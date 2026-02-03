9winz Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

9winz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 9winz The 9winz is not just on the website but also allows Indian users to access sports betting and casino games on their smartphones. There is no native app yet, but you can still use the app like features on Android and iOS, through its website. It totally functions like an app and provides all features in a single place. From cricket betting to Aviator, Andar Bahar, slots and live casino tables, everything is available online without even visiting on Google Play Store or App Store. The site supports Hindi, accepts Indian rupees and offers instant payments through UPI and Paytm. Read on for a detailed review covering bonuses, installation, system requirements and more. Welcome bonus 450% up to 3,00,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 9winz

9winz App Review The 9winz app is a complete casino and sports betting platform specifically designed for Indian players with exciting slots, live dealer tables, crash games and a sportsbook all in one place, along with a cashier that offers UPI payments like Paytm, PhonePe and other Indian payment options. The app interface is available in both English and Hindi, and you can also switch between dark and light themes as per your convenience. New customers are welcomed with a 450% up to 3,00,000 INR welcome package on four deposits. Existing users can avail weekly cashback and get specific offers. Below is a summary of the key details of the 9winz app. App Review Feature Details Official website 9winz.com Current version App Coming Soon APK file size (expected) ~25-40MB Installed client size NA Supported operating systems (expected) Android 5.0+ and iOS 8.0+ Download cost Free License Curacao eGaming Licence (Company Number 155962) Welcome bonus 450% up to 3,00,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI (Paytm, PhonePe) Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, NetBanking, e-wallets and Cryptocurrency and others Advantages and Disadvantages 9winz mobile platform provides many features for Indian users, but there are some limitations too. In the table below we have listed its main advantages and disadvantages. Pros Cons Wide range of casino games and a growing sportsbook; Requires manual installation; Supports Hindi and accepts INR via UPI, Paytm, PhonePe and cards; Withdrawal methods are fewer than deposit options. 24/7 customer support via live chat and email; Big welcome package (450% up to 3,00,000 INR) and regular cashback. The 9winz App Functionality and Design The 9winz mobile platform is light and responsive on most modern smartphones. Every page loads quickly and the navigation bar gives a smooth switching experience between casino games, sports betting, live dealer tables and cashier. A dark theme helps reduce eye strain during long sessions on the platform, while clear typography makes it easy to read odds and game rules. Crash titles games like Aviator loads in seconds and live casino streams maintaining good quality even on 4G networks. Players can set up push up notifications to receive offers and match updates. Platform’s overall design balances the simplicity with a full set of features giving both new and experienced players.

How to Get a Bonus in the 9winz App? 9winz offers many bonus and promotional offers, which is accessible through its mobile platform. After creating an account and making your first deposit the system automatically credits the welcome bonus amount, based on how much you deposit. To view current deals, open the‘Promotions’section. On this page, you can activate 9winz cashback offers, provider of the day rewards and crypto deposit bonuses withjust a single tap. All bonuses have their own wagering requirements and time limits, so it is important to always check the rules and conditions. Rewards are credited in INR and will show you the details in your personal profile. Welcome Bonus New users at 9winz get a 450% up to 3,00,000 INR on their first four deposits. To get it, register then choose INR as your currency and go to the bonus section after logging in. The bonus at 9winz very big and on first four deposits, which is is 150% up to ₹50,000 on the first deposit, 125% up to ₹70,000 on the second, 100% up to ₹80,000 on the third and 75% up to ₹1,00,000 on the fourth. Each bonus and deposit combination must be wagered thirty times within seven days. You can withdraw the bonus balance once the wagering requirement is met. Other Promotions and Bonuses Apart from welcome bounces, 9winz also brings sports betting offers and casino game offers to keep players entertained. It also has offers like weekly cashback, which returns a percentage of net losses depending on your bet. This can give you anywhere from 5 percent to 10 percent of your real money loss. A provider-of-the-day deal gives 10 percent cashback on selected slot developers. The provider changes each day of the week. Crypto deposit bonuses are also rewarded to players for deposits made via digital currencies, starting at ₹2500 and increasing by 20 percent, 10 percent, and 5 percent on the first three deposits. We have added some offers below that you can get on the 9winz mobile platform. Other Bonuses and Promotions Promotion Offers Weekly Cashback 5 % to 10 % back on weekly losses; requires ₹1500+ in losses Provider of the Day Providers rotate from Monday to Friday; e.g., NetEnt on Tuesday Crypto Deposit Bonus 20 % on 1st deposit, 10 % on 2nd, 5 % on 3rd; min deposit ₹2500 Email Verification Gift Register and verify your email to receive ₹100 for slots Birthday Bonus Verify your ID and deposit at least once to receive a birthday present Crash Games Mastery Jackpots Mastery Jackpot ₹1,00,000 Every Week Sunday 6PM Slot Games Leaderboard ₹1,05,000 Weekly Prize Pool/₹15,000 Daily Cash Prizes Live Games Leaderboard ₹1,40,000 Weekly Prize Pool/₹20,000 Daily Cash Prizes

9winz App for Android 9winz currently offers an app-like experience service through the official website, which you can save on your home screen and use just like an app. This allows players to enjoy slots, live casino, crash games and sportsbook from their smartphones. This app also offers UPI, apps like PhonePe and Paytm and other payment options. It also includes local games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. System Requirements for Android We have given important information about the upcoming 9winz app as per the information given so far. System Requirements for Android Requirement Minimum Specification Recommended Specification Android OS version 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher 8.0 or higher RAM 1 GB 2 GB or more Processor 1.2 GHz or faster 1.5 GHz or faster Free storage At least 100 MB 200 MB for smoother updates Internet connection 3G/4G/5G or Wi‑Fi Any stable connection Supported Android Devices The 9winz APK will be compatible with both budget and premium smartphones. Popular brands that meet the above requirements include below. Samsung Galaxy series

Google Pixel phones

Xiaomi Redmi and Mi devices

OnePlus models

Vivo

Oppo

Motorola

Asus And any other Android devices with at least 1 GB of RAM and updated to Android 5.0 or later will run smoothly, making it accessible to most Indian players.

Download 9winz APK for Android You will be able to install the 9winz app on Android by following the easy steps given below. Every step is short and very easy. 1 Open Browser Launch your preferred web browser on your Android device. Registration 2 Visit Website Enter the URL of the website in the browser's address bar. 3 Sign Up or Log In If you're a new user, sign up for an account. Existing users can log in with their credentials. 4 Explore Betting Options After logging in, you can view the wide array of options available on the platform.

9winz App for iOS There is currently no native iOS application available in the App Store, but 9winz still offers a mobile web app that you can add to your iPhone or iPad home screen. The web app works exactly like an app and provides single tap access to slots, live casino games, crash titles and cashier options. Payments are made directly from Safari via UPI, cards or digital wallets. Players can also claim bonuses just like the Android version. Apple players get automatic updates, so you don't have to worry about updates as well as features, promotions and offers. System Requirements for iOS This web app works on most modern Apple devices. We have mentioned the minimum requirements for its smooth performance below. System Requirements for iOS Requirement Minimum Specification Recommended Specification iOS version 8.0 or newer 12.0 or newer RAM 1 GB or more 2 GB or more Storage space 100 MB free 200 MB free Internet connection 3G/4G/5G or Wi‑Fi Stable 4G or Wi‑Fi Supported devices iPhone 6 and newer, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro iPhone 8 or later Supported iOS Devices i9winz works seamlessly on all iPhone and iPad models with OS 8.0 or later. Below we have listed the iOS device models, by looking at which you can check the compatibility of your Apple devices. iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 8, X, XR, XS, 11, 12, 13, 14 and later

iPad Air

iPad Mini

iPad Pro

Standard iPad models

iPod Touch Since this web app is totally browser based, you don’t even need to download the app separately.

Download 9winz App for iOS To download 9winz web app or add its shortcut to your iOS device’s homescreen, simply follow the steps given below. 1 Open Safari Browser Launch the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad. Sign Up Now 2 Visit Website Type the official 9winz website URL in the Safari address bar. 3 Log In or Sign Up Log in with your existing account credentials or sign up if you're new to the platform. 4 Explore Betting Options Once logged in, explore the available betting options on the browser version.

How to Update 9winz App to the Latest Version 2025? 9winz users do not need manual updates right now, as users are now accessing the 9winz app through the web app. And whenever we click or load anything on the site, the tab automatically gets updated from the platform server. Because of this, the web app always loads the latest version when opened through the home screen shortcut and regular updates include bug fixes, new games and improved security. Check the official site from time to time to make sure you have the latest features and you can also subscribe to email notifications.

How to Register in the 9winz App? Creating an account on 9winz is very easy and fast. We have explained the 9winz registration process below. You can easily create your account by following the instructions below carefully. Open the 9winz website or web app and tap on the Join Now option Register with your phone number, email or social login like Gmail or Apple ID Enter your phone number or email Set a strong password Choose INR as your currency Accept the terms and submit the form Add OTP code or confirm the link sent to your email Your account is fully activated now. You can choose your favourite offer, make your deposit, and start playing.

9winz App Login Logging into 9winz is quite fast and secure. Launch the 9winz app or open the web shortcut and click theLog Inbutton. Then enter your registered email or phone number and password. You can enable the biometric authentication such as fingerprint or face ID for faster login. You can reset the password of your 9winz account by clicking on theForgot Passwordoption to reset the password. For this, you just have to verify your account through the email received on your phone. If you have registered your account, then you can check your balance, betting history and activate bonuses and important settings such as push notification from the account’s dashboard.

How to Bet Using the 9winz App? There are a few easy steps to place a bet or play a game on 9winz. First, open the app and choose theSportsorCasino gamesaccording to your preference. You can check sports betting options in sports events such as cricket, football or tennis for sports betting. Click on the odds next to your chosen outcome to add it to your bet slip. Enter your bet, review the potential payouts and confirm the bet. To play casino games, choose a category such as slots, live dealer tables or crash games and choose your favorite game. Adjust your bet and start playing. You can also combine multiple options into a single bet slip using the accumulator option.

Sports Betting Although 9winz is known for its best casino offers, its sportsbook allows users to bet on popular sports such as cricket, football, tennis and kabaddi through the 9win app. The platform offers both pre-match and in-play markets with odds updated in real-time. The interface makes it easy to find tournaments and leagues and features such as early cash-outs and accumulator bets provide flexibility. Since 9winz Sports is a new area, the range of markets may be slightly smaller than major bookmakers. But it still covers the major events for Indian punters. Cricket App 9winz allows its players to bet on every international and domestic cricket match. This includes tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup and bilateral series. You can bet on match winners, top batsmen, top wicket takers, total runs and player performance as well as other options. Real-time odds are refreshed on your phone after every ball and the early cash-out feature helps you ensure profits or minimize losses. Live scores and ball-by-ball updates help you place bets. Tennis App The tennis betting on 9winz includes popular games like Wimbledon, US Open, French Open and Australian Open as well as all ATP and WTA Tour. Players can bet on options such as match winners, set score, total games and break points. In-play betting is also available, with odds adjusted after each game. The clean design and fast navigation of the 9winz app help you switch between matches and markets without missing any points. Football App Football fans can bet on leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup. Popular markets include the result of the match, the score of both teams, total goals, handicap and correct score. The platform provides you with quick odds during live match betting, along with which you can also add multiple options to an accumulator. Instant score updates and a statistics section help users improve their choices.

Esports Betting at the App 9winz offers an Esports hub for gamers that includes popular games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends and Valorant. You can bet on match winners, map scores, total kills and other in-game objectives. Pre-match and live betting options are also available on the platform and some matches even include live streaming options in the interface. 9winz's fast odds updates and detailed team statistics make its e-sports betting engaging and informed.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Virtual sports provide an alternative to real matches by simulating events with a certified random number generator. At 9winz you can bet on online games such as virtual football, horse racing, greyhound racing, cricket and tennis. These events run every few minutes and provide instant results and constant action. Markets include options such as match winner, total goals, race winner and final position. With realistic graphics and commentary, virtual sports offer an exciting betting experience even when there is no live match.

9winz Casino App The casino section is the heart of the 9winz platform. Players can choose their favourite games from hundreds of games provided by top developers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Ezugi and Microgaming. The categories include slots, live dealer tables, crash games and TV games. The app also features Indian favourites such as Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and Dragon Tiger. The platform adds new games and tournaments regularly and ensures high-quality graphics and smooth play on mobile internet. Bonuses such as free spins and cashback linked to specific slots or providers add extra value to players on a regular basis. Live Casino App The live casino features real dealers, not AI agents, streaming from professional studios. It features games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and game-shows, with multiple camera angles, chat and Hindi-speaking hosts providing an entertaining atmosphere. Betting limits range from low to high stakes, so everyone can join the table. The live casino works seamlessly on mobile devices, providing a real casino experience. Slots 9winz offers slot lovers a wide variety of theme options, from mythology and adventure to Bollywood and fantasy. Providers such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play offer video slots with free spins, bonus rounds and progressive jackpots. Games with high RTP options and low volatility are suitable for different play styles. Search filters let you sort by provider, popularity or volatility, making it even easier to find your favorite games. Fast Games 9winz’s Fast Games section features fast games like Dice, Plinko, Mines, and Scratch Cards. These games require minimal strategy and offer instant results, which makes it ideal for players who look for short sessions. Low minimum bets and simple rules appeal to casual players looking for instant entertainment. Crash Crash games like Aviator and JetX are one of the most popular offerings on 9winz. Players bet on increasing multipliers and cash out before the crash happens. The longer you wait, the bigger the payout, but the risk of losing also increases. Real-time leaderboards and chat features add social excitement to the games and low entry stakes make crash games accessible to everyone. Table Games For players who prefer classic casino games without a live dealer, 9winz offers virtual versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker. These games follow standard rules and run smoothly on mobile devices. The range of different bets suits every budget and fast loading times make the table games perfect for practice or casual play.

Bet Types Betting options at 9winz cover a wide range of preferences. Single bets have a single selection, which is quite easy for beginners. Accumulator bets combine several options into one ticket and give a higher potential return if all picks win. System bets offer flexibility by covering multiple combinations so that even partial wins can result in payouts. You can choose from options in sports such as match winner, handicap, over/under total, exact score, player prop bets and live in-play bets. The variety ensures that both cautious and adventurous bettors can find a suitable method.

9winz Betting App Options 9winz app has a wide range of tools that help bettors make faster and more informed decisions. Every feature of the platform is designed for ease and efficiency, from real-time odds and early cashouts to live streaming and detailed match statistics. Users can enjoy easy navigation, fast payouts, and custom notifications that make it even easier to keep track of bets and act on opportunities. Whether you are enjoying live betting or planning odds before a match, the 9winz app has everything in one easy-to-use interface. It is specially designed for Indian users and offers smart tools to suit both new and experienced players. Wide Range of Sports Markets Despite being focused on casino, 9winz also offers markets in cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, e-sports and many more. Users can enjoy domestic and international level tournaments like IPL, World Cup, Premier League, ATP & WTP matches and other leagues. Live Betting The 9winz app allows betting during live matches through its in-play betting feature. Odds update in real-time based on match events such as wickets, goals or overs. This allows users to react instantly and place new bets as the game progresses. Live Streaming Select matches on 9winz can be watched directly inside the app. Live streaming helps users keep a closer eye on the game and place better bets. This feature is especially useful for in-play betting. Because of this, you do not have to switch between different apps to keep track of ongoing matches and place bets on them. Cash-Out Feature The cash-out feature allows you to end your bet before the match ends. If your bet is going well, cash out early to lock in profits. If things go wrong, you can also settle your bet to minimize your losses. The payout amount also depends on the current odds. Bet Builder You can combine multiple options for a match into a single bet with the Bet Builder. For example, you can bet on the match winner, the number of corners and goals in football all at the same time. This feature allows for creative and individual betting that increases both the excitement of the game and the potential returns. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting allows players to place bets before any match starts. You can choose markets like winner, top batsman or goal scorer with fixed odds. This feature is perfect for those who prefer planned betting based on research rather than making hasty decisions during live matches. Bonuses and Promotions All app users can avail 9winz bonuses and promotions directly. This includes welcome packages, cashback offers, free bets and provider-based slot rewards. Each offer is clearly displayed on the 9winz app with rules and timer. Users can activate promotions with simple steps in the Promotions section. Comprehensive Stats and Analytics The app provides built-in statistics for multiple matches including players’ form, team performance, head-to-head records, and more. These insights help users make informed decisions before placing bets. Statistics for both upcoming and live matches are updated to improve prediction accuracy. Push Notifications You can use features in your app for push notifications, which keeps you updated about betting activities. You can enable alerts for match start times, score changes, bonus availability and betting results. This ensures that you never miss important updates and you get to know about all promotions and offers without having to be inside the app all the time. Easy Deposits and Withdrawals Managing your money on 9winz is extremely easy. You can deposit money via UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe or Netbanking or withdraw directly into your bank account. The app also clearly shows transaction history, balance updates and processing time. Betting History and Tracking Your entire betting history is stored in the app. You can view current bets, past wins and losses, and total returns anytime. This helps you track performance, identify patterns and improve your betting strategy over time with better financial control. Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets) The 9winz app supports accumulator betting. You can combine multiple selections from different matches into one ticket. You get a higher return if all the selections win. The app automatically calculates the combined odds and expected payout for these multi bets in real time. Virtual Sports Betting You can bet on virtual sports such as cricket, football or racing even when there is no real game going on. These are computer-generated matches that simulate real-life action and results. They run every few minutes and are perfect for quick entertainment and betting practice. User-Friendly Interface All of these features are built into a simple and clean app interface. Navigation is pretty simple with clear categories, fast loading feature and light/dark mode options. Whether you're new to betting or experienced, the layout makes it even easier to place bets and manage your account with confidence.

9winz Mobile Version (Website) Users who don't want to install the APK can access the 9winz platform through the mobile optimized website. Simply open any modern browser like Chrome or Safari and visit the 9winz website. The interface adapts to your screen size and offers all the features including registration, deposits, withdrawals, sports betting and casino games. Since it is still a web app, there is no need to free up storage space or worry about updates. You can bookmark the page or add it to your home screen to access it quickly. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 9winz Website System requirements are minimal since the mobile version runs through a browser. Any smartphone with Android 5.0+ or iOS 8.0+ and at least 1 GB of RAM can load the 9winz website. Supported browsers include Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and Opera. A stable internet connection via 3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi is a must to use this app. The app works on any mobile version and automatically adjusts layout to any screen size and works well even on low-budget smartphones. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website Below we have detailed the comparison between the 9winz mobile app and its mobile browser. Although both offer casino games and betting features, some clear differences in performance, features and convenience can affect the user experience. App vs Mobile Website Feature 9winz Mobile App 9winz Mobile Website Performance Faster, smoother, optimized for smartphones Slightly slower due to browser limitations Data Usage Uses less data after initial install Slightly higher data use per session Push Notifications Yes, alerts for offers and match updates No push notification support Login & Security Biometric login available Standard login with password only Updates Manual updates via APK file Always updated automatically Access One-tap icon on home screen Requires browser visit every time Game Loading Loads games faster, especially live tables May lag slightly during peak traffic Storage Space Requires ~40MB of phone memory No storage required

Payment Methods 9winz supports multiple secure payment options optimized for Indian players. Deposits can be made instantly via UPI, Netbanking, Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, AstroPay and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The minimum deposit amount on the platform ranges from ₹500 to ₹2,500 depending on the method, and the maximum limit for crypto deposits goes up to ₹9,99,999. Withdrawals are easily made via bank transfer, Netbanking, Visa/MasterCard and cryptocurrencies. The minimum withdrawal amount starts from ₹500 and the maximum drawing limit is up to ₹5,00,000. Payment Methods Method Type Options Available Min Amount Processing Time Deposits UPI (PhonePe, Paytm, GPay), NetBanking, Paytm Wallet, PhonePe Wallet, Visa/Mastercard, AstroPay, Crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT) ₹200 Instant Withdrawals UPI, Paytm, Crypto Wallet ₹1000 15 minutes to 24 hours How to Make a Deposit? Depositing money into the 9winz account is very easy and quite fast. We have explained the stepwise deposit method below. Log in to your 9winz app or website and then go to the cashier or balance section. Tap on ‘Deposit’ and choose your preferred payment method, such as UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, card or cryptocurrency. Enter the amount you want to deposit within the allowed range (minimum ₹500 for most methods). Provide any required payment details and confirm the transaction. Funds are credited instantly and appear in your account balance. How to Make a Withdrawal? Withdrawing from 9winz is as easy as depositing on 9winz. You can follow below for 9winz withdrawal. But keep in mind that your account must be fully verified for withdrawal. Log in and open the cashier section. Select ‘Withdraw’ and choose the same method used for your deposit such as bank account, card or crypto Enter the withdrawal amount (minimum ₹500 for cards and crypto, or ₹ 5,000 for bank transfers) Submit the request and complete any verification steps. Verification may involve uploading a photo ID and proof of address Processing times depend on the method. Bank withdrawal can take up to 1 hour to 5 days, NetBanking can take 3 days and crypto payment is almost instant

Customer Support Service on the 9winz Mobile App Players can contact customer support directly from within the 9winz app. You can get quick support for account, payment or technical issues using the following support channels given below. Available Support Methods Live Chat (24/7): Available inside the app for instant responses

Available inside the app for instant responses Email Support: Reachable at support@9winz.com for detailed queries

Reachable at for detailed queries Direct Call Button: Available in select regions for voice assistance

Available in select regions for voice assistance Telegram & WhatsApp: For updates and informal support

For updates and informal support Multilingual Support: Available in English and Hindi The support service is available 24/7 to effectively assist Indian users.

Security and Privacy in the App Security is a key priority for 9winz. The 9winz app and website use SSL encryption to protect all data transmissions. This protects personal and financial information from fraud and hacks. The operator is Globis N.V., holds a Curacao gaming license and follows international anti-money laundering standards and 'know your customer' procedures. Two-factor authentication can be enabled for account login, which provides an additional layer of security. The privacy policy is committed to storing user data securely and not sharing it with unauthorized third parties. The payment gateways integrated into the cashier are PCI compliant and use tokenization to protect card details.

Responsible Gaming in the App 9winz promotes responsible gambling by providing players with tools to help them manage their betting behaviour. Users can set daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits to control spending. Self-exclusion and cool-off options are also available on the platform, which allow players to temporarily block their account when they need a break. Links to organisations that assist individuals affected by gambling problems such as Gamblers Anonymous and Game Care are provided in the Responsible Gaming section. Customer support representatives are trained to assist players seeking help and to recognise the signs of problematic gambling. The platform only accepts users over the age of 18 and also advises parents to use internet filtering software to prevent underage gambling.

Conclusion About the 9winz App by SportsCafe After checking all the features and offers, the 9winz app comes across as an attractive option for Indian players who want to enjoy both casino games and sports betting. It combines a large library of slots, live tables, crash games and a budding sportsbook with local payment methods and generous bonuses. The 450 percent welcome package and recurring cashback offer ample value and its Hindi interface and INR support directly meet the needs of Indian users. Although the Android app will have to be installed manually, you can use the web app for now. The 9winz sportsbook is less extensive than specialized bookmakers and the overall experience is safe, reliable. Players who prefer browser access can access the platform without even downloading any mobile app. As per SportsCafe testing, 9winz offers a balanced mix of convenience, variety, and security for real money gaming in 2025.