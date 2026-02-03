The 9winz is not just on the website but also allows Indian users to access sports betting and casino games on their smartphones. There is no native app yet, but you can still use the app like features on Android and iOS, through its website. It totally functions like an app and provides all features in a single place. From cricket betting to Aviator, Andar Bahar, slots and live casino tables, everything is available online without even visiting on Google Play Store or App Store. The site supports Hindi, accepts Indian rupees and offers instant payments through UPI and Paytm. Read on for a detailed review covering bonuses, installation, system requirements and more.
The 9winz app is a complete casino and sports betting platform specifically designed for Indian players with exciting slots, live dealer tables, crash games and a sportsbook all in one place, along with a cashier that offers UPI payments like Paytm, PhonePe and other Indian payment options. The app interface is available in both English and Hindi, and you can also switch between dark and light themes as per your convenience. New customers are welcomed with a 450% up to 3,00,000 INR welcome package on four deposits. Existing users can avail weekly cashback and get specific offers. Below is a summary of the key details of the 9winz app.
UPI (Paytm, PhonePe) Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, NetBanking, e-wallets and Cryptocurrency and others
Advantages and Disadvantages
9winz mobile platform provides many features for Indian users, but there are some limitations too. In the table below we have listed its main advantages and disadvantages.
Pros
Cons
Wide range of casino games and a growing sportsbook;
Requires manual installation;
Supports Hindi and accepts INR via UPI, Paytm, PhonePe and cards;
Withdrawal methods are fewer than deposit options.
24/7 customer support via live chat and email;
Big welcome package (450% up to 3,00,000 INR) and regular cashback.
The 9winz App Functionality and Design
The 9winz mobile platform is light and responsive on most modern smartphones. Every page loads quickly and the navigation bar gives a smooth switching experience between casino games, sports betting, live dealer tables and cashier.
A dark theme helps reduce eye strain during long sessions on the platform, while clear typography makes it easy to read odds and game rules. Crash titles games like Aviator loads in seconds and live casino streams maintaining good quality even on 4G networks. Players can set up push up notifications to receive offers and match updates. Platform’s overall design balances the simplicity with a full set of features giving both new and experienced players.
How to Get a Bonus in the 9winz App?
9winz offers many bonus and promotional offers, which is accessible through its mobile platform. After creating an account and making your first deposit the system automatically credits the welcome bonus amount, based on how much you deposit. To view current deals, open the‘Promotions’section. On this page, you can activate 9winz cashback offers, provider of the day rewards and crypto deposit bonuses withjust a single tap. All bonuses have their own wagering requirements and time limits, so it is important to always check the rules and conditions. Rewards are credited in INR and will show you the details in your personal profile.
Welcome Bonus
New users at 9winz get a 450% up to 3,00,000 INR on their first four deposits. To get it, register then choose INR as your currency and go to the bonus section after logging in. The bonus at 9winz very big and on first four deposits, which is is 150% up to ₹50,000 on the first deposit, 125% up to ₹70,000 on the second, 100% up to ₹80,000 on the third and 75% up to ₹1,00,000 on the fourth. Each bonus and deposit combination must be wagered thirty times within seven days. You can withdraw the bonus balance once the wagering requirement is met.
Other Promotions and Bonuses
Apart from welcome bounces, 9winz also brings sports betting offers and casino game offers to keep players entertained. It also has offers like weekly cashback, which returns a percentage of net losses depending on your bet. This can give you anywhere from 5 percent to 10 percent of your real money loss. A provider-of-the-day deal gives 10 percent cashback on selected slot developers. The provider changes each day of the week. Crypto deposit bonuses are also rewarded to players for deposits made via digital currencies, starting at ₹2500 and increasing by 20 percent, 10 percent, and 5 percent on the first three deposits.
We have added some offers below that you can get on the 9winz mobile platform.
Other Bonuses and Promotions
Promotion
Offers
Weekly Cashback
5 % to 10 % back on weekly losses; requires ₹1500+ in losses
Provider of the Day
Providers rotate from Monday to Friday; e.g., NetEnt on Tuesday
Crypto Deposit Bonus
20 % on 1st deposit, 10 % on 2nd, 5 % on 3rd; min deposit ₹2500
Email Verification Gift
Register and verify your email to receive ₹100 for slots
Birthday Bonus
Verify your ID and deposit at least once to receive a birthday present
9winz currently offers an app-like experience service through the official website, which you can save on your home screen and use just like an app. This allows players to enjoy slots, live casino, crash games and sportsbook from their smartphones. This app also offers UPI, apps like PhonePe and Paytm and other payment options. It also includes local games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.
System Requirements for Android
We have given important information about the upcoming 9winz app as per the information given so far.
System Requirements for Android
Requirement
Minimum Specification
Recommended Specification
Android OS version
5.0 (Lollipop) or higher
8.0 or higher
RAM
1 GB
2 GB or more
Processor
1.2 GHz or faster
1.5 GHz or faster
Free storage
At least 100 MB
200 MB for smoother updates
Internet connection
3G/4G/5G or Wi‑Fi
Any stable connection
Supported Android Devices
The 9winz APK will be compatible with both budget and premium smartphones. Popular brands that meet the above requirements include below.
Samsung Galaxy series
Google Pixel phones
Xiaomi Redmi and Mi devices
OnePlus models
Vivo
Oppo
Motorola
Asus
And any other Android devices with at least 1 GB of RAM and updated to Android 5.0 or later will run smoothly, making it accessible to most Indian players.
Download 9winz APK for Android
You will be able to install the 9winz app on Android by following the easy steps given below. Every step is short and very easy.
1
Open Browser
Launch your preferred web browser on your Android device.
Enter the URL of the website in the browser's address bar.
3
Sign Up or Log In
If you're a new user, sign up for an account. Existing users can log in with their credentials.
4
Explore Betting Options
After logging in, you can view the wide array of options available on the platform.
9winz App for iOS
There is currently no native iOS application available in the App Store, but 9winz still offers a mobile web app that you can add to your iPhone or iPad home screen. The web app works exactly like an app and provides single tap access to slots, live casino games, crash titles and cashier options. Payments are made directly from Safari via UPI, cards or digital wallets. Players can also claim bonuses just like the Android version. Apple players get automatic updates, so you don't have to worry about updates as well as features, promotions and offers.
System Requirements for iOS
This web app works on most modern Apple devices. We have mentioned the minimum requirements for its smooth performance below.
System Requirements for iOS
Requirement
Minimum Specification
Recommended Specification
iOS version
8.0 or newer
12.0 or newer
RAM
1 GB or more
2 GB or more
Storage space
100 MB free
200 MB free
Internet connection
3G/4G/5G or Wi‑Fi
Stable 4G or Wi‑Fi
Supported devices
iPhone 6 and newer, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro
iPhone 8 or later
Supported iOS Devices
i9winz works seamlessly on all iPhone and iPad models with OS 8.0 or later. Below we have listed the iOS device models, by looking at which you can check the compatibility of your Apple devices.
iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 8, X, XR, XS, 11, 12, 13, 14 and later
iPad Air
iPad Mini
iPad Pro
Standard iPad models
iPod Touch
Since this web app is totally browser based, you don’t even need to download the app separately.
Download 9winz App for iOS
To download 9winz web app or add its shortcut to your iOS device’s homescreen, simply follow the steps given below.
Type the official 9winz website URL in the Safari address bar.
3
Log In or Sign Up
Log in with your existing account credentials or sign up if you're new to the platform.
4
Explore Betting Options
Once logged in, explore the available betting options on the browser version.
How to Update 9winz App to the Latest Version 2025?
9winz users do not need manual updates right now, as users are now accessing the 9winz app through the web app. And whenever we click or load anything on the site, the tab automatically gets updated from the platform server. Because of this, the web app always loads the latest version when opened through the home screen shortcut and regular updates include bug fixes, new games and improved security. Check the official site from time to time to make sure you have the latest features and you can also subscribe to email notifications.
How to Register in the 9winz App?
Creating an account on 9winz is very easy and fast. We have explained the 9winz registration process below. You can easily create your account by following the instructions below carefully.
Open the 9winz website or web app and tap on the Join Now option
Register with your phone number, email or social login like Gmail or Apple ID
Enter your phone number or email
Set a strong password
Choose INR as your currency
Accept the terms and submit the form
Add OTP code or confirm the link sent to your email
Your account is fully activated now. You can choose your favourite offer, make your deposit, and start playing.
9winz App Login
Logging into 9winz is quite fast and secure. Launch the 9winz app or open the web shortcut and click theLog Inbutton. Then enter your registered email or phone number and password. You can enable the biometric authentication such as fingerprint or face ID for faster login. You can reset the password of your 9winz account by clicking on theForgot Passwordoption to reset the password. For this, you just have to verify your account through the email received on your phone. If you have registered your account, then you can check your balance, betting history and activate bonuses and important settings such as push notification from the account’s dashboard.
How to Bet Using the 9winz App?
There are a few easy steps to place a bet or play a game on 9winz. First, open the app and choose theSportsorCasino gamesaccording to your preference. You can check sports betting options in sports events such as cricket, football or tennis for sports betting. Click on the odds next to your chosen outcome to add it to your bet slip. Enter your bet, review the potential payouts and confirm the bet. To play casino games, choose a category such as slots, live dealer tables or crash games and choose your favorite game. Adjust your bet and start playing. You can also combine multiple options into a single bet slip using the accumulator option.
Sports Betting
Although 9winz is known for its best casino offers, its sportsbook allows users to bet on popular sports such as cricket, football, tennis and kabaddi through the 9win app. The platform offers both pre-match and in-play markets with odds updated in real-time. The interface makes it easy to find tournaments and leagues and features such as early cash-outs and accumulator bets provide flexibility. Since 9winz Sports is a new area, the range of markets may be slightly smaller than major bookmakers. But it still covers the major events for Indian punters.
Cricket App
9winz allows its players to bet on every international and domestic cricket match. This includes tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup and bilateral series. You can bet on match winners, top batsmen, top wicket takers, total runs and player performance as well as other options. Real-time odds are refreshed on your phone after every ball and the early cash-out feature helps you ensure profits or minimize losses. Live scores and ball-by-ball updates help you place bets.
Tennis App
The tennis betting on 9winz includes popular games like Wimbledon, US Open, French Open and Australian Open as well as all ATP and WTA Tour. Players can bet on options such as match winners, set score, total games and break points. In-play betting is also available, with odds adjusted after each game. The clean design and fast navigation of the 9winz app help you switch between matches and markets without missing any points.
Football App
Football fans can bet on leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup. Popular markets include the result of the match, the score of both teams, total goals, handicap and correct score. The platform provides you with quick odds during live match betting, along with which you can also add multiple options to an accumulator. Instant score updates and a statistics section help users improve their choices.
Esports Betting at the App
9winz offers an Esports hub for gamers that includes popular games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends and Valorant. You can bet on match winners, map scores, total kills and other in-game objectives. Pre-match and live betting options are also available on the platform and some matches even include live streaming options in the interface. 9winz's fast odds updates and detailed team statistics make its e-sports betting engaging and informed.
Virtual Sports Betting at the App
Virtual sports provide an alternative to real matches by simulating events with a certified random number generator. At 9winz you can bet on online games such as virtual football, horse racing, greyhound racing, cricket and tennis. These events run every few minutes and provide instant results and constant action. Markets include options such as match winner, total goals, race winner and final position. With realistic graphics and commentary, virtual sports offer an exciting betting experience even when there is no live match.
9winz Casino App
The casino section is the heart of the 9winz platform. Players can choose their favourite games from hundreds of games provided by top developers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Ezugi and Microgaming. The categories include slots, live dealer tables, crash games and TV games. The app also features Indian favourites such as Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and Dragon Tiger. The platform adds new games and tournaments regularly and ensures high-quality graphics and smooth play on mobile internet. Bonuses such as free spins and cashback linked to specific slots or providers add extra value to players on a regular basis.
Live Casino App
The live casino features real dealers, not AI agents, streaming from professional studios. It features games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and game-shows, with multiple camera angles, chat and Hindi-speaking hosts providing an entertaining atmosphere. Betting limits range from low to high stakes, so everyone can join the table. The live casino works seamlessly on mobile devices, providing a real casino experience.
Slots
9winz offers slot lovers a wide variety of theme options, from mythology and adventure to Bollywood and fantasy. Providers such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play offer video slots with free spins, bonus rounds and progressive jackpots. Games with high RTP options and low volatility are suitable for different play styles. Search filters let you sort by provider, popularity or volatility, making it even easier to find your favorite games.
Fast Games
9winz’s Fast Games section features fast games like Dice, Plinko, Mines, and Scratch Cards. These games require minimal strategy and offer instant results, which makes it ideal for players who look for short sessions. Low minimum bets and simple rules appeal to casual players looking for instant entertainment.
Crash
Crash games like Aviator and JetX are one of the most popular offerings on 9winz. Players bet on increasing multipliers and cash out before the crash happens. The longer you wait, the bigger the payout, but the risk of losing also increases. Real-time leaderboards and chat features add social excitement to the games and low entry stakes make crash games accessible to everyone.
Table Games
For players who prefer classic casino games without a live dealer, 9winz offers virtual versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker. These games follow standard rules and run smoothly on mobile devices. The range of different bets suits every budget and fast loading times make the table games perfect for practice or casual play.
Bet Types
Betting options at 9winz cover a wide range of preferences. Single bets have a single selection, which is quite easy for beginners. Accumulator bets combine several options into one ticket and give a higher potential return if all picks win. System bets offer flexibility by covering multiple combinations so that even partial wins can result in payouts. You can choose from options in sports such as match winner, handicap, over/under total, exact score, player prop bets and live in-play bets. The variety ensures that both cautious and adventurous bettors can find a suitable method.
9winz Betting App Options
9winz app has a wide range of tools that help bettors make faster and more informed decisions. Every feature of the platform is designed for ease and efficiency, from real-time odds and early cashouts to live streaming and detailed match statistics. Users can enjoy easy navigation, fast payouts, and custom notifications that make it even easier to keep track of bets and act on opportunities. Whether you are enjoying live betting or planning odds before a match, the 9winz app has everything in one easy-to-use interface. It is specially designed for Indian users and offers smart tools to suit both new and experienced players.
Wide Range of Sports Markets
Despite being focused on casino, 9winz also offers markets in cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, e-sports and many more. Users can enjoy domestic and international level tournaments like IPL, World Cup, Premier League, ATP & WTP matches and other leagues.
Live Betting
The 9winz app allows betting during live matches through its in-play betting feature. Odds update in real-time based on match events such as wickets, goals or overs. This allows users to react instantly and place new bets as the game progresses.
Live Streaming
Select matches on 9winz can be watched directly inside the app. Live streaming helps users keep a closer eye on the game and place better bets. This feature is especially useful for in-play betting. Because of this, you do not have to switch between different apps to keep track of ongoing matches and place bets on them.
Cash-Out Feature
The cash-out feature allows you to end your bet before the match ends. If your bet is going well, cash out early to lock in profits. If things go wrong, you can also settle your bet to minimize your losses. The payout amount also depends on the current odds.
Bet Builder
You can combine multiple options for a match into a single bet with the Bet Builder. For example, you can bet on the match winner, the number of corners and goals in football all at the same time. This feature allows for creative and individual betting that increases both the excitement of the game and the potential returns.
Pre-Match Betting
Pre-match betting allows players to place bets before any match starts. You can choose markets like winner, top batsman or goal scorer with fixed odds. This feature is perfect for those who prefer planned betting based on research rather than making hasty decisions during live matches.
Bonuses and Promotions
All app users can avail 9winz bonuses and promotions directly. This includes welcome packages, cashback offers, free bets and provider-based slot rewards. Each offer is clearly displayed on the 9winz app with rules and timer. Users can activate promotions with simple steps in the Promotions section.
Comprehensive Stats and Analytics
The app provides built-in statistics for multiple matches including players’ form, team performance, head-to-head records, and more. These insights help users make informed decisions before placing bets. Statistics for both upcoming and live matches are updated to improve prediction accuracy.
Push Notifications
You can use features in your app for push notifications, which keeps you updated about betting activities. You can enable alerts for match start times, score changes, bonus availability and betting results. This ensures that you never miss important updates and you get to know about all promotions and offers without having to be inside the app all the time.
Easy Deposits and Withdrawals
Managing your money on 9winz is extremely easy. You can deposit money via UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe or Netbanking or withdraw directly into your bank account. The app also clearly shows transaction history, balance updates and processing time.
Betting History and Tracking
Your entire betting history is stored in the app. You can view current bets, past wins and losses, and total returns anytime. This helps you track performance, identify patterns and improve your betting strategy over time with better financial control.
Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets)
The 9winz app supports accumulator betting. You can combine multiple selections from different matches into one ticket. You get a higher return if all the selections win. The app automatically calculates the combined odds and expected payout for these multi bets in real time.
Virtual Sports Betting
You can bet on virtual sports such as cricket, football or racing even when there is no real game going on. These are computer-generated matches that simulate real-life action and results. They run every few minutes and are perfect for quick entertainment and betting practice.
User-Friendly Interface
All of these features are built into a simple and clean app interface. Navigation is pretty simple with clear categories, fast loading feature and light/dark mode options. Whether you're new to betting or experienced, the layout makes it even easier to place bets and manage your account with confidence.
9winz Mobile Version (Website)
Users who don't want to install the APK can access the 9winz platform through the mobile optimized website. Simply open any modern browser like Chrome or Safari and visit the 9winz website. The interface adapts to your screen size and offers all the features including registration, deposits, withdrawals, sports betting and casino games. Since it is still a web app, there is no need to free up storage space or worry about updates. You can bookmark the page or add it to your home screen to access it quickly.
System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 9winz Website
System requirements are minimal since the mobile version runs through a browser. Any smartphone with Android 5.0+ or iOS 8.0+ and at least 1 GB of RAM can load the 9winz website. Supported browsers include Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and Opera. A stable internet connection via 3G, 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi is a must to use this app. The app works on any mobile version and automatically adjusts layout to any screen size and works well even on low-budget smartphones.
Differences Between the App and Mobile Website
Below we have detailed the comparison between the 9winz mobile app and its mobile browser. Although both offer casino games and betting features, some clear differences in performance, features and convenience can affect the user experience.
App vs Mobile Website
Feature
9winz Mobile App
9winz Mobile Website
Performance
Faster, smoother, optimized for smartphones
Slightly slower due to browser limitations
Data Usage
Uses less data after initial install
Slightly higher data use per session
Push Notifications
Yes, alerts for offers and match updates
No push notification support
Login & Security
Biometric login available
Standard login with password only
Updates
Manual updates via APK file
Always updated automatically
Access
One-tap icon on home screen
Requires browser visit every time
Game Loading
Loads games faster, especially live tables
May lag slightly during peak traffic
Storage Space
Requires ~40MB of phone memory
No storage required
Payment Methods
9winz supports multiple secure payment options optimized for Indian players. Deposits can be made instantly via UPI, Netbanking, Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, AstroPay and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The minimum deposit amount on the platform ranges from ₹500 to ₹2,500 depending on the method, and the maximum limit for crypto deposits goes up to ₹9,99,999. Withdrawals are easily made via bank transfer, Netbanking, Visa/MasterCard and cryptocurrencies. The minimum withdrawal amount starts from ₹500 and the maximum drawing limit is up to ₹5,00,000.
Direct Call Button: Available in select regions for voice assistance
Telegram & WhatsApp: For updates and informal support
Multilingual Support: Available in English and Hindi
The support service is available 24/7 to effectively assist Indian users.
Security and Privacy in the App
Security is a key priority for 9winz. The 9winz app and website use SSL encryption to protect all data transmissions. This protects personal and financial information from fraud and hacks. The operator is Globis N.V., holds a Curacao gaming license and follows international anti-money laundering standards and 'know your customer' procedures. Two-factor authentication can be enabled for account login, which provides an additional layer of security. The privacy policy is committed to storing user data securely and not sharing it with unauthorized third parties. The payment gateways integrated into the cashier are PCI compliant and use tokenization to protect card details.
Responsible Gaming in the App
9winz promotes responsible gambling by providing players with tools to help them manage their betting behaviour. Users can set daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits to control spending. Self-exclusion and cool-off options are also available on the platform, which allow players to temporarily block their account when they need a break. Links to organisations that assist individuals affected by gambling problems such as Gamblers Anonymous and Game Care are provided in the Responsible Gaming section. Customer support representatives are trained to assist players seeking help and to recognise the signs of problematic gambling. The platform only accepts users over the age of 18 and also advises parents to use internet filtering software to prevent underage gambling.
Conclusion About the 9winz App by SportsCafe
After checking all the features and offers, the 9winz app comes across as an attractive option for Indian players who want to enjoy both casino games and sports betting. It combines a large library of slots, live tables, crash games and a budding sportsbook with local payment methods and generous bonuses. The 450 percent welcome package and recurring cashback offer ample value and its Hindi interface and INR support directly meet the needs of Indian users. Although the Android app will have to be installed manually, you can use the web app for now. The 9winz sportsbook is less extensive than specialized bookmakers and the overall experience is safe, reliable. Players who prefer browser access can access the platform without even downloading any mobile app. As per SportsCafe testing, 9winz offers a balanced mix of convenience, variety, and security for real money gaming in 2025.
FAQ
Is 9winz App Legal in India?
Yes. 9winz operates under the Curacao e-gaming license and serves Indian players without violating local laws. Indian law does not ban foreign casino sites with international licenses.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of 9winz APK?
The 9winz app is currently under development. You can download it directly from the official 9winz website via APK. Always avoid third-party sites that may offer you personal or financial advice.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
If your phone is compatible with the 9winz app version is at least 5.0 or higher, then you can install it after activating or enabling ‘unknown sources’. Verify that there is enough storage space on your device and re‑download the APK from the official site if the file is corrupted.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No. Your 9winz account works on both the website and the mobile app. New users can sign up via either platform and existing users can log in with the same credentials.
I Can't Manage to Install the 9winz App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?’
If the installation fails, clear your device's cache, restart your phone if necessary, and make sure that no older versions of the app are installed. If the problem persists, please contact Live Chat Support for immediate assistance.
What Should I Do If the 9winz App Doesn't Work?
Try restarting the app and your device and make sure your internet connection is stable. Check the official website for updates and reinstall the app if needed. Contact customer support immediately if the problem persists.
Can I Play Casino Games Without Downloading the App?
Yes. You can use the mobile‑optimized website through any browser. It offers the same games, bonuses and payment options without installing the app.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.