (Wimbledon, US Open)

ATP & WTA events

In-play betting with real-time stats Basketball Basketball fans can take benefits from an array of different betting markets on 9Winz. Whether it is about following a particular team or simply enjoying the game, 9Winz has it all covered with full betting coverage on NBA and other top international leagues. Offers NBA betting and more. There are plenty of ways to get in on the action. With the changing odds and dynamic experience of live action, players can count on 9Winz to provide with the total basketball betting experience. Here are the popular bet lines: Moneyline- Who will win

Totals- Points over/under

Point Spread- Margin of victory

eSports When it comes to eSports, 9Winz has an admirable range of games, covering most major leagues and events such as CS2 and Dota 2. The odds are generally fair, which is really series for any bettor who is looking for returns. If you are on the lookout for super niche markets, the options might be a little limited. Dota 2 Dota 2 fans will find an impressive selection of betting markets on 9Winz especially during the marquee eSports tournaments such as The International. THe competitive odds and live updates that the players get will add to the excitement and to the enjoyment of betting on Dota 2no matter if it’s a casual bettor or a well-experienced eSports player. Most importantly, 9Winz allows bettors to bet on: Match winner

First blood

Map winner League of Legends (LOL) League of Legends is a mainstay of 9Winz’s eSports betting vertical, and players can be sure that it will be well represented during the major global events like the World Championships. Bettors can pursue several betting markets relating to in-game events like turrets destroyed and objective control, both of which invite deeper strategy and require more attention from the bettor. If bettors want to bet on LOL, betting at 9Winz will be exhilarating. Here are the areas to bet on: League of Legends World Championships

In-game events

Objective control bets CS:GO 9Winz has a terrific selection of CS:GO betting options and can place bets from global, regional and nation wide matchups. The below mentioned markets gives the players the freedom to bet from a tactical point of view. Betting on CS:GO at 9Winz is fast, unpredictable and engaging from the pistol round all of the way until the final clutch. Some of the available Markets include: Round totals

Winner

Handicap betting

Types of Bets Regardless of your experience level, whether the bettor just wants to experience something new or is an expert, there is something for them at 9Winz. Bettors can also bet practically any way that they want to bet and on any kind of market they think of. There are lots of different betting formats and players can use a variety of strategies and think through how to take advantage of match scenarios with formats like Handicap betting and Over/Under betting. 9Winz offers a wide variety of bets for novices and experienced gambling enthusiasts. Single: One bet, one outcome.

Accumulator (Parlay): Combine multiple bets for bigger payouts.

System Bets: More forgiving than parlays.

Handicap: Useful when teams are unevenly matched.

Over/Under: Bet on totals like goals, runs, or points.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on 9Winz is simple, quick and easy even for a beginner. Whether it’s betting on a cricket match or playing an online casino game, the platform has been designed for ease of use. After following the steps mentioned below, within seconds the bet is activated. In general, 9Winz does an efficient job at allowing users to make a bet in just a few taps. Log in and go to Sports or Casino. Choose a sport and event. Select the market. Enter your stake amount. Click “Place Bet” and confirm.

9Winz Casino 9Winz offers a vibrant online casino with extensive variety and quality. It integrates products from all of the best producers including Evolution, Ezugi and Pragmatic Play ensuring a seamless gaming experience with incomparable video quality. 9Winz Casino offers slots, table games including blackjack and roulette. Players will be able to easily navigate the online casino with rapid load times on each game and be able to find what they are looking for from this all-in-one gaming experience.

Popular 9Winz Games 9Winz features an exciting, varied gaming section that has something for everyone. There are brilliant video slots, high limit card games, live dealer tables and high speed crash games. The platform is powered by leaders in the software industry like Evolution, Ezugi and Pragmatic Play, which means every type of player can have confidence in smooth gaming and fair outcomes. Whether it’s for fun or profit, the top games at 9Winz promise great gameplay and lots of fun. Slots 9Winz has a large slot collection that fits every type of player. Whether the player is into the simple classic 3-reel slow or amazing modern video slots or amazing modern video slots where you can be immersed in graphics and unique themes, there are many very engaging slot themes to enjoy. If the bettor likes ancient civilization, Bollywood, action, adventure or classic then they will have lots of fun. Along with bonus rounds and free spins, added with high RTP then you are in for an engaging experience. From ancient Egypt to Bollywood themes, enjoy: 3-reel classics

Video slots

Bonus rounds & free spins Crash Crash games have taken off in popularity, there are many games like Space ZY, Spaceman, Robot’s crash but Aviator is at the front of the pack with 9Winz. In this fast-paced multiplier game, the bettor can cashout before the plane crashes. It’s intensely exciting and rewards quick thinking and decision making, offering a new spin on risk vs reward gameplay. Great for players who want to combine timing and strategy. Poker Poker players cannot complain at 9Winz; they have many options at their disposal. Players can enjoy many game types, including fast, electronic options like Video poker machines, multi-player, casino classic options including live dealers for Texas Hold’em and Three Card Poker games. Poker is ideal for casual players to have fun and organised strategy players who want to put their skills against real human players. Video Poker

Live Poker (Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker) Baccarat Baccarat is a casino classic, and is very popular at 9Winz. Both players and dealers can enjoy the simplicity of the game and feel very sophisticated playing it. Players can completely bet on the Player, Banker or a Tie. With plenty of live dealer tables and very, very low lag on video streaming. Baccarat players will feel a premium once in a lifetime live casino experience every single game. Player: Bet on the Player hand to win. Offers a near 1:1 with a slightly lower house edge than you might expect. Banker: A popular bet due to its higher odds of winning. Comes with a small commission on wins (usually 5%) because of its advantage. Tie: Bet that both Player and Banker will have equal totals. Higher payout (typically 8:1 or 9:1) but much lower probability of hitting. Blackjack Blackjack at 9Winz offers an exciting mix of strategy and skill. With various versions available, players are able to take on professional live dealers in real time. Players both experts and novices will love the fast-paced pedigree of the game, it is a classic that undoubtedly deserves a try. Roulette Spin that wheel and get ready! 9Winz offers European, American and French Roulette. The choices of bet options are immense; red/black or full number combinations, go as crazy as you want. With a live casino vibe, it does not get any better than this. Jackpot Games 9WInz providing a jackpot section offers the best chance to win life-changing amounts of money. Progressive slots, which include Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune for example, are a freat way to give away some fast cash where the prize poo continues to rise with every player’s actions leading up to the moment that someone wins the big bucks. If any bettor is looking for the highest concentration of reward opportunities, the jackpot games at 9Winz is where they want to be.

Support 9Winz provides 24/7 customer service via: Live Chat (instant support)

Email (support@9winz.com)

Telegram/WhatsApp channels for faster replies Support is available in both English and Hindi.

SportsCafe Verdict All things considered, and after visiting 9Winz, we confidently put it in the top tier of online betting sites for Indian players. Their welcome bonus is generous, their UPI payment methods feel easy and safe, and they are the first for casino gaming for Indian players. 9Winz checks off almost everything we look for in our choice of online betting sites for Indian players. The drawback is the absence of mobile and PC apps. But with enough variety of games and betting options, we are able to recommend 9Winz to casual players and serious players alike.