The Badshahcric app for Android makes it easy to access sports betting and casino games anytime. This low-sized Badshahcric apk works well on all devices. Clients can enjoy smooth betting, manage casino games, and handle payments without issues. The app includes a simple registration process, so new clients can get started quickly. With the mobile software, clients have all the features of the casino, with added ease of use and better performance in India for 2026.
Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings. Then, open the downloaded Badshahcric apk file to start the installation.
3
Run Badshahcric App
After installation, open the app from the device's app drawer to start using it.
System Requirements for Android
Ensure the device meets these requirements to run the Badshahcric app:
Requirement
Minimum Specification
OS Version
Android 10.0 and above
RAM
2 GB or more
Storage Space
100 MB free space
Processor
Quad-core or higher
Internet Connection
Stable connection required
Supported Android Devices
The Badshahcric application works well on these Android devices:
Samsung Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9 Pro
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
Xiaomi Mi 11
Vivo X60 Pro+
Realme GT
Asus ROG Phone 5
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Motorola Edge+
Google Pixel 5
Many more devices are also compatible, allowing more customers to enjoy betting on the go.
Updates to The Latest Version
The Badshahcric app can be updated to the latest version easily. To get the new version, remove the current apk and download the updated file from the website.
Registration via Badshahcric Mobile app
Badshahcric registration through the mobile app is simple for clients in India. Players can use their WhatsApp ID or choose self-registration. Here is a three-step guide for the registration process:
Open the Badshahcric application and click on the sign-up option.
Fill in a username, phone number, and password. Confirm the password and tick the boxes to show that the player is over 18 and agrees to the terms and conditions.
Click the register button to finish.
You can find promo codes in the casino’s social networks.
Login via App
To log in to the Badshahcric app, follow these steps:
Start the Badshahcric app on the device.
Type in the username and password.
Press the login button to access the account.
Clients can also log in with a Demo ID. After completing these steps, clients can access their accounts and start betting.
Welcome Bonus for India
At the moment there is no welcome bonus on the site, however it should be coming soon. Many users of the platform want to get it to increase their chances of winning.
Badshahcric Mobile App VS Mobile Website
The Badshahcric app provides a different way to access betting compared to the mobile website. The app is designed to be convenient and fast, helping clients log in and place bets more easily. While the mobile website can be accessed through browsers, it may lack some features found in the app. Clients can benefit from quicker loading times and notifications with the app. The software also allows biometric login for added security.
Feature
Badshahcric App
Mobile Website
Accessibility
Requires download
No download needed
Speed
Faster loading times
Slower compared to the app
Notifications
Yes
No
Biometric Login
Yes
No
User Interface
Designed for mobile
Standard browser layout
Features
Full range of betting options
Fewer features
Place a Bet on Sports in Badshahcric app
The Badshahcric mobile app allows clients to place bets on different sport events. It is easy to use, making it simple for clients to find options and place a bet quickly.
Cricket
At Badshahcric, betting on cricket is very popular among clients in India. The Badshahcric app has many options for betting on cricket matches and tournaments. Some major tournaments include:
Indian Premier League (IPL)
ICC Cricket World Cup
T20 World Cup
Test series
Asia Cup
Clients can place bets on their favorite sport events easily through the official app.
Soccer
Betting on soccer at Badshahcric is popular. The Badshahcric app allows clients to easily access many leagues and tournaments. Some key tournaments include:
FIFA World Cup
UEFA Champions League
English Premier League
La Liga
Serie A
Clients can place bets on match results, goals, and more.
American Football
At Badshahcric, clients enjoy betting on American football. The Badshahcric app gives access to major leagues and events. Some important tournaments are:
NFL Super Bowl
College Football Playoff
AFC Championship
NFC Championship
Pro Bowl
Clients can bet on game outcomes, player performances, and more.
Horse Racing
Clients can bet on horse racing at Badshahcric. The Badshahcric app makes it simple to place bets on races from different tracks. Key events include:
Kentucky Derby
Preakness Stakes
Belmont Stakes
Royal Ascot
Dubai World Cup
Clients can bet on race winners, finishing positions, and other outcomes.
Greyhound Racing
Сlients can also bet on greyhound racing. The Badshahcric app allows easy access to various races. Important events include:
Greyhound Derby
Melbourne Cup
Palm Beach Kennel Club Races
Sandy’s Big Dog Race
Hound of the Year
Clients can place bets on race winners and specific placements.
Tennis
Clients can bet on tennis matches using the Badshahcric app. The app includes major tournaments, such as:
Wimbledon
US Open
Australian Open
French Open
ATP Finals
Clients can bet on match winners, set scores, and other options.
eSports Betting at Badshahcric
Betting on eSports at the platform is fun for clients. The Badshahcric mobile app gives access to popular eSports games. Clients can bet on:
CS2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Valorant
Warcraft 3
Overwatch 2
Customers can place bets on match results and player performances.
Virtual Sports
At Badshahcric, virtual sports let clients place bets on simulated events. Different types of virtual sports are available for customers to enjoy. These include:
Virtual Football
Virtual Horse Racing
Virtual Basketball
Virtual Tennis
Virtual Greyhound Racing
These games allow clients to bet at any time, providing a fun way to engage with sports.
Badshahcric Casino App
The Badshahcric application has many games for users to enjoy. The casino features slots, crash games, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Teen Patti. There is also a live casino with real dealers.
The app is licensed, which helps create a safe space for all players. It has games from well-known providers like Spribe, Ezugi, SkyWind Live, Vivo Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. With many options available, clients can find games that suit their tastes. The mix of classic and modern games makes the Badshahcric casino a great choice for gambling.
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
The smallest deposit required is 500 INR. Indian gamblers can get their money within a few hours, depending on the payment method used. There are various ways to handle transactions after downloading Badshahcric app, such as PhonePE, GPay, UPI, Net Banking, Bank Transfer, cards, and Crypto.
How to Deposit Money:
Log in to the Badshahcric app.
Navigate to the deposit section.
Select a payment method, such as card or UPI.
Enter the amount to deposit and complete the transaction.
How to Withdraw Money:
Log in to the Badshahcric account.
Go to the withdrawal section.
Choose a payment method.
Enter the amount to withdraw and confirm the request.
Conclusion: Key Features
The Badshahcric app has several helpful features for clients:
Low Sized APK: The app is just 13 MB, making it easy to install.
Biometric Login: Clients can use fingerprints or facial recognition for quick access.
Notifications: Get updates on bets and promotions in real-time.
Live and Line Betting: Bet during events or before they start.
Wide Range of Casino Games: Many games are available, including slots and table games.
24/7 Customer Support: Help is available at any time through various channels.
Video Tutorials: Simple guides show how to use the platform.
These features make the software a great choice for customers who want to bet and play casino games on the move.
Support 24/7
Clients can reach Badshahcric customer support through different ways:
Live Chat: Get quick help.
Email: For detailed questions, use info@badshahcric.net.
Social Media: Find support on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram.
Help is always available for clients who need assistance.
FAQ
Where to download Badshahcric app?
The Badshahcric app can be downloaded from the official website.
Is Badshahcric app safe?
Yes, the Badshahcric app takes steps to keep client data and transactions safe.
Is there an app for iOS?
No, there is no iOS app available; clients can use the browser version instead.
Can I create a second account in the app?
No, clients cannot have more than one account in the application.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.