New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Prediction
NEW
47%
Chance of Winning
SOU
53%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- South Delhi Superstarz won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 3 wickets.
- Himmat Singh, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 195 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.50.
- Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.75.
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning
South Delhi Superstarz will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the New Delhi Tigers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 156 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.75. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 195 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.50, and Hritik Shokeen, who has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.62.
- New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%
- South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
New Delhi Tigers have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just one win and five losses in the six games it has played this season. As the team prepares for the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 174 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.50, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 116 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.20. Laxman has been able to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.28.
On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz have managed to regain their winning momentum. After playing six games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure two wins and three losses, as they now aim to secure another win. And the match against New Delhi Tigers brings an opportunity, as the team has been strong over them. They have batsmen such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 148 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37, and Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.25. Ankit Dabas has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.
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New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction
The match between New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.
New Delhi Tigers and South Delhi Superstarz Player List
Team Form
New Delhi Tigers Team Form
New Delhi Tigers have been on a losing streak in this tournament lately. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 95 runs in 5 innings at an average of 19, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.40.
South Delhi Superstarz Team Form
South Delhi Superstarz have been able to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. With three losses and just a win in its last five games, the team will now aim to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25, and Aman Bharti, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66.
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
New Delhi Tigers
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South Delhi Superstarz
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters
Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to score 195 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 32.50.
Ayush Badoni is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to score 156 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 39.
New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers
Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 20.62.
Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 9.75.
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