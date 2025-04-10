Badshahcric is a bookmaker and casino platform designed for players in India. It supports betting and gaming with special features. A demo mode is also available and it allows users to explore the platform’s features without creating an account (ID).
To finish the registration, customers need to fill out the form with the following details:
Choose a unique name that will be used to login to the site.
Select the country code and enter the phone number. The number must be correct because it can be used to confirm and restore access to the account.
Create a strong password and confirm it to avoid errors.
Confirm that the customer is over 18 years of age and agree to the terms of use.
3
Click the “Register” Button
After filling out the form, customers need to click the “Register” button. This will complete the registration. The final step is to verify the account.
Registration via the Badshahcric App
Customers can register by downloading the Badshahcric App first. After installing the application, they can fill out the registration form. Follow the instructions to complete the process on Android and other devices.
1
Download the App
To get the Badshahcric apk, go to the website and click the "Download app" button at the bottom of the page. Alternatively, customers can use the link on our page to download the apk directly.
Once the apk file is downloaded, the next step is to install the Badshahcric application. For Android users, go to the "Downloads" folder and tap the apk file. Follow the steps on the screen to complete the installation.
3
Run the App and Click “SignUp” Button
After the Badshahcric app is installed, open it. Find the “SignUp” button on the screen and tap it.
Select a Method of Registration
The Badshahcric sign up process in the mobile app is the same as on the website. Players can register either through WhatsApp or by filling out a form. Here are both methods:
Registration via WhatsApp:
Open the app and click on the “SignUp” button.
Select the WhatsApp registration option.
Wait for the instructions to be sent via WhatsApp.
Registration via Form:
Click the “SignUp” button in the app.
Fill in the form with the required information like username, phone number, and password.
Submit the form to finish the registration process using Android device.
Verification of Badshahcric Account
Verification is a crucial step after completing Badshahcric registration. It confirms a player’s identity and ensures they meet the legal age requirements. This process helps keep the platform secure and protects both players and the service. To verify an account, clients must:
Upload ID Proof: Provide a government-issued ID like an Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID to confirm identity.
Proof of Address: A recent utility bill or bank statement is needed to verify the address.
Proof of Age: Clients must submit documents to prove they are 18 or older, in accordance with game regulations.
Account verification ensures that only eligible players can access the Badshahcric platform.
FAQ
Where can I get support to create an account?
Support is available via live chat, phone, or email. Customers can contact the team for help with registration.
What to do if you forget your Badshahcric account password?
If a password is forgotten, click the "Forgot Password?" link on the login page to reset it.
How to start playing at Badshahcric?
After registration, players need to deposit funds into their accounts, choose a game, and start playing.
How to delete my Badshahcric account?
To delete an account, customers should contact customer support via live chat, phone, or email.
Is there a welcome bonus at Badshahcric?
Yes, a welcome bonus is available after registration. Details and terms are listed on the platform.
Can I register at Badshahcric via mobile app?
Yes, registration can be completed through the Badshahcric mobile app by downloading and filling out the registration form.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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