Since 2022, JVSpin has become a trusted bookmaker and casino in India. Over 100,000 Indian players use the platform, which operates under Antillephone license No. 8048/JAZ2016-083. JVSpin is fully secure and meets modern data protection standards. The platform supports Hindi and more than 60 other languages, which is really convenient for Indian users.
JVSpin official is a trusted bookmaker and casino widely recognized in India. The platform was launched in 2018 and has gained popularity among Indian players due to its reliability and secure environment. Thousands of users choose it for its focus on local needs and easy transactions.
The platform supports deposits and withdrawals through Skrill, Neteller, Astropay, Crypto, and more. Players can use INR for transactions, which is convenient for Indian customers. The JVSpin minimum withdrawal is low and is accessible to a wide audience. The official website includes online casino games and sports betting.
Customer support is available through live chat, email, and social networks. This ensures that players receive help whenever needed.
Feature
Details
Year of foundation
2018
Hosts Indian players
Yes
Accepts INR
Yes
Services
Online casino, sports betting
Welcome bonus
200% up to 42.815 INR
Deposit and withdrawal
Skrill, Neteller, Astropay, Crypto
Minimum deposit
55 INR
Customer support
Live chat, Email, Social networks
Is JVSpin Safe and Reliable for Indian Players?
In India, gambling laws change from state to state, and no direct ban applies to online platforms. JVSpin operates under strict regulation with Antillephone license No. 8048/JAZ2016-083. This license is held by Orakum N.V., registered at Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard 03, Curaçao (registration No. 141651). The platform is monitored to maintain high standards. It is a safe platform with licenses for players in India.
Exclusive JVSpin Offers for Players in India
The welcome bonus is just the beginning. Players can use the BetX101 Bonus, receive regular cashback, and enjoy other promotions. These features create more opportunities for players to benefit from the platform.
Welcome Bonus for Sports and Casino
The JVSpin Bonus gives players up to 200% up to 42.815 INR across four deposits. The 100% bonus applies to the first deposit, with bonuses for the next three deposits.
To claim the bonus:
Create an account and complete the profile with personal details.
Activate the phone number.
Make the required minimum deposit.
The first deposit bonus requires 1,000 INR, and the second to fourth deposits need 1,500 INR. Bonuses will be credited automatically once these steps are done. Players must redeem each bonus before claiming the next one. Free spins are linked to games like Juicy Fruits 27 Ways and Coco Tiki. Bonuses must be wagered 35 times within 7 days.
Bonus Details
Deposit
Bonus Amount
Total Bonus
First Deposit
100% + 30 FS
Up to 26,000 INR
Second Deposit
50% + 35 FS
Up to 29,000 INR
Third Deposit
25% + 40 FS
Up to 31,000 INR
Fourth Deposit
25% + 45 FS
Up to 34,000 INR
Players must complete the wagering requirements (35x) to unlock the full bonus and get money to their card or e-wallet.
Deposit Bonus
At JVSpin official, players can get various deposit bonuses. These bonuses help increase the value of their money. Here are the types of deposit bonuses available:
100% First Deposit Bonus: Register on the JVSpin official website and complete your profile. After depositing at least 89.18 INR (or equivalent in another currency), players will receive a 100% bonus up to 8,918 INR. The bonus is credited automatically after the deposit via card or any other method.
40% Bonus on 8th Deposit + 100 Free Spins: Players can get a 40% bonus on their 8th deposit along with 100 extra spins. To claim it, they need to deposit at least 900 INR. The bonus can go up to 26,000 INR. Players must wager the bonus amount 35x within 48 hours.
50% Monday Bonus: Every Monday, players can receive a 50% bonus of up to 26,000 INR by depositing at least 450 INR between 00:01 to 23:59. The bonus will be credited automatically if the player's profile is complete. The bonus must be wagered 35x within 7 days.
100% Sports Bonus: On Saturdays, players can deposit at least 892 INR to get a 100% sports bonus up to 4,460 INR. The bonus is credited automatically after the deposit. To redeem the bonus, players must wager it 3x in accumulator bets within 24 hours. Each bet must have at least 3 selections with odds of 1.40 or higher.
These bonuses give players extra money and extra spins to use in different games.
Cashback on Sports Bets
Cashback lets players get back a part of their losses on sports bets. The amount is 3% of the total money lost during the week. The minimum cashback is 90 INR, and the maximum is 89,189 INR.
The cashback will be added to the player's account every Tuesday before 12:00 (GMT +2). To qualify for cashback, players must place bets with odds of 1.5 or higher. Only settled bets count. Canceled, sold, or unsettled bets do not count.
Bets on totals and handicaps will not count toward cashback. Players can have only one active bonus at a time. Any remaining bonus funds must be used before receiving cashback.
Birthday Gift with JVSpin
JVSpinBet has prepared a special birthday gift for its customers. To receive the gift, visit the JVSpin official website on your birthday and deposit at least 900 INR. Once the deposit is made, customers will receive a bonus depending on their account settings.
For sports bettors, the gift includes a promo code for a free accumulator bet. This promo code will be worth 10% of the amount of the first deposit made on the birthday. The accumulator must have at least 3 selections, with odds of 1.4 or higher on each selection. All events selected must occur during the offer’s validity period.
For those who prefer casino games, customers will receive 20 free spins for the game Fortune Tiger. These spins come with a x5 wagering requirement.
The type of gift depends on what has been selected in the account settings (either a sports or casino bonus). The bonus will be automatically credited after the deposit is made, which must occur on the customer’s birthday (according to UTC +3 time). If the sports bonus is chosen, the promo code will be sent directly to the customer’s account and via SMS. For the casino bonus, the free spins will appear in the Gifts section.
To claim the birthday gift, the customer’s account must have been registered for at least 30 days. The customer must have made a total deposit of at least 9,000 INR. The last account activity should not be earlier than 30 days before the birthday. To ensure the bonus is credited, the full name, mobile phone number (activated), email address, country, and city of residence must be filled out in the profile. The bonus will remain valid for 14 days from the time it is credited. To activate the bonus, customers must opt in to participate in bonus offers.
New Year Prize Race
The New Year Prize Race is a promotion where customers can win prizes by placing accumulator bets. To join, players need to register or log in to the JVSpin official website or app. Then, they must click the "Take part" button on the promotion page. A deposit of at least 446 INR is required to confirm participation. After depositing, customers will get their first ticket for the prize draw.
To take part, players must place accumulator bets with at least three selections. Each selection must have odds of 1.6 or higher. For every bet placed, customers will receive tickets. The more they bet, the more tickets they can earn. There is no limit to the number of tickets a customer can get.
The prize draw will be held on 04.01.2025, and winners will be posted on the promotion page. The top prize is a 44594 INR cash bonus for first place. The second place winner will receive 35675 INR, and third place will earn 26757 INR. Other prizes include a 2230 INR cash bonus for the 10th place winner, along with free bet prizes for the 11th to 30th place.
To earn tickets, players must place accumulator bets with at least three selections at odds of 1.6 or higher. Betting 446 INR will earn 1 ticket. Betting 892 INR will earn 3 tickets, and a 1784 INR bet will give 7 tickets, and so on. The more a customer bets, the more tickets they can earn.
The prizes for the New Year Prize Race are as follows:
1st place: 44594 INR cash bonus
2nd place: 35675 INR cash bonus
3rd place: 26757 INR cash bonus
4th place: 22297 INR cash bonus
5th place: 15608 INR cash bonus
6th place: 11149 INR cash bonus
7th place: 8919 INR cash bonus
8th place: 6689 INR cash bonus
9th place: 4459 INR cash bonus
10th place: 2230 INR cash bonus
11th to 20th place: 3568 INR free bet
21st to 30th place: 1784 INR free bet
VIP Loyalty Program and Cashback
The VIP Loyalty Program rewards players with cashback as they move through different levels. There are 8 levels, starting from Copper. Players can level up by playing their favorite games.
The higher the level, the bigger the cashback. Once players reach the top level, Diamond, they get the highest cashback and more exclusive benefits, such as personalized bonuses and VIP support. For high-rollers, cashback is calculated on all bets, whether they win or lose.
Here’s how the VIP Cashback program works:
Level
Experience Points
Experience Rate
Cashback
Copper
0
100
5%
Bronze
300,000
150
6%
Silver
1,000,000
200
7%
Gold
2,000,000
250
8%
Ruby
5,000,000
300
9%
Sapphire
15,000,000
350
10%
Diamond
25,000,000
400
11%
VIP Status
75,000,000
450
0.05-0.25%
For players at the Copper to Diamond levels, cashback is based on the total amount of lost bets. Once players reach VIP Status, cashback applies to all bets placed. The percentage depends on the type of game.
The VIP Loyalty Program is only available to authorized users. Cryptocurrency users do not qualify for bonuses.
How to Sign Up on JVSpin?
To sign up on JVSpin India, clients can create account in four ways. Players can use their e-mail, phone number, or sign up with just one click. Another option is to connect the account through a social media platform.
To complete the registration, users must be 18 or older and provide correct personal details. Only authorized players can join the casino.
1
Access the Official JVSpin Site and Click “Registration”
Visit the official JVSpin site and click the Registration link to sign up.
Choose a Registration Option and Complete the Form
To register on JVSpin, customers need to choose one of the following options: email, phone, 1-click, or social account. After selecting the preferred method, fill in the required information.
Email: Enter the email address, create a password, and fill in the other details.
Phone: Provide the phone number, create a password, and complete the registration form.
1-click: Click the registration button to create the account quickly.
Social: Connect using a social media account, such as Telegram, Twitter, Apple or Google.
3
Select a Bonus Package
After filling out the registration form, customers must choose one of the available bonus packages. They can select a 100% sports welcome bonus or a casino welcome package. The casino package includes up to 120,000 INR and 150 free spins.
4
Complete Account Verification
Complete the account verification process to finalize your registration.
JVSpin Mobile App
The JVSpin app is available for Android users. iOS players can access a well-optimized mobile version of the site. Both options allow players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. Below, we will explain how to download the application for each platform.
JVSpin Android Apk
To install the JVSpin Android Apk, do the following:
1
First, download the Apk from the official website.
After this, the JVSpin mobile version will be on the home screen. Customers can use the app directly from there without the need to download additional software.
Logging into Your JVSpin Account
JVSpin login is a simple procedure. To log in and get account access at the JVSpin:
Go to the JVSpin website.
Find the “Log In” button on the homepage.
Enter your credentials in the form or choose the “Log in with” option.
Press the “Log In” button to complete the process.
Customers can also log in directly using their social media accounts for quicker access.
Account Verification on JVSpin
JVSpin Verification is a process that confirms the identity of users. It is necessary to complete registration and comply with regulations. The process helps prevent fraud, underage use, and other illegal activities. All Indian players must verify their accounts to use all features on the platform.
Here is how the verification process works:
Log in to the account and go to the Personal Profile section.
Enter the personal details, such as name, date of birth, and address.
Upload the required documents for age verification and identity confirmation.
Required KYC documents:
National identity card
Proof of address (e.g., utility bill or bank statement)
Date of birth proof
JVSpin Payment Methods and Limits
JVSpin payment methods allow users to deposit and withdraw money easily. The platform supports several banking options. It is important to know the JVSpin minimum deposit and limits for each method. This helps users avoid any issues with their transactions. Let’s take a look at the available methods.
How to Deposit?
Depositing funds into a JVSpin account is simple. The platform supports different payment methods with varied payment speed. Here are the available options:
Astropay: Minimum deposit of 55 INR (Instant)
Webmoney: Minimum deposit of 84.84 INR (Instant)
Skrill: Minimum deposit of 89.19 INR (Instant)
JetonBank: Minimum deposit of 500 INR (Instant)
BinancePay: Minimum deposit of 84.84 INR (Instant)
Neteller: Minimum deposit of 445.93 INR (Instant)
Jeton Cash: Minimum deposit of 445.93 INR (Instant)
Bitcoin: Minimum deposit of 10.00 µBTC (Varies)
Ethereum: Minimum deposit of 3.00 mETH (Varies)
Many other crypto options are also available.
Withdrawal Methods
When customers withdraw funds from JVSpin, they can choose from a range of methods. The JVSpin withdrawal time and payout speed can vary depending on the selected option. Below are the available methods with their withdrawal limits:
Withdrawal Method
Minimum Withdrawal
Maximum Withdrawal
Skrill
267.56 INR
Unlimited
AirTM
105.00 INR
Unlimited
Webmoney
84.84 INR
Unlimited
Jeton Bank
1,000.00 INR
Unlimited
IMPS
2,000.00 INR
90,000.00 INR
Binance Pay
127.25 INR
424,150.19 INR
Neteller
445.93 INR
Unlimited
Bitcoin
18,547.98 INR
88,102,852.56 INR
Ethereum
5,263.05 INR
22,806,484.24 INR
Litecoin
106.64 INR
1,066,257.34 INR
JVSpin withdrawal limits and time vary for each method. Crypto withdrawals may take longer compared to traditional banking options. Always check the specific method for the most accurate payout speed.
Bet on a Variety of Sports with JVSpin Sportsbook
At JVSpin Sportsbook, customers can place bets on many sports. Betting is available both before and during matches and tournaments. Players can see odds for upcoming events and place pre-match bets. For live betting, gamblers can place bets as matches are happening, with real-time updates.
The platform also provides access to past results and detailed statistics. This helps users make more informed decisions when betting on their preferred sport.
The sports and events available for betting include:
Cricket
Kabaddi
Football
Table Tennis
Basketball
Tennis
Ice Hockey
Volleyball
Baseball
American Football
Arm Wrestling
Australian Rules
Bandy
Bare-knuckle Boxing
Biathlon
Boat Racing
Boxing
Chess
Darts
Field Hockey
Floorball
Futsal
Gaelic Football
Golf
Greyhound Racing
Greyhound Racing AntePost
Handball
Horse Racing
Horse Racing AntePost
Hurling
Lacrosse
Lottery
Martial Arts
Motorsport
Politics
Pro Wrestling
Rink Hockey
Rugby
Sailing
Skiing
Snooker
Special Bets
Toto
Trotting
Trotting AntePost
TV Games
UFC
Weather
The Accumulator of the Day option allows for more betting combinations. With competitive odds and many betting options, players can enjoy betting on different sports events.
eSports Betting
At JVSpin, eSports betting is available for both pre-match and live events. Customers can place bets on a wide range of competitive online tournaments. The platform provides real-time odds and this allows gamblers to bet during matches. The available eSports gaming disciplines include popular titles from various genres.
Some of the games available for betting are:
Street Fighter
Esports Ice Hockey
Esports Basketball
Big Rumble Boxing
Dota
League of Legends
Call of Duty
World of Tanks
Undisputed
Dead or Alive
WWE Battlegrounds
PES
Tekken
King of Fighters
Overwatch
Need for Speed
Roller Champions
Guilty Gear
GigaBash
Angry Birds
SEGA Football
Tape to Tape
Winter Olympics
StarCraft 2
Esports Handball
Esports Volleyball
Esports American Football
Esports UFC
Esports Cricket
Esports Australian Rules
Esports Rugby
Counter Strike
Esports Horse Racing
Street Power Football
Esports Tennis
Esports Wrestling
Rocket League
Esports Rally
Esports Golf
Esports F1
Esports Lacrosse
Steep
Esports Floorball
Injustice
FlatOut
Esports Pool
LaserLeague
CrossOut
Killer Instinct
Table Football Pro
Blade and Soul
Assault Squad
Cut the Rope
Subway Surfers
Sonic
Crash
Overcooked
Sekiro
TABS
Rumble Stars
Robot Champions
Boxing Champs
Raid: Shadow Legends
Power of Power
Esports Bowling
Players can follow their favorite titles and bet on outcomes in these exciting eSports tournaments.
Virtual Sports Betting
Virtual sports at JVSpin allow customers to bet on computer-generated simulations of real sports. The odds are updated regularly and offer dynamic betting opportunities. Popular simulations for betting include:
Golden Race
Leap
Global Bet
1x2 Virtuals
Betradar
TV-Games
TV-Games at JVSpin allow clients to bet on live simulations. These games stream on TV, and bettors can place bets based on the live results. The odds are updated in real-time. Some popular TV-Games for betting include:
TVBet: A series of live televised games where players can place bets on outcomes.
Lotto Instant Win: A lottery-style game where players can win instantly by matching numbers.
Different Bets Available on JVSpin
JVSpin allows customers to place different types of bets. These include options for pre-match and live betting. The main bet types are:
Singles: A bet on one event or outcome.
Multibet: A bet on multiple selections combined into one wager.
Accumulator: A bet that links several selections together. All bets must win to payout.
Conditional Bet: A bet that depends on the outcome of a previous bet.
Patent: A combination of three selections, including singles, doubles, and a treble.
Chain Bet: A series of linked bets placed in a specific order. The second bet depends on the first one winning.
Lucky Bet: A bet on several selections where some combinations can still win, even if not all selections are correct.
Step-by-Step Guide to Placing Bets on JVSpin
Placing bets on JVSpin is simple. Here’s how to do it.
Choose a sport or eSport to bet on. Some popular sports are:
Cricket
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Esports (Dota, League of Legends, CS:GO)
4
Choose a Match or Tournament
Pick a match or tournament to bet on.
5
Analyze the Odds and Confirm Your Bet
Look at the odds for the match. Select the type of bet, such as a single or accumulator. Enter the amount to bet. Then confirm the bet. Popular bet types are:
Singles
Accumulators
Multibet
Conditional Bet
Explore the Wide Range of Casino Games
JVSpin casino delivers an extensive selection of online games for players in India. The platform includes slots, classic table games, and exciting jackpots. Customers can also test many games in a demo mode to explore gameplay before placing bets.
Buy Bonus games are perfect for those seeking quick action. Titles like Juicy Gems allow customers to access bonus features directly within the game.
Crash games are gaining popularity, with exciting titles such as Aviatrix, ScoreX, and Piggy Tap. These games involve fast-paced decisions and potential for big rewards.
For those chasing huge wins, jackpot games like More Magic Apple, Piggy Trust, and Lord of Fortune bring opportunities for massive payouts.
Fans of card games can enjoy poker with options like Red Black, 7 Jacks or Better, and Ride'em Poker. Each provides unique rules and strategies.
Classic casino lovers can explore roulette, which includes options such as European Roulette, Lucky Roulette, and American Roulette.
In baccarat, customers can try titles like Bingo B Baccarat, Baccarat Supreme, or Baccarat Pro. These games combine simplicity with elegance.
Blackjack remains a favorite with games like Bombay Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, and Blackjack Single Deck.
Other categories include bingo with games like Rio Bingo, Pachinko 2, and Turbo Bingo, or keno, where titles like Super Keno and Keno Goal shine.
Top-tier providers power JVSpin’s library. Names like Evoplay, Betsoft Gaming, and BGaming ensure high-quality gameplay. Customers can enjoy options from innovative developers such as Apollo Games and Aviator, guaranteeing endless fun and opportunities.
Live Dealer Games
The live casino at BetX101 lets players enjoy real-time games hosted by professional dealers. Games are streamed directly to devices and create an interactive atmosphere similar to a physical casino. This setup is popular with players who prefer the feel of live action while staying in a convenient setting. Games include both classic options and modern formats. The BetX101 casino uses high-quality streaming for smooth gameplay and a realistic experience.
Popular live games:
Blackjack
Baccarat
Roulette
Poker
Dragon Tiger
Sic-Bo
Speed Games
Game Shows
JVSpin Customer Support: Assistance Around the Clock
JVSpin customer support is ready to assist clients at any time. Different contact methods are available and they allow players to address various concerns. Live chat is the fastest way to resolve most issues and get assistance, while email is suitable for specific inquiries.
Contact Methods:
Purpose
Email
Other Channels
General queries
retention@jvspinbet.com
Live Chat, Telegram, Instagram
Technical support
support-en@jvspinbet.com
Security-related questions
security@jvspinbet.com
Blocked accounts
block@jvspinbet.com
Clients can rely on these channels to address their concerns quickly and effectively.
JVSpin Final Thoughts: Pros and Cons of the Platform
JVSpin official has some strong points, but there are also a few downsides. Here is a summary of the platform's main strengths and weaknesses:
Pros
Cons
The platform has a large selection of games. This includes slots, live casino games, and jackpots.
There is no phone support.
Many payment methods are available, including e-wallets, cards, and cryptocurrencies.
The wagering requirements for bonuses can be high.
Customers can reach support 24/7 via live chat, email, or social media.
There are regular promotions for both new and existing customers.
This list shows the platform's good features and highlights areas where improvements can be made.
FAQ
What Special Features Does JVSpin Provide for Indian Gamers?
JVSpin includes INR support, Hindi interface, localized payment options, and games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar popular in India.
Is It Possible to Reverse a Bet on JVSpin?
Bets cannot be canceled after confirmation. Players should check all details carefully before placing them.
Which Game Developers Collaborate with JVSpin?
JVSpin works with BGaming, Betsoft, Evoplay, iWin Games, and many others to include diverse game options.
Can I Play on JVSpin Without Completing Account Verification?
Unverified accounts can play games. However, withdrawals and some features require completing the verification process.
Does JVSpin Work Seamlessly on Mobile Devices?
JVSpin has a mobile site and apps for iOS and Android. These let players access games and other functions with ease.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.