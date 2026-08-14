New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Prediction NEW 47 % Chance of Winning SOU 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League action continues even on Independence Day, as the next clash features New Delhi Tigers going against South Delhi Superstarz. This match will be played on 15 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 9 wickets. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after winning their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 9 wickets.

Who will win? New Delhi Tigers South Delhi Superstarz Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Delhi Superstarz won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 3 wickets.

Himmat Singh, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 195 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.50.

Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.75.

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the New Delhi Tigers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 156 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.75. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 195 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.50, and Hritik Shokeen, who has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.62.

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just one win and five losses in the six games it has played this season. As the team prepares for the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 174 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.50, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 116 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.20. Laxman has been able to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.28.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz have managed to regain their winning momentum. After playing six games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure two wins and three losses, as they now aim to secure another win. And the match against New Delhi Tigers brings an opportunity, as the team has been strong over them. They have batsmen such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 148 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37, and Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.25. Ankit Dabas has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Thundershower 73% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 73% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Playing NEW SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have been on a losing streak in this tournament lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 95 runs in 5 innings at an average of 19, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.40.

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have been able to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. With three losses and just a win in its last five games, the team will now aim to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25, and Aman Bharti, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66.

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to score 195 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 32.50.

Ayush Badoni is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to score 156 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 39.

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 20.62.

Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 9.75.