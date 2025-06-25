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The minimum deposit is 300 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is the slot category 1,500 INR;

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You can't have previously registered MarvelBet accounts;

The offer applies to the first deposit of at least 300 INR;

All deposit bonuses must be wagered 40 times;

The user has to be over 18 years of age;

MarvelBet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the MarvelBet method if your wager was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use MarvelBet free bonus;

A user agrees to all the terms and conditions of MarvelBet by accepting the bonus.

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Cashback will be credited automatically every Monday before 12:00 PM IST;

Players with overall negative netwin in the respective week are eligible for cashback;

Only one account per player is allowed;

MarvelBet reserves the right to modify, alter, discontinue, cancel, refuse or void this promotion at its sole discretion;

Participating players must accept and comply with the terms of this promotion;

MarvelBet’s Terms & Conditions apply. 50% Slots Reload Bonus All players who perform a deposit higher than 300 INR will get a 50% extra bonus on the first deposit amount. The maximum bonus is 10,000 INR. Follow all these MarvelBet bonus terms and conditions to claim this offer: The wager must be met within 7 days or the remaining amount shall expire.

This promotion is eligible for all Slots games;

In case of early termination, only the remaining deposited amount shall be returned and subject to additional 10% penalty charges;

This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offer.

MarvelBet reserves the right to modify, alter, discontinue, cancel, refuse or void this promotion at its sole discretion;

MarvelBet’s Terms & Conditions apply. 1,2% Cash Rebate on Slots Register an account on MarvelBet, play slot games to receive the rebate, and a 1,2% rebate will be credited to your account daily. The maximum bonus amount is 20,000 INR. A rebate is given based on 1.2% of the total amount wagered during the period of the promotion. The bonus can be obtained from the MArvelBet app or via the MarvelBet website.

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Debit cards. Min MarvelBet deposit is only 300 INR. Usually, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount on MarvelBet is only 1000 INR. The withdrawal time depends on the provider you choose, banking options are usually instant, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money.

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