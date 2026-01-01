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Badshahcric App Download APK for Android in India

Badshahcric

App:

4.5

★★★★★

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Badshahcric

The Badshahcric app for Android makes it easy to access sports betting and casino games anytime. This low-sized Badshahcric apk works well on all devices. Clients can enjoy smooth betting, manage casino games, and handle payments without issues. The app includes a simple registration process, so new clients can get started quickly. With the mobile software, clients have all the features of the casino, with added ease of use and better performance in India for 2026.

Welcome bonus

No welcome bonus

Promocode:

No promo

Join Badshahcric

Pros and Cons

The application has many good points, but there are also some downsides. Here are the main pros and cons of using the software:

Pros Cons
Small APK size for quick download Limited support for iOS devices
Biometric login for better security
Notifications for live updates and offers
Easy access to betting and casino games
Simple layout for easy navigation

In summary, the app gives clients a good way to bet while on the move. The brand has already gained a good reputation and can easly shows among ours top best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and the best kabaddi betting app.

Screenshots

Before downloading, clients can view screenshots to see how the app looks. This helps in understanding its layout and features.

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How to Install Badshahcric Android App in 3 steps?

Clients can find the Badshahcric app for Android on the official website. Visit the site and locate the Android app section at the bottom.

1

Download File From Website

To get the software, click on the link to download the Badshahcric apk. Make sure it is from a real source.

Download
Click on the link to download the Badshahcric apk.
2

Allow at System and Install APK

Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings. Then, open the downloaded Badshahcric apk file to start the installation.

Enable installation from unknown sources in device settings.
3

Run Badshahcric App

After installation, open the app from the device's app drawer to start using it.

After installation, open the app from the device's app drawer to start using it.

System Requirements for Android

Ensure the device meets these requirements to run the Badshahcric app:

Requirement

Minimum Specification

OS Version

Android 10.0 and above

RAM

2 GB or more

Storage Space

100 MB free space

Processor

Quad-core or higher

Internet Connection

Stable connection required

Supported Android Devices

The Badshahcric application works well on these Android devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21
  • OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
  • Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Vivo X60 Pro+
  • Realme GT
  • Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Motorola Edge+
  • Google Pixel 5

Many more devices are also compatible, allowing more customers to enjoy betting on the go.

Updates to The Latest Version

The Badshahcric app can be updated to the latest version easily. To get the new version, remove the current apk and download the updated file from the website.

Registration via Badshahcric Mobile app

Registration via Badshahcric Mobile app.

Badshahcric registration through the mobile app is simple for clients in India. Players can use their WhatsApp ID or choose self-registration. Here is a three-step guide for the registration process:

  1. Open the Badshahcric application and click on the sign-up option.
  2. Fill in a username, phone number, and password. Confirm the password and tick the boxes to show that the player is over 18 and agrees to the terms and conditions.
  3. Click the register button to finish.

You can find promo codes in the casino’s social networks.

Login via App

Login via App.

To log in to the Badshahcric app, follow these steps:

  1. Start the Badshahcric app on the device.
  2. Type in the username and password.
  3. Press the login button to access the account.

Clients can also log in with a Demo ID. After completing these steps, clients can access their accounts and start betting.

Welcome Bonus for India

Welcome Bonus for India.

At the moment there is no welcome bonus on the site, however it should be coming soon. Many users of the platform want to get it to increase their chances of winning.

Badshahcric Mobile App VS Mobile Website

The Badshahcric app provides a different way to access betting compared to the mobile website. The app is designed to be convenient and fast, helping clients log in and place bets more easily. While the mobile website can be accessed through browsers, it may lack some features found in the app. Clients can benefit from quicker loading times and notifications with the app. The software also allows biometric login for added security.

Feature

Badshahcric App

Mobile Website

Accessibility

Requires download

No download needed

Speed

Faster loading times

Slower compared to the app

Notifications

Yes

No

Biometric Login

Yes

No

User Interface

Designed for mobile

Standard browser layout

Features

Full range of betting options

Fewer features

Place a Bet on Sports in Badshahcric app

Place a Bet on Sports in Badshahcric app.

The Badshahcric mobile app allows clients to place bets on different sport events. It is easy to use, making it simple for clients to find options and place a bet quickly.

Cricket

At Badshahcric, betting on cricket is very popular among clients in India. The Badshahcric app has many options for betting on cricket matches and tournaments. Some major tournaments include:

  • Indian Premier League (IPL)
  • ICC Cricket World Cup
  • T20 World Cup
  • Test series
  • Asia Cup

Clients can place bets on their favorite sport events easily through the official app.

Soccer

Betting on soccer at Badshahcric is popular. The Badshahcric app allows clients to easily access many leagues and tournaments. Some key tournaments include:

  • FIFA World Cup
  • UEFA Champions League
  • English Premier League
  • La Liga
  • Serie A

Clients can place bets on match results, goals, and more.

American Football

At Badshahcric, clients enjoy betting on American football. The Badshahcric app gives access to major leagues and events. Some important tournaments are:

  • NFL Super Bowl
  • College Football Playoff
  • AFC Championship
  • NFC Championship
  • Pro Bowl

Clients can bet on game outcomes, player performances, and more.

Horse Racing

Clients can bet on horse racing at Badshahcric. The Badshahcric app makes it simple to place bets on races from different tracks. Key events include:

  • Kentucky Derby
  • Preakness Stakes
  • Belmont Stakes
  • Royal Ascot
  • Dubai World Cup

Clients can bet on race winners, finishing positions, and other outcomes.

Greyhound Racing

Сlients can also bet on greyhound racing. The Badshahcric app allows easy access to various races. Important events include:

  • Greyhound Derby
  • Melbourne Cup
  • Palm Beach Kennel Club Races
  • Sandy’s Big Dog Race
  • Hound of the Year

Clients can place bets on race winners and specific placements.

Tennis

Clients can bet on tennis matches using the Badshahcric app. The app includes major tournaments, such as:

  • Wimbledon
  • US Open
  • Australian Open
  • French Open
  • ATP Finals

Clients can bet on match winners, set scores, and other options.

eSports Betting at Badshahcric

eSports Betting at Badshahcric.

Betting on eSports at the platform is fun for clients. The Badshahcric mobile app gives access to popular eSports games. Clients can bet on:

  • CS2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • Warcraft 3
  • Overwatch 2

Customers can place bets on match results and player performances.

Virtual Sports

At Badshahcric, virtual sports let clients place bets on simulated events. Different types of virtual sports are available for customers to enjoy. These include:

  • Virtual Football
  • Virtual Horse Racing
  • Virtual Basketball
  • Virtual Tennis
  • Virtual Greyhound Racing

These games allow clients to bet at any time, providing a fun way to engage with sports.

Badshahcric Casino App

The Badshahcric application has many games for users to enjoy. The casino features slots, crash games, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Teen Patti. There is also a live casino with real dealers.

The app is licensed, which helps create a safe space for all players. It has games from well-known providers like Spribe, Ezugi, SkyWind Live, Vivo Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. With many options available, clients can find games that suit their tastes. The mix of classic and modern games makes the Badshahcric casino a great choice for gambling.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The smallest deposit required is 500 INR. Indian gamblers can get their money within a few hours, depending on the payment method used. There are various ways to handle transactions after downloading Badshahcric app, such as PhonePE, GPay, UPI, Net Banking, Bank Transfer, cards, and Crypto.

How to Deposit Money:

  1. Log in to the Badshahcric app.
  2. Navigate to the deposit section.
  3. Select a payment method, such as card or UPI.
  4. Enter the amount to deposit and complete the transaction.

How to Withdraw Money:

  1. Log in to the Badshahcric account.
  2. Go to the withdrawal section.
  3. Choose a payment method.
  4. Enter the amount to withdraw and confirm the request.

Conclusion: Key Features

The Badshahcric app has several helpful features for clients:

  • Low Sized APK: The app is just 13 MB, making it easy to install.
  • Biometric Login: Clients can use fingerprints or facial recognition for quick access.
  • Notifications: Get updates on bets and promotions in real-time.
  • Live and Line Betting: Bet during events or before they start.
  • Wide Range of Casino Games: Many games are available, including slots and table games.
  • 24/7 Customer Support: Help is available at any time through various channels.
  • Video Tutorials: Simple guides show how to use the platform.

These features make the software a great choice for customers who want to bet and play casino games on the move.

Support 24/7

Clients can reach Badshahcric customer support through different ways:

  • Live Chat: Get quick help.
  • Email: For detailed questions, use info@badshahcric.net.
  • Social Media: Find support on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram.

Help is always available for clients who need assistance.

FAQ

Where to download Badshahcric app?

The Badshahcric app can be downloaded from the official website.

Is Badshahcric app safe?

Yes, the Badshahcric app takes steps to keep client data and transactions safe.

Is there an app for iOS?

No, there is no iOS app available; clients can use the browser version instead.

Can I create a second account in the app?

No, clients cannot have more than one account in the application.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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