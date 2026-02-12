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JVSpin Mobile App for Android and iOS for Betting 2026

JVSpin

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Download APP

JVSpin

The JVSpin app is perfect for India users who enjoy betting and casino games. The JVSpin application allows players to access the latest features for gaming. Available as a PWA and Android APK, this app brings the action directly to players' devices. Launched in 2020, it is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

Welcome bonus

200% up to 42.815 INR

Promocode:

No promo

Join JVSpin

Visual Overview

The JVSpin application has a clear user interface and easy navigation. Clients will see the homepage, betting options, and casino games well organized. The app design shows a visual preview of the available games and betting markets right away.

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Account Registration

To sign up at JVSpin India, proceed with the instructions:

1

Visit the official JVSpin India site and click the “Registration” button.

Go to website
Visit the official JVSpin India site and click the “Registration” button.
2

Choose one of these registration methods: email, phone, 1-click, or connect through a social media account.

Choose one of these registration methods: email, phone, 1-click, or connect through a social media account.
3

Complete the registration form:

  • Select your country and currency.
  • Enter your email address, password, full name, date of birth, and address.
  • Enter any promo code if available.
  • Agree to the terms and conditions.
Complete the registration form:
4

Choose a bonus package.

Choose a bonus package.
5

Finish the account verification process to create account.

Finish the account verification process to create account.

Login JVSpin Account

To gain app access to a user account on JVSpin India, follow these login steps:

  1. Open the JVSpin app and look for the "Login" button on the main screen.
  2. Enter your ID or email address and your password in the provided fields.
  3. If you prefer the app to remember your login details, check the “Remember me” box.
  4. Click the "Login" button to complete the process and access your account.

In addition to these steps, clients can log in using Google, Twitter, Telegram, Apple, or other supported platforms for quicker app access.

If a client forgets their password, they can use the “Forgot your password?” option to reset it and regain access to their user account.

JVSpin Payment Options

JVSpin India has many payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Here are the details for transactions in the app:

  • Astropay: Minimum deposit of 55 INR (Instant)
  • Webmoney: Minimum deposit of 84.84 INR (Instant)
  • Skrill: Minimum deposit of 89.19 INR (Instant)
  • JetonBank: Minimum deposit of 500 INR (Instant)
  • BinancePay: Minimum deposit of 84.84 INR (Instant)
  • Neteller: Minimum deposit of 445.93 INR (Instant)
  • Jeton Cash: Minimum deposit of 445.93 INR (Instant)
  • Bitcoin: Minimum deposit of 10.00 µBTC (Varies)
  • Ethereum: Minimum deposit of 3.00 mETH (Varies)
  • and more.

For JVSpin withdrawal time, here are the details for each withdrawal method:

  • Skrill: Minimum withdrawal of 267.56 INR, no maximum limit.
  • AirTM: Minimum withdrawal of 105.00 INR, no maximum limit.
  • Webmoney: Minimum withdrawal of 84.84 INR, no maximum limit.
  • Jeton Bank: Minimum withdrawal of 1,000.00 INR, no maximum limit.
  • IMPS: Minimum withdrawal of 2,000.00 INR, maximum withdrawal of 90,000.00 INR.
  • Binance Pay: Minimum withdrawal of 127.25 INR, maximum withdrawal of 424,150.19 INR.
  • Neteller: Minimum withdrawal of 445.93 INR, no maximum limit.
  • Bitcoin: Minimum withdrawal of 18,547.98 INR, maximum withdrawal of 88,102,852.56 INR.
  • Ethereum: Minimum withdrawal of 5,263.05 INR, maximum withdrawal of 22,806,484.24 INR.
  • Litecoin: Minimum withdrawal of 106.64 INR, maximum withdrawal of 1,066,257.34 INR.

These payment methods allow clients to manage money and card transactions.

JVSpin App

The JVSpin app allows clients to access betting and casino games easily. It has a range of features for users to enjoy, all in one place. Here’s a quick look at the app:

Feature

Details

Application Version

3.0

File Size

69 MB

Cost

Free

Supported Operating Systems

Android, iOS

License

Curacao Gaming Control Board

Available Countries

India, Spain, Italy, and more

Hindi Language Support

No

Welcome Bonus

200% up to 42.815 INR

The JVSpin apk allows users to enjoy games and manage accounts directly from their mobile devices.

JVSpin PWA vs. Mobile App

The JVSpin app and the mobile version have some differences. Here’s a comparison:

Parameter

Mobile Version

JVSpin App

Compatibility

Works on any device with a browser

Works only on Android

Installation

No need to install

Must download the JVSpin apk

Location on the Device

Doesn’t use up space on the device

Takes up space on the device

Safety

Safe to use through the browser

Safe to use through the app

Availability on Operating Systems

Works on all devices with browsers

Only available on Android

Relevance of Information

Always up to date

Needs updates through the app

The JVSpin apk is only for Android. The mobile version works on many devices without the need for installation.

Download for Android

Perform these actions to complete the JVSpin app download and install the JVSpin apk on an Android device:

1

Visit the official website to download the apk file.

Go to website
Visit the official website to download the apk file.
2

Go to the phone’s settings and allow installation from unknown sources.

Go to the phone’s settings and allow installation from unknown sources.
3

Find the apk file on the device.

Find the apk file on the device.
4

Tap on the file to start the installation.

Tap on the file to start the installation.
5

Tap "Install" when prompted to begin the process.

Tap "Install" when prompted to begin the process.
6

Wait for the installation to finish. Once done, the mobile application will be ready to use.

Wait for the installation to finish. Once done, the mobile application will be ready to use.

Now the JVSpin app is installed on the device.

System Requirements JVSpin App

To use the JVSpin app on Android or iOS devices, certain minimum specs are needed.

For Android OS:

  • OS Version: Android 10.0 or later
  • Processor: Quad-core or better, with at least 1.2 GHz speed
  • RAM: 2 GB or more
  • Storage: 100 MB of free space
  • Internet: A stable connection is needed

For iOS:

  • OS Version: iOS 10.0 or later
  • Processor: iPhone 5S or newer
  • RAM: 2 GB or more
  • Storage: No need
  • Internet: A stable connection is required

These hardware requirements will help the JVSpin app run properly on mobile devices.

List of Devices Compatible with JVSpin

The device list for the JVSpin app includes many popular Android and iOS smartphones. Here are some examples of smartphone support:

Android Devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, S21
  • OnePlus 7, 8, 9
  • Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 11
  • Huawei P30, P40, P50
  • Google Pixel 4, 5, 6

iOS Devices:

  • iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15
  • iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro, Air, and Mini (latest models)

These devices work well with the JVSpin app and support all its features.

Download for IOS

To download and install the JVSpin app on iOS, carry out the following procedures:

1

Open the website on your iOS device’s browser.

Go to website
Open the website on your iOS device’s browser.
2

At the bottom of the screen, tap the “Share” button (it looks like a square with an arrow pointing upwards).

At the bottom of the screen, tap the “Share” button.
3

From the options, select “Add to Home Screen”.

From the options, select “Add to Home Screen”.
4

A pop-up will appear.

Choose the name of the PWA application and press the “Add” button.

Choose the name of the PWA application and press the “Add” button.
5

Once completed, the mobile application will be added to the home screen of the device.

Once completed, the mobile application will be added to the home screen of the device.

Now, the JVSpin app is ready to use. Players can access the site easily without needing to open the browser each time.

JVSpin App Latest Version

To keep the JVSpin app up to date, Android users should first delete the old APK version. After that, go to the website and download the newest version of the JVSpin app. This will let users enjoy the latest app updates and new features.

For iOS users, there is no need to worry about updates since the app is a PWA. The app update process will happen automatically through the browser whenever users visit the site.

It is a good idea to check for app updates regularly to get the latest features and improvements.

JVSpin Casino

JVSpin Casino has a wide range of online games available in the app. Players can enjoy classic table games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. There are also many slots to choose from, along with Crash, Jackpot, Bingo, and Keno.

New players can use demo mode to try out the games without betting real money. This helps players understand the game before they start playing for real.

The app includes top providers, making sure the games have good quality. There is also a buy bonus feature for extra chances to win. To start playing, users need to create an account and enjoy the games at JVSpin Casino.

Buy Bonus

The Buy Bonus feature lets players directly purchase bonus rounds in certain games. This helps clients skip the wait and jump right into the action with the chance to win bigger rewards.

Here are some of the popular Buy Bonus games:

  • Boom! Boom! Gold!
  • Lucky Cloverland
  • Yummy Bonanza
  • Gemblitz Bonanza
  • Collapsed Castle Bonus Buy

These games allow players to buy access to bonus rounds right away. This feature can make the game more exciting and increase the chances of bigger wins.

Crash

Crash games are popular for their easy-to-understand concept. Players place a bet and try to cash out before the multiplier crashes. These games are well-liked among Indian players for their quick pace and potential for big wins.

Here are some of the most-played Crash games:

  • Aviator
  • CosmoX
  • Angry Birds
  • JetX
  • Aviatrix

These games attract many players with their exciting gameplay and chances to win large amounts.

Poker

Poker games are a popular choice for many players, combining skill and luck. There are different types of poker, each with unique rules.

Here are some of the most-played Poker games:

  • Hold'em Poker
  • Jacks or Better
  • RedBlack
  • Video Poker
  • Lucky 5

These games attract players who enjoy both strategy and chance. They provide an exciting atmosphere for anyone looking to test their skills at poker.

Roulette

Roulette is a popular casino game where players place bets on numbers or colors. A spinning wheel decides the outcome, and players can win big if their bets are correct. The excitement comes from watching the ball land in a pocket, and players can choose different betting styles.

Here are some common Roulette games:

  • Fortuna
  • American Roulette 3D
  • European Roulette Platinum
  • Classic Roulette
  • Golden Wheel

These versions have different rules and betting options. Players can enjoy each game and increase their chances of winning by using different strategies.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game where players bet on the hand they think will win. Players can choose to bet on the player’s hand or the banker’s hand. The goal is to get as close as possible to 9 points. It is a simple game of chance with easy rules.

Here are some popular Baccarat games:

  • Dragon Tiger
  • Bingo Baccarat
  • Ultimate Baccarat
  • 3D Baccarat
  • No Commission Baccarat

Each version has its own rules and ways to bet, giving players more chances to win.

Live Casino Games

JVSpin apk has a wide range of live casino games for India players. These games are streamed live with real dealers. Players can interact with dealers online, in real time.

Some of the popular live casino games are:

  • Game Show
  • Blackjack
  • Baccarat
  • Roulette
  • Poker
  • Dragon Tiger
  • Sic-Bo

Players can also enjoy games with different bet amounts. For example:

  • Immersive Roulette (0.5 - 5000 EUR)
  • Blackjack VIP 1 (250 - 10000 EUR)
  • Miami Beach Baccarat (1 - 3000 USD)
  • Spin a Win (0.1 - 500 EUR)
  • Quantum Baccarat Live (1 - 1000 EUR)

These games offer a wide range of betting options and bring a realistic casino feel to the players.

JVSpin TV Games

JVSpin Casino has live TV Games that bring the fun of casino games directly to your screen. With games like TVBet and Lotto Instant Win, players can enjoy live broadcasts with dealers in real time. These games allow clients to place bets and watch everything happen as it unfolds, adding excitement to each round.

The games are simple to play and offer quick decisions, keeping players engaged. It’s a different kind of fun compared to traditional casino games. To join in, just JVSpin apk download, sign into your account, and pick a game. The live dealers and fast action make these games an exciting choice for players looking for something different.

Virtual Sports

JVSpin Casino has a great range of Virtual Sports games. These include popular titles like Golden Race, 1x2gaming, Global Bet, Leap, and Betradar. Players can bet on simulated events, such as football or horse racing.

The games run in real-time, with realistic graphics, making players feel like they are watching a live event. These virtual sports happen continuously, so there is always something to bet on.

To start playing, simply JVSpin apk download and log into your account. After that, clients can enjoy these exciting games and place their bets. Virtual Sports provide a fun and fast way to bet, especially for those in India looking for non-stop action.

Sports Betting

The JVSpin app has many options for sports betting. Players can bet on popular sports like:

  • Cricket
  • Kabaddi
  • Football
  • Table Tennis
  • Basketball
  • Tennis
  • Hockey
  • Volleyball
  • Baseball
  • Polybet
  • UFC
  • Australian Football
  • Car Racing
  • American Football
  • Badminton
  • Biathlon
  • Billiards
  • Boxing

Bettors can place pre-match bets before a game starts or live bets while games are happening. The live betting feature allows players to place wagers as the game goes on, adding excitement to every moment.

The JVSpin app has competitive odds, which means players have the chance to win more. Bettors can also check statistics and results to help them make better decisions when placing bets.

Football

The JVSpin app lets players bet on Football events like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and English Premier League. Popular markets include match winner, total goals, and correct score. Customers can bet on matches before they start or during the game.

Cricket

With the JVSpin app, customers can bet on big cricket tournaments like the ICC World Cup, IPL, and Big Bash League. Betting markets include match winner, top batsman, and best bowler. Users can place bets before or during the match.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi betting is available on the JVSpin app, featuring the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Customers can bet on match winner, total points, and first team to score. Bets can be placed before or during the game.

Volleyball

Volleyball betting on the JVSpin app includes events like the FIVB World Cup and Olympics. Popular markets include match winner, total sets, and correct score. Bettors can place wagers before or during matches.

eSports Betting

The JVSpin app has a wide range of eSports games and tournaments for betting. Clients can find great odds and many events to choose from. This gives players many opportunities to place bets on popular games.

  • CS 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • StarCraft II
  • King of Glory
  • Overwatch 2
  • Call of Duty
  • Mobile Legends
  • Arena of Valor
  • WarCraft III
  • Heroes of Might and Magic III
  • Crossfire
  • GeoGuessr
  • Marvel Rivals

The app makes it easy for clients to follow and bet on many tournaments with competitive odds.

Types of Bets

The JVSpin app has different bet types to suit different betting styles.

  • Single Bet: Bet on just one event or outcome.
  • Accumulator: Combine multiple bets into one. All selections must win for a payout.
  • Lucky Bet: Bet on several selections, where some can lose and still win.
  • Chain Bet: A series of bets where the result of one bet affects the next one.
  • Anti-Accumulator: A bet where players choose unlikely outcomes, hoping to profit from them.

These bet types allow customers to place different kinds of wagers based on their preferences and strategies.

Betting at JVSpin Mobile

To start betting on the JVSpin mobile PWA, carry out the steps below:

1

Get the JVSpin app on your mobile device.

Get the JVSpin app on your mobile device.
2

Complete the necessary information to create your account.

Complete the necessary information to create your account.
3

Add money to your account using available payment methods.

Add money to your account using available payment methods.
4

Browse through various sports or events.

Browse through various sports or events.
5

Select the odds for the event you want to bet on.

Select the odds for the event you want to bet on.
6

Enter the amount you want to bet and confirm your selection.

Enter the amount you want to bet and confirm your selection.

After placing the bet, check the status of your betting activity in the app.

JVSpin: Bonuses

JVSpin bonus system has more than just a welcome bonus. Regular players can enjoy different promotions, offers and rewards. Here’s a look at the available bonuses:

  • 100% First Deposit Bonus up to INR 9082: New users can claim this bonus after making a first deposit of at least 97.35 INR. To unlock the bonus, bettors must wager five times the bonus amount in accumulator bets, with at least three events having odds of 1.40 or higher.
  • Welcome Bonus up to 160 557,75 INR + 150 FS (Casino): New users who complete their profile and verify their phone number can claim this bonus. It includes deposit bonuses on the first four deposits and free spins on selected games. Wagering requirements apply and must be met within 7 days.
  • 100% Sports Bonus: Every Saturday, bettors can claim a 100% bonus on sports bets with a minimum deposit of 974 INR. The bonus is capped at 4,868 INR and is valid for sports events only. To redeem, bettors must wager the bonus three times in accumulator bets within 24 hours.
  • VIP Cashback: The loyalty program has 8 levels, with higher levels offering bigger cashback. High-rollers can also get personalized bonuses based on their betting activity, regardless of the results.
  • Express of the Day: Each day, JVSpin selects the top events from over 1000 sports and combines them into accumulators. If the selected accumulator wins, bettors get a 10% odds boost. To participate, players need to log in, choose the "Accumulator of the Day", and place a bet with their main account funds.
  • 40% Bonus for the 8th Deposit + 100 Free Spins: A 40% bonus is available on the 8th deposit, with a maximum bonus of 300 EUR. This bonus must be wagered 35 times within 48 hours.
  • 50% Bonus on Monday: Clients who deposit at least 5 EUR on Monday can get a 50% bonus, with a maximum of 300 EUR. Wagering requirements must be met within 7 days.
  • Birthday Bonus: On their birthday, clients receive a promo code for a free sports accumulator bet and 20 free spins in the casino. This bonus is available for accounts older than 30 days and requires a deposit.
  • 50% Bonus on Sports on Tuesday: Every Tuesday, bettors can claim a 50% bonus with a minimum deposit of 487 INR. The bonus must be wagered five times in accumulator bets within 24 hours.

These promotions and rewards give players many chances to earn bonuses while betting at JVSpin.

VIP Program

The VIP Program at JVSpin rewards loyal customers with exclusive benefits. Players start at level 1 (Copper) and can advance by earning experience points. As they progress, they unlock better rewards and bonuses.

Higher levels bring bigger cashback and personalized bonuses. High-rollers at the highest levels get exclusive benefits, including VIP support and exclusive offers. Cashback is calculated on all bets, whether players win or lose.

To earn VIP cashback, players must place bets in the casino section and collect experience points. As players move up the levels, the cashback increases.

VIP cashback is sent directly to the account. The program is available to authorized users only. Cryptocurrency transactions are not eligible for bonuses.

Join now and enjoy exclusive benefits through the VIP Program.

Customer Support

Customers can contact the support team using different methods:

Department

Contact

Technical Support

support-en@jvspinbet.com

General Queries

retention@jvspinbet.com

Security Department

security@jvspinbet.com

Blocked Account Queries

block@jvspinbet.com

Telegram

@JVSpinSupport

Instagram

@jvspin_official

Live Chat

Available 24/7

Contact Form

Available on the website

For quick help, clients can use Live Chat. The Contact Form is also available for longer questions or issues.

FAQ

Is the JVSpin App Free to Download and Use?

‌The JVSpin app is free to download and use. There are no fees for installing or accessing the app on any device.

Can I use the same account on the App as on the website?

Customers can use the same account on both the app and the website by logging in with the same username and password.

Are there any bonuses or promotions for using the JVSpin mobile App?

There are no specific bonuses for app users. However, customers can take part in all the promotions available on the platform.

How Safe and Secure Is the JVSpin App?

The JVSpin app uses strong encryption to protect customer data. It follows the best security practices to keep all transactions safe.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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