Since 2022, JVSpin has become a trusted bookmaker and casino in India. Over 100,000 Indian players use the platform, which operates under Antillephone license No. 8048/JAZ2016-083. JVSpin is fully secure and meets modern data protection standards. The platform supports Hindi and more than 60 other languages, which is really convenient for Indian users.

Customer support is available through live chat, email, and social networks. This ensures that players receive help whenever needed.

The platform supports deposits and withdrawals through Skrill, Neteller, Astropay, Crypto, and more. Players can use INR for transactions, which is convenient for Indian customers. The JVSpin minimum withdrawal is low and is accessible to a wide audience. The official website includes online casino games and sports betting.

JVSpin official is a trusted bookmaker and casino widely recognized in India. The platform was launched in 2018 and has gained popularity among Indian players due to its reliability and secure environment. Thousands of users choose it for its focus on local needs and easy transactions.

In India, gambling laws change from state to state, and no direct ban applies to online platforms. JVSpin operates under strict regulation with Antillephone license No. 8048/JAZ2016-083. This license is held by Orakum N.V., registered at Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard 03, Curaçao (registration No. 141651). The platform is monitored to maintain high standards. It is a safe platform with licenses for players in India.

Exclusive JVSpin Offers for Players in India

The welcome bonus is just the beginning. Players can use the BetX101 Bonus, receive regular cashback, and enjoy other promotions. These features create more opportunities for players to benefit from the platform.

Welcome Bonus for Sports and Casino The JVSpin Bonus gives players up to 200% up to 42.815 INR across four deposits. The 100% bonus applies to the first deposit, with bonuses for the next three deposits. To claim the bonus: Create an account and complete the profile with personal details.

Activate the phone number.

Make the required minimum deposit. The first deposit bonus requires 1,000 INR, and the second to fourth deposits need 1,500 INR. Bonuses will be credited automatically once these steps are done. Players must redeem each bonus before claiming the next one. Free spins are linked to games like Juicy Fruits 27 Ways and Coco Tiki. Bonuses must be wagered 35 times within 7 days.

Bonus Details Deposit Bonus Amount Total Bonus First Deposit 100% + 30 FS Up to 26,000 INR Second Deposit 50% + 35 FS Up to 29,000 INR Third Deposit 25% + 40 FS Up to 31,000 INR Fourth Deposit 25% + 45 FS Up to 34,000 INR Players must complete the wagering requirements (35x) to unlock the full bonus and get money to their card or e-wallet.

Deposit Bonus At JVSpin official, players can get various deposit bonuses. These bonuses help increase the value of their money. Here are the types of deposit bonuses available: 100% First Deposit Bonus: Register on the JVSpin official website and complete your profile. After depositing at least 89.18 INR (or equivalent in another currency), players will receive a 100% bonus up to 8,918 INR. The bonus is credited automatically after the deposit via card or any other method.

40% Bonus on 8th Deposit + 100 Free Spins: Players can get a 40% bonus on their 8th deposit along with 100 extra spins. To claim it, they need to deposit at least 900 INR. The bonus can go up to 26,000 INR. Players must wager the bonus amount 35x within 48 hours.

50% Monday Bonus: Every Monday, players can receive a 50% bonus of up to 26,000 INR by depositing at least 450 INR between 00:01 to 23:59. The bonus will be credited automatically if the player's profile is complete. The bonus must be wagered 35x within 7 days.

100% Sports Bonus: On Saturdays, players can deposit at least 892 INR to get a 100% sports bonus up to 4,460 INR. The bonus is credited automatically after the deposit. To redeem the bonus, players must wager it 3x in accumulator bets within 24 hours. Each bet must have at least 3 selections with odds of 1.40 or higher. These bonuses give players extra money and extra spins to use in different games.

Cashback on Sports Bets Cashback lets players get back a part of their losses on sports bets. The amount is 3% of the total money lost during the week. The minimum cashback is 90 INR, and the maximum is 89,189 INR. The cashback will be added to the player's account every Tuesday before 12:00 (GMT +2). To qualify for cashback, players must place bets with odds of 1.5 or higher. Only settled bets count. Canceled, sold, or unsettled bets do not count. Bets on totals and handicaps will not count toward cashback. Players can have only one active bonus at a time. Any remaining bonus funds must be used before receiving cashback.

Birthday Gift with JVSpin JVSpinBet has prepared a special birthday gift for its customers. To receive the gift, visit the JVSpin official website on your birthday and deposit at least 900 INR. Once the deposit is made, customers will receive a bonus depending on their account settings. For sports bettors, the gift includes a promo code for a free accumulator bet. This promo code will be worth 10% of the amount of the first deposit made on the birthday. The accumulator must have at least 3 selections, with odds of 1.4 or higher on each selection. All events selected must occur during the offer’s validity period.

For those who prefer casino games, customers will receive 20 free spins for the game Fortune Tiger. These spins come with a x5 wagering requirement. The type of gift depends on what has been selected in the account settings (either a sports or casino bonus). The bonus will be automatically credited after the deposit is made, which must occur on the customer’s birthday (according to UTC +3 time). If the sports bonus is chosen, the promo code will be sent directly to the customer’s account and via SMS. For the casino bonus, the free spins will appear in the Gifts section. To claim the birthday gift, the customer’s account must have been registered for at least 30 days. The customer must have made a total deposit of at least 9,000 INR. The last account activity should not be earlier than 30 days before the birthday. To ensure the bonus is credited, the full name, mobile phone number (activated), email address, country, and city of residence must be filled out in the profile. The bonus will remain valid for 14 days from the time it is credited. To activate the bonus, customers must opt in to participate in bonus offers.